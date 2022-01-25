U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Amazon's cashierless Go stores are coming to the suburbs

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Amazon

You might not have to venture downtown (or to a grocery chain) to visit an Amazon Go store. USA Today reports Amazon plans to open a new version of the cashierless store designed for suburban areas. The locations will still focus on essentials, ready-to-eat food, drinks and snacks, just with layouts more suited to these outlying regions.

The shops will still rely on computer vision to detect what you buy. Once you've scanned your phone at the entrance, camera systems detect what you grab from the shelves. Amazon charges you for the items once you leave the Go store.

Amazon will open the first of these suburban Go stores in Mill Creek, Washington sometime in the months ahead. A second store will debut later in the Los Angeles area. The move still leaves large parts of the US (not to mention the planet) without access, but we suspect Amazon isn't too concerned when third-party chains like Starbucks are beginning to adopt its AI-based shopping tech.

