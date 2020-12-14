U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

Amazon's weirdly judgy fitness tracking bracelet is now on sale

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After coming out earlier this year on an invite-only basis, Amazon’s Halo Band activity tracker is now available to anyone in the US who wants to buy one. You can purchase the wearable for $100 on Amazon and Best Buy. It’s available in three colors: black, blush and silver. You’ll need to pay for the company’s Halo subscription fitness program to get the most out of it. The monthly membership will set you back $4 after a complimentary six-month trial period expires.

The Halo Band doesn’t feature a display like your traditional Fitbit tracker or Apple Watch. What it does have are a couple of capabilities that have so far appeared in no other wearable. It includes two built-in microphones that will measure the tone of your voice. Each day, it will provide you with a tonal breakdown and suggestions on how to sound warmer. The accompanying Halo app also includes a feature that allows you to take a full-body selfie of yourself, which Amazon then uses to estimate your body fat percentage.

Early impressions of the Halo haven’t been positive. Over at The New York Times, writer Brian X. Chen spent the last couple of weeks testing Halo’s body fat measurement tool. They found the app consistently said they had more body fat than other methods. “Unless you were a couch potato and ate a very poor diet, I have my doubts about the Halo’s diagnosis,” a professor at the Johns Hopkins Weight Management Center told the author when they sent over the measurements they had gathered with Amazon’s new app.

Latest Stories

  • From Airbnb to Tesla, It’s Starting to Feel Like 1999 All Over Again. It May End the Same Way.

    The dot-com stocks were money-losing, cash-burning, crazily priced internet plays. Today’s crop of hot stocks are substantial, innovative companies. What the two have in common: stratospheric market valuations.

  • A Tidal Wave of Cash Is About to Hit the Markets

    If there’s one thing Wall Street hates, it’s uncertainty. And between the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election, there was plenty of uncertainty to go around. So, it’s no surprise that many investors ran to the sidelines. Source: Shutterstock It should also come as no surprise that there’s never been so much cash sitting on the sidelines — nearly $5 trillion, as a matter of fact. This is significantly above the record $3.8 trillion in cash set back in January 2009 during the financial crisis! Consumers also kept their wallets closed. Typically, Americans keep 7%-8% of their income in savings. This year, though, that rate surged over 33%. According to the FDIC, more than $2 trillion has been stockpiled into individual bank accounts.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips That money came from selling stocks and the massive government stimulus that was pumped into the economy. As you may recall, the U.S. government passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package in March. Part of that package included a $1,200 check for American taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or under on their 2019 tax returns. Interestingly, folks who earned between $35,000 and $75,000 increased their investing activity in the stock market by a whopping 90%. In addition, to keep the economy going, the Federal Reserve just about threw in the kitchen sink. Back in March, the Fed announced that it would not cap its quantitative easing program at $700 billion. The Fed also committed to purchase as many Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities “in the amounts needed” to help stabilize the U.S. economy. And it would purchase agency commercial mortgage-backed securities. Thanks to this unlimited quantitative easing, the Dow and S&P 500 will continue to yield more than the 10-year Treasury, which is hanging a little below 1%. In comparison, the Dow and S&P 500 currently yield about 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively. And now, with a lot of the uncertainty shaken out of the market, cash is pouring in from the sidelines. That has driven the stock market higher. The three major indices have hit record highs, with the Dow finally breaking its 30,000 milestone. In addition, stocks tend to move higher when the money supply is high. It’s never been this high before, so there is significant upside ahead in 2021 — and significant potential for big profits. It’s for this reason that I am sitting down with my InvestorPlace colleague Louis Navellier for a special Early Warning Summit 2021 event on Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Exactly one year ago, we introduced Power Portfolio 2020 with a single goal in mind — to provide our members with a robust, diversified stock portfolio that would do well in many different economic conditions. I am proud to say we did just that. In fact, as I mentioned yesterday, we closed the portfolio with massive gains of 35%, which blew away the Dow’s 6% return in the same timeframe. Louis and I see several factors that could lead to even bigger gains in 2021, like the cash on the sidelines that we discussed today. We’ll discuss our expectations in full detail in the upcoming Early Warning Summit. And in the meantime, I’ll be back in touch again tomorrow with another trend that could lead to big market gains next year. I’m talking about clean energy and infrastructure. I can’t wait to speak with you in more detail next week, so please don’t hesitate to reserve your spot for our special Early Warning Summit event today. You can do so now by clicking here. On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.  More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post A Tidal Wave of Cash Is About to Hit the Markets appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Beware these 15 worst states for taxes on your retirement

    Seniors need to watch out for property taxes, sales taxes and taxes on Social Security.

  • Nio’s stock falls as upsized share offering prices at a discount of more than 7%

    Shares of Nio Inc. fell again Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker's share offering, which was upsized by 13%, priced at a discount.

  • As Oracle Becomes Latest Company To Move To Texas, Governor Says He's Been Talking With 'CEOs Across Country'

    Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has joined the list of tech companies that haved their headquarters out of California, Bloomberg has reported.What Happened: The computer technology giant announced on Friday that it had moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Silicon Valley."Oracle is implementing a more flexible employee work location policy and has changed its corporate headquarters from Redwood City, California, to Austin, Texas. We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work," CNBC quoted the company's spokesperson.Oracle believes that by implementing a "more modern approach to work," the quality of employees' lives and approach to work will get better.Other offices in places including California, Massachusetts, Denver, Orlando, Seattle and Florida will continue operating, according to Oracle's official filing.Why It Matters: Tech companies, including automaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and technology pioneer HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), have been fleeing from California amid the pandemic. "This has turned into an absolute tidal wave," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. "They are looking for a state that gives them the independence, the autonomy and the freedom to chart their own course."He emphasized a lower cost of doing business and fewer taxes."I have been on the phone on a weekly basis with CEOs across the country, and it's not just California. We're working across the board because the times of COVID have exposed a lot. They've exposed ... that you really don't have to be in Manhattan, for example, in order to be involved in the trading business or the investment business."Price Action: Oracle shares were flat in the postmarket trading session on Friday, down by 0.017% to close at $60.60.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * US Allows Deadline On TikTok Deal To Lapse, Talks To Continue(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China fines Alibaba, Tencent's e-book subsidiary over anti-trust violations

    The Chinese government is moving to curb the power of some of China's most influential internet companies. The country's top market regulator announced Monday that it is fining Alibaba and China Literature, Tencent's e-book spinoff, for failing to report their past acquisition deals for clearance. The cases involve Alibaba's equity investments in major Chinese mall operator Intown and China Literature's acquisition of film studio New Classics Media.

  • Huntington Bancshares to Buy TCF Financial for $6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Huntington Bancshares Inc. will acquire TCF Financial Corp. in an all-stock deal valued at almost $6 billion, one of the largest regional bank tie-ups this year.The merger will boost Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington’s assets to about $168 billion, nudging it closer to in-state competitors Fifth Third Bancorp and KeyCorp. The price is about 11% higher than TCF Financial’s closing level Friday, according to the company.Huntington, with a market value of $13.1 billion and $120 billion in assets, operates a network with 839 branches across seven Midwest states, the company said in a statement Sunday. TCF Financial, based in Detroit, was worth $5.3 billion as of Friday, with $48 billion in assets. It has a 475-branch network in states including Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota.“Together we’re in a position to do things that neither one of us could independently do,” Huntington Chief Executive Officer Steve Steinour said in an interview. “You get scale.”Deals among financial-services companies are increasing as U.S. regional lenders bulk up to compete with giants such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., which are moving into new states and spending billions annually on digital offerings.Last month, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. agreed to buy Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s banking operations in the U.S. for $11.6 billion, the largest U.S. banking deal this year.The 2019 combination of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. for $28 billion was seen as the possible start to a new wave of mergers, with the potential to build regional banks into national players. Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, bringing concerns about a potential surge of loan losses and the prospect of years of prolonged low interest rates weighing on revenue.Huntington shares trade at 1.2 times book value, compared with 0.96 for TCF Financial. The holding company, along with the consumer bank, will be based in Columbus, while the commercial bank will be headquartered in Detroit. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter, according to the statement.Shares of Huntington dropped 3.9% to $12.43 at 9:49 a.m. in New York, while TCF Financial jumped 5.2% to $36.59. “Both the groups believe the economy is recovering,” Steinour said. “This is an important inflection moment, and that’s why now was important.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was the financial adviser for Huntington on the deal, while Stifel Co.’s Keefe, Bruyette & Woods represented TCF Financial.(Updates with shares in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retirement rule changes 2020: What you need to know about 401(k) plans and IRAs as the year ends amid COVID-19

    Amid COVID-19, Congress enacted changes to help people tap into retirement accounts to stay afloat. Some apply to 2020 only. Others will last longer.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Pfizer CEO says in talks with U.S. on more COVID-19 shots

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that the drugmaker has not yet signed an agreement with the United States on providing 100 million more coronavirus vaccine doses in 2021. Bourla told CNN in an interview that Pfizer is still negotiating with the U.S. on whether it will be able to deliver the vaccine in the second or third quarter of the year. "The U.S. government wants them in the second quarter so are working very collaboratively with them to make sure that we can find ways to produce more or allocate the doses in the second quarter," Bourla told CNN.

  • Cramer Weighs In On United Airlines, NVIDIA, JD, Fastly And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would hold onto Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG), while cautioning that he doesn't know what is in it because it is a holding company.Instead of Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM), Cramer would buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ). He thinks 3D print is a crowded field.Cramer would put United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) on hold because he expects a couple of bad quarters. He wouldn't chase the stock.NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is incredibly well run, he said and would hold onto the stock.Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) had a decent but not great quarter, said Cramer. It turned out too much of it was TikTok, which the company needs to get back, he said.JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) had a great quarter so Cramer is starting to warm up to the stock. He also thinks U.S. relations with China are going to improve.Instead of VIATRIS ORD (NASDAQ: VTRS), Cramer would buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Halftime Report' Traders See Upsides In Caterpillar, General Motors And Honeywell * Scott Nations: Watch For Bullish Copper Data In The Week Ahead(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Needs To Increase Production Now, Elon Musk Says In Leaked Email

    Elon Musk is calling on his company to step on the gas to get production moving faster.What Happened: In an email obtained by EV news site Electrek, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO says that the current demand for its products exceeds production capacities, calling it a "high-class problem.""To ensure that we have the best possible outcome and earn the trust of the customers and investors who have placed their faith and hard-earned money with us, we need to increase production for the remainder of this quarter as much as possible," says the email to employees.He further adds that he would only send this kind of email "if it really mattered."Why It Matters: This is the second time Musk has addressed the company's employees this month. On Dec. 1, he talked in an email about the importance of spending carefully, despite the stock reaching new highs.The Tesla founder said that investors have faith in the company's future profits, adding that if "at any point, they conclude that's not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer!"He noted that profitability is "very low" at around 1% for the past year.Tesla aims to deliver a record 500,000 vehicles as part of its end-of-year goals.Price Action: Tesla shares closed at $609.99, down 2.72%, on Friday. It traded 0.39% lower, at $607.64, in the post-market session.Image: Photo shared on Elon Musk's Twitter pageSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * As Oracle Becomes Latest Company To Move To Texas, Governor Says He's Been Talking With 'CEOs Across Country' * Buyers Of Tesla Shorts Still Waiting For Delivery After 5 Months: Financial Times(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dropbox Climbs Amid Acquisition Speculation

    Dropbox rises amid unconfirmed online speculation that the file-sharing platform is a takeover target.

  • AstraZeneca stock tumbles as Alexion shares soar after companies agree on takeover deal

    AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion, betting on rare diseases and immunology as the British drug company emerges as one of the leading developers of a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy As Pressure Mounts For A Covid-19 Vaccine?

    Novavax is making a play for a coronavirus vaccine, vs. giants like Pfizer, and other rivals like Moderna. But NVAX stock has been volatile. Is Novavax a buy?

  • XPeng's stock surges after bullish call from Deutsche Bank analyst

    Shares of XPeng Inc. surged 3.4% in premarket trading Monday, after Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu's bullish call on the China-based electric vehicle maker. Yu started coverage of XPeng with a buy rating and $58 stock price target, which is 30.9% above Friday's closing price of $44.31. He said Yu was part of the "Fab Four" China-based EV makers, which also include Nio Inc. , Li Auto Inc. and WM Motor Technology Group Co. Ltd., that represent an emerging class of auto makers backed by large technology companies and local governments looking to disrupt the auto industry. "[W]e believe our thesis has been playing out both on the ground as sales and brand awareness grow, and in the capital markets where all four companies have seen their valuations rise considerably," Yu wrote in a note to clients. "Along with Tesla , we believe these automakers are increasingly destined to conquer the Chinese auto market, supported by an investor base who is eagerly willing to support this endeavor, leading us to expect multiple winners in the new EV world order." XPeng's stock has soared 116.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.

  • Wall Street Is Obsessed With EV Stocks NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto. Here’s How 5 Brokerages Value Them.

    Analysts have become increasingly infatuated with Chinese electric-vehicle stocks like NIO and XPeng.

  • Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Buy Bitcoin

    In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said while the major averages made today's trading look rather benign, under the covers, it was a tumultuous session with wild cross-currents. TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about buying Lululemon and Costco, and investing in Bitcoin. Lululemon Stock: Buy or Sell?

  • AbbVie Stock Is Trading Near A 2-Year High — Is It Time To Add ABBV Stock?

    AbbVie stock is trading at a two-year high after its immunology drug, Rinvoq, outperformed Regeneron's Dupixent in a final-phase study. Is AbbVie stock a buy now?

  • Will AMD's Stock Reach $200 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) will reach $200 by 2022. Shares of AMD trade around $91 at time of publication, off the 52-week low of $37.AMD Stock Forecast AMD designs and produces microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in CPUs and GPUs.On Oct. 27, AMD reported revenues jumped 56% year-over-year to $2.8 billion. Quarter-over-quarter, growth came to 45%. AMD attributed the performance to its computing and graphics segments.Given AMD the demand for both the design and production of microprocessors, 70% investors told us they are confident that shares of AMD can reach the $200 mark by 2022.One investor said AMD has a "growing consumer base with more appealing prices and better performance overall."The respondent concluded by saying, "Due to pricing and performance, AMD's cards are far more appealing to the average person. I believe AMD will improve on revenue going into 2021 and grow their market share."Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Microsoft's Stock Reach 0 By 2022? * Will Tesla's Stock Reach ,000 (Again) By 2022?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.