Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for $20 for Prime members

PSA: Mother's Day is May 9. Which means it's time to order mom the same old bouquet you've been getting her every year since you were 16. Or... not. Just as your relationship with your mother has (hopefully) changed since you were a teen, so too should the flowers you send her on this special day. You want something exciting and unique, but that also feels like her. It's not an easy balance to strike — which is where astrology comes in.We look to horoscopes for advice on everything from when to text our crush to how to ask for a promotion, so why not apply it to this dilemma? We asked Ash Sierra, an herbalist and the owner of Ritual Botanica, which sells herbal products and remedies, to advise us on which flowers we should get our moms based on their sun signs. Turns out, Aries women appreciate tulips, while Geminis dig lavender. Read on for the rest of Sierra's recommendations, plus where to buy them.At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.TulipsBest for: Aries Moms"Fresh spring tulips and daffodils are the first brave flowers of a new growing season, eager to emerge from winter's slumber, perfect for your fearless Aries mom."Shop The Bouqs Co.The Bouqs Co Illuminate, $, available at The Bouqs CoLilacsBest for: Taurus Moms"Taurus moms appreciate the finer things in life. With their heightened love for the sensual pleasures of the world go for a dozen or more roses, just make sure they smell amazing. Lilacs are another option if all you can find are roses void of scent."Shop CountryCharmDecorUSCountryCharmDecorUS Lilac in Glass Jar, $, available at EtsyLavenderBest for: Gemini Moms "Help soothe your Gemini mom's active mind and nervous system with a lavender bouquet that will fill a room with its calming notes."Shop Ode Á La RoseOde A La Rose Petite Jardin de Lavande, $, available at Ode A La RosePeoniesBest for: Cancer Moms"For the Cancer moms out there look for peonies or a flower that reminds them of home and family, just be careful, the beauty and thoughtfulness might make them cry."Shop UrbanStemsUrbanstems The Peony, $, available at UrbanstemsSunflowers Best for: Leo Moms"If you have a Leo mom seek out sunflowers, huge attention-grabbing sunflowers that will cheer any room up with their sunny disposition."Shop FTD FTD 15 Stem Honey Bee Sunflower in Glass Vase, $, available at FTDDahliasBest For: Virgo Moms"The key for your Virgo mom is knowing their specific aesthetic. Dahlias come in all shapes and colors so finding a bouquet in the right scheme to suit your Virgo mom's particular and decerning taste shouldn't be hard."Shop TelefloraTeleflora Teleflora's Dazzling Dahlias - Deluxe, $, available at TelefloraLiliesBest For: Libra Moms"If you have a Libra mom seek lilies; classic, always underestimated, bring peace and balance to any room. Fragrant would be my choice but if you have a mom that gets headaches from floral scents go for calla lilies."Shop The Bouqs Co.The Bouqs Co Mother's Day Lillies, $, available at The Bouqs CoThistles, Foxgloves and DelphiniumsBest for: Scorpio Moms"Add a few Thistles to your Scorpio mom's bouquet to make it gorgeous, a little sharp, a little soft and sure to catch everyone's eye. Maybe fill in the rest with Foxgloves and Delphiniums, both of these stunning spikes of flowers have a poisonous side that demands respect."Shop UrbanStemsUrban Stems The Firecracker, $, available at Urban StemsChrysanthemumsBest for: Sagittarius Moms"Your Sagittarius mom will be happy with any bouquet you pick out. Capture their fun and free nature with chrysanthemums that have various petal lengths and look like fireworks."Shop 1-800-Flowers1-800-Flowers Vibrant Blooms Bouquet, $, available at 1-800-FlowersOrchids Best for: Capricorn Moms"Capricorns are practical, diligent, and loved the work they put into mothering you. Now let them use their responsible nature to mother an orchid plant. A little work for a big reward and they can keep it far past the holiday. Win."Shop The SillThe Sill Purple Orchid, $, available at The SillProtea, Craspedia, or Bird of ParadiseBest for: Aquarius Moms"Surprise your Aquarian mother with something as unique as them. Look for Protea, Craspedia, or Bird of Paradise; not-so-typical flower for your not-so-typical mom."Shop Bloomsy BoxBloomsy Box Tropical Treasure, $, available at Bloomsy BoxRanunculusBest for: Pisces Moms"Pastel Ranunculus will melt anyone's heart with their sweet vibes, just like your caring, empathetic Pisces mom." Shop FloomFloom Ranúnculos dream, $, available at Floom