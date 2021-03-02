U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,870.29
    -31.53 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,391.52
    -143.99 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,358.79
    -230.04 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.51
    -43.81 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.47
    -1.17 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.90
    +13.90 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    26.86
    +0.18 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    -0.0310 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3954
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.6970
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,903.36
    -831.17 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.32
    -28.33 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Amazon's GameOn screen recording app comes to iOS

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

In November, Amazon announced GameOn, an app for recording short, shareable clips from your favorite mobile games. Initially, it was only available on Android. But as spotted by TechCrunch, if you own an iPhone or iPad and live in the US, you can now download GameOn on iOS as well.

GameOn currently works with more than 1,000 mobile games, including perennial favorites like PUBG Mobile and Crossy Road 2, in addition to more recent hits like Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. It allows you to capture clips that come in anywhere between 30 seconds to five minutes in length. It's also possible to use the app to edit any videos you capture and add live commentary. You can even use it to record your reactions to something that happened in-game.

The idea here is to make it easy to share content like highlight reels and walkthroughs. To that end, you can watch videos other people capture directly through the app. Naturally, you can also post any clips you record through the app on Facebook, Twitter and the like. 

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter's Clubhouse-style audio chat rooms land on Android

    But only iOS users can host Twitter Spaces for now.

  • Uber spins out Postmates' robot delivery division into a separate company

    Uber is spinning off Postmates' autonomous delivery division into a separate startup called Serve Robotics.

  • Samsung confirms availability for its 2021 TV lineup

    Samsung has confirmed its full range of 2021 TVs including high-end Micro LEDs, Neo QLEDs, more Frame TVs, and new gaming and smart monitors.

  • 'Pokémon Go' on HoloLens 2 is a glimpse at the future of AR gaming

    Niantic brought Pokemon Go to the HoloLens 2 to show off the full power of Microsoft Mesh AR.

  • The CPU from Apple's iMac G3 is powering NASA's Perseverance rover

    When NASA's Perseverance guided itself to the surface of Mars on February 18th, it did so with the help of the same processor that powered the 1998 iMac G3.

  • Microsoft Mesh aims to bring holographic virtual collaboration to all

    Microsoft wants to make virtual collaboration accessible to everyone with Mesh.

  • Google revamps Chrome profiles to make switching easier

    Google's latest Chrome update revamps profiles to make it easier for multiple users to identify and switch between their accounts on the web browser.

  • Fluid Truck, the Zipcar of commercial trucks, raises $63M to take on rental giants

    Fluid Truck has built an app-based platform that aims to take away the pain and cost of owning or leasing commercial vehicles, all while grabbing market share from established companies like Penske, Ryder and U-Haul. The Denver-based company said Tuesday it raised $63 million in a Series A funding round to expand its truck-sharing platform, which helps mid-mile and last-mile delivery companies remotely manage an on-demand rental fleet via web or mobile app. Private equity firm Bison Capital led the round, with participation from Ingka Investments (part of Ingka Group, the main Ikea retailer), Sumitomo Corporation of Americas and Fluid Vehicle Owners.

  • Twitter will label tweets with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

    Twitter will label tweets with “misleading” information about COVID-19 vaccines and ban accounts that repeatedly break its rules.

  • My late, reluctant trip to 'Mass Effect Andromeda'

    After years of putting it off, I finally jumped into Mass Effect Andromeda.

  • Veeva Stock Dips Despite Earnings Beat On 'Transformational Year'

    Veeva Systems crushed fourth-quarter expectations Tuesday and delivered Street-topping guidance for the full year following its "transformational year." But VEEV stock dipped in response.

  • 2020 was paid-TV's worst year in history

    Last year was the worst in history for cord-cutting, according to a new analysis out Tuesday from MoffettNathanson.The state of play: Pay-TV lost 6 million subscribing households in 2020, "with total subscriptions falling by 7.3% over the course of the year, and with penetration dropping to a level not seen in nearly thirty years."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: A culmination of events over the past week signals that traditional TV is on its last legs.Cable operators are ditching cable. Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei said in a CNBC interview that "it’s just a question of time" until cable's ultimate demise. Last week, AT&T agreed to a deal with private equity giant TPF to spin off its U.S. video business, including DirecTV.Smart TV companies are booming: Smart TV maker Vizio said in its IPO filing that its SmartCast smart TV operating system has millions of users. Roku had its best year ever last year, posting a profit on record revenues.Ad dollars are moving faster to digital: Roku is acquiring Nielsen's advanced TV advertising division as it works to help traditional television ad dollars migrate more quickly to streaming. Digital ad tech stocks like Trade Desk are booming thanks to a growing interest in targeted advertising on televisions.The big picture: Advanced TV ad buying, or "audience-based" ad buying, only accounts for roughly 10% of the $70 billion TV advertising market today.Data: eMarketer; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • SpineZone is the latest health tech startup to raise millions in the musculoskeletal space

    SpineZone is a startup that creates personalized exercise programs and treatment for neck and back pain. Co-founded by brothers Kian Raiszadeh and Kamshad Raiszadeh, the company tells TechCrunch that it has raised $12 million in a Series A round led by Polaris Partners and Providence Ventures, with participation from Martin Ventures. At its core, SpineZone is a virtual physical therapy platform augmented by in-person clinics.

  • Bitcoin at 'tipping point, Citi says as price surges

    Bitcoin rose nearly 7% on Monday as risk assets rallied after last week's bond rout cooled, with Citi saying the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trade. With the recent embrace of the likes of Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc, bitcoin could be at the start of a "massive transformation" into the mainstream, the investment bank said. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients next week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • Daveed Diggs takes a break from, well, being awesome to share his quarantine obsessions

    From colorful masks to adjustable dumbbells, here's what the actor (among many other things) relied on over the past year.

  • Human origins: 'Little Foot' fossil's big journey out of Africa

    How the priceless skull of an ancient ancestor was brought to the UK from South Africa for study.

  • Democratic lawmakers put forth Senator Warren's tax on the ultra rich

    Warren's Ultra-Millionaire Tax would impose a 2% annual tax on net worth of households and trusts between $50 million and $1 billion.

  • The 2022 C40 Recharge will be Volvo’s first leather-free EV

    Volvo is going all in on going green and will begin selling its vehicles virtually — starting with the newly unveiled 2022 C40 Recharge.

  • OPEC+ Is Set to Cool Down Oil Market With Extra Production

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is poised to agree a production increase this week as it seeks to cool a rapid rally in crude prices.There’s a widespread view within the group that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the deliberations. While the usual differences are present -- with Saudi Arabia cautious and Russia keen to open the taps -- all sides are ready to increase production, they said, asking not to be named because the information was private.That could put the group on track to implement the majority of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output increase that’s up for debate on Thursday.An agreement to hike OPEC+ supply would be the latest sign that the global economy is recovering from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The cartel has endured a year of pain, dominated by the deepest output cuts in its history. But the sacrifice has paid off, reviving oil prices back to pre-crisis levels above $60 a barrel.“Both the global economic outlook and oil market prospects show signs of continued improvement,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said at the opening of a meeting of the group’s technical experts on Tuesday. “The headwinds of uncertainty that shocked and disrupted the market last year continue to abate.”Brent crude fell in London for a fourth-straight session on Tuesday, dropping 1.6% to $62.70 a barrel. The global oil benchmark was still more than 20% higher for the year.There are two distinct elements to the production increase that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies will debate this week.First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?Robust DemandRussia has been the most consistent advocate for the 500,000 barrel-a-day increase, and other members now largely agree that it should go ahead, according to people familiar with the matter.The top oil executive from the United Arab Emirates, which has also supported output hikes at recent OPEC+ meetings, gave a bullish assessment of the market on Tuesday.“Oil demand is robust,” Sultan Al Jaber, the chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said at the IHS Markit Ltd. CERAWeek virtual conference. “Demand will rise to above pre-Covid levels by the end of this year.”Adnoc has already signaled it’s preparing to open the taps, allocating customers greater volumes of Murban, Das and Upper Zakum crudes for April compared with March.Saudi ChoiceSaudi Arabia always said that its voluntary supply reduction would only last for two months, but seasoned OPEC-watchers have suggested that Riyadh could phase it out gradually.The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations. The decision will take into account the commissioning of the new 400,000 barrel-a-day Jizan refinery, which could affect both domestic crude consumption and exports, they said.At CERAWeek, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser struck a more cautious tone than his counterpart from the UAE, predicting strong demand in the second half of 2021, and a return to pre-Covid consumption next year.Whatever the Saudis decide, the global oil market is poised to receive its biggest supply boost since August, when OPEC+ first began the process of tapering the 9.7 million barrel-a-day cut agreed in April last year as the pandemic crushed demand.The group appears to think the market is ready for it. Even if OPEC+ boosts production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, the secretariat’s analysts predicted on Tuesday.(Updates with closing oil price in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volvo Cars to double U.S. footprint, as it aims to go all electric by 2030

    Volvo Cars’s aggressive push to go all electric by the end of this decade, is expected to expand the company’s U.S. operations significantly over the next several years, according to the President and CEO of Volvo Cars USA.