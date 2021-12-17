U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,620.64
    -48.03 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,365.44
    -532.20 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,169.68
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.93
    +21.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.29
    -2.09 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1247
    -0.0091 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4020
    -0.0200 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3239
    -0.0083 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6960
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,058.93
    -1,768.92 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.86
    -21.30 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.92
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,545.68
    -520.64 (-1.79%)
     

Amazon's Appstore is finally working again on Android 12

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Amazon has addressed the issue that had left those with Android 12 phones unable to use apps they had downloaded from the company's Appstore. “We have released a fix for an issue impacting app launches for Amazon Appstore customers that have upgraded to Android 12 on their mobile devices," a spokesperson for the company told Engadget on Friday. "We are contacting customers with steps to update their Appstore experience. We are sorry for any disruption this has caused.”

Reports of applications from the Appstore not working on Android 12 started to surface online in late October. Those with devices like the Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 found they couldn't run any of the software they had previously downloaded from the Appstore. There were also reports of no apps showing up in the marketplace. While the issue didn't affect many people, it took about a month for Amazon to acknowledge it officially. On Friday, the company didn't say what had caused the problem. When it first surfaced, there was speculation it stemmed from an incompatibility between Amazon's built-in DRM and Android 12.  

