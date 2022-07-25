U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,953.84
    -7.79 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,885.47
    -13.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,749.51
    -84.60 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.30
    +5.42 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.40
    +1.70 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.60
    -9.80 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.29 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6190
    +0.5690 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,882.08
    -887.63 (-3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    497.80
    +0.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft earnings: A crucial week for Big Tech

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMZN
  • AAPL
  • TWTR
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL
  • SNAP
  • MSFT
  • META

Tech giants such as Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Facebook parent Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) will report their earnings this week, setting up what could be one of the most significant strings of announcements in recent memory.

The news — which kicks off on Tuesday when Alphabet and Microsoft report their quarterly earnings — will provide Wall Street with a far better understanding of just how much inflation, interest rate hikes, the war in Ukraine and COVID shutdowns in China have stung the tech industry’s biggest firms. Analysts will also be looking into how Apple’s App Tracking Transparency privacy feature continues to impact digital ad sales.

The outlook is particularly bleak for Alphabet and Meta, after both Snap (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR) reported disappointing earnings. Snap has had a particularly painful year so far, with shares off an incredible 78% year-to-date. Twitter shares, meanwhile, are off 10%. The S&P 500 is off 17%.

The digital ad market is crushing Big Tech

Alphabet and Meta find themselves in similar situations, with shares of Google’s parent down 24% this year and Facebook’s parent company off 50%. But Wedbush analyst Dan Ives cautions against drawing too many parallels between Meta and Google and Twitter and Snap.

“[Snap]’s disaster earnings is not the best barometer for stalwarts Facebook and Google in our opinion given the myriad of company-specific issues [Snap] has faced over the years,” Ives explained.

Twitter also faces an uncertain future, as it seeks to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to go through with his now-abandoned plan to buy the social media company for $44 billion.

Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will face off in court against Twitter over whether he should be forced to buy the social media company. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Still, Alphabet and Meta still have to contend with broader risks including a continued COVID hangover and diminishing ad sales — even if they don’t have Musk to deal with.

“The pull forward of digital during the COVID years is now causing headwinds with the Street keenly looking at earnings this week to gauge the pace of the digital ad slowdown,” Ives said.

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency, which limits apps’ ability to track users across the web, has also clobbered companies that rely on digital advertising — particularly Meta. The social media giant has pointed to the feature as a leading cause of its own poor performance in prior quarters.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also raised concerns about how Facebook will perform in the near-term, citing the slowing economy. He said the business will slow hiring and is looking to push out workers who aren’t meeting performance goals.

Amazon and Microsoft will give a look at corporate spending

Amazon, which has the third largest ad market behind Alphabet and Meta, is set to report its earnings Thursday. It will be a pivotal announcement for the company. Amazon’s shares are down 26% year-to-date following a disappointing Q1 earnings and a lackluster Q2 forecast.

The firm’s e-commerce business has struggled to overcome the massive expansion it experienced during the pandemic and now has too many workers. It’s also looking to potentially lease out portions of its warehouses to cut back on costs.

But Amazon’s earnings will also give us a better look at corporate capital spending thanks to its Amazon Web Services cloud business.

Meanwhile, Microsoft — Amazon’s biggest cloud competitor — will report earnings on Tuesday. Microsoft shares are off 23% year-to-date. Unlike Amazon, Microsoft doesn’t have a robust e-commerce business to support, so its earnings could give us an even more comprehensive look at corporate spending in the face of rising inflation and interest rates.

Apple will tell us more about the consumers

This week isn’t just about ad spending and corporate budgets, though. Apple will also report its earnings on Thursday, providing Wall Street with a sense of consumers’ appetites for buying personal electronics like smartphones and paying for services like Apple TV+.

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 08: Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference on July 08, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho. The world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology will converge at the Sun Valley Resort this week for the exclusive conference. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 08: Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 08, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho. The world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology will converge at the Sun Valley Resort this week for the exclusive conference. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Apple’s iPhone 13 line gives customers a variety of pricing options starting with the $699 iPhone 13 mini and rising all the way to $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. In June, the company debuted its new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with its M2 chip, which should help bolster Mac sales moving forward.

Apple has been increasingly pushing its Apple TV+ service, adding a string of well-reviewed shows and movies, as well as Major League Baseball. Rumors abound that the company will also add NFL Sunday Ticket, though according to The New York Times, Google is also interested in the out-of-market games package.

Apple’s Q3 sales are normally lighter than Q1, which includes the holiday season, so don’t expect a massive blowout from the iPhone maker. We’re also expecting the company’s new iPhone 14 line and new Apple Watches to land sometime in September, which can keep customers from buying prior generation phones and watches during the back half of the year.

We’ll find out more about how Apple and the rest of Big Tech performed as the week continues.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market live updates: Stocks mixed as tech lags, Weber tumbles

    Stocks opened Monday's trading session higher as investors brace for a flood of earnings and economic data during the busiest week of the year.

  • Why the stock market has defied the odds in July (so far)

    Not a bad July for investors, for now.

  • Rep. Pressley: Student debt is an ‘intergenerational crisis'

    Student debt affects over 43 million Americans, including 14% of parents who helped finance their child’s education.

  • Big Tech earnings are about to determine the direction of the market

    Just five companies control nearly a quarter of the S&P 500 index's market cap, and they will all report earnings in the coming week, reports that could determine the direction of the market for weeks or months to come.

  • Chips bill aims to reduce reliance on China for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the path ahead for U.S. semiconductor funding and the implications for the tech industry.

  • Dow rises at start of big earnings week, Big Tech pulls Nasdaq lower

    (Reuters) -The Dow rose on Monday as investors braced for a Federal Reserve meeting during the week and earnings from some of the biggest companies to gauge the impact of a strong dollar and soaring inflation, while the Nasdaq dipped as technology firms fell. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc, whose combined market capitalization of $8.9 trillion account for a quarter of the benchmark index's weightage, are scheduled to post earnings this week. Shares of big technology companies fell, with Microsoft slipping 0.4% after Wells Fargo cut its price target, citing risks from inflation, rising rates and a stronger dollar on earnings.

  • Amazon Earnings Estimates Are Shrinking Ahead of the Report

    With the macroeconomy showing signs of softening, analysts are trimming expectations for Amazon's retail and cloud segments ahead of Thursday's second-quarter report.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Energy analyst: ‘We are in the midst of a major global gas and power crisis’

    Francisco Blanch, Bank of America Head of Global Commodities and Derivatives Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global energy markets, the outlook for oil prices, and how the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war are affecting Europe's energy supply.

  • Tech Stocks Cool Ahead Of Earnings Amid Mixed Stock Market Action

    In a mixed trading day, stock market indexes rose at Monday's opening in anticipation of heavyweight tech stocks ready to post earnings this week. The action suggested the hunt for a clear direction continues ahead of a key Federal Reserve decision on interest rates on Wednesday. Meta Platforms , Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon headline key tech stocks scheduled to announce their earnings from Tuesday through Thursday.

  • Google may be the safest of the digital-advertising giants, but that isn’t saying much right now

    Snap Inc. warned of a dissipating digital-ads market last week after Wall Street analysts cautioned about just such an issue, which puts an uncomfortable spotlight on Google.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyVW Bil

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • Google Earnings Due With TikTok Seen Slowing YouTube Sales Growth

    When Google reports June-quarter earnings, investors may not be braced for TikTok's impact on YouTube ad revenue growth.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Tesla Records $170 Million Impairment Charge on Bitcoin

    The electric-car maker also logged $64 million in gains from certain sales of its bitcoin holdings during the first six months of the year, the company said in a securities filing.

  • Snap Loses Fan Base on Wall Street With ‘Cash Bonfire’ Raging On

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. finds itself increasingly abandoned by Wall Street, with more than a dozen brokerages downgrading the social media company’s stock in the wake of disappointing sales figures that sent shares into a tailspin. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the Ec

  • What Wall Street strategists recommend doing in this bear market

    In a new Yahoo Finance series, "What to do" we're taking a look how strategists say about navigating a bear market.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed a