Amazon starts shipping its $80 Halo View fitness band

Amazon's Halo View fitness band is now available from its online storefront, and Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books locations. The company opened pre-orders for Halo View last month and said the fitness band would ship sometime in December. During the pre-order period, Amazon offered customers to snap one up for a $30 discount, but the device is back to the regular price of $80 .

Buy Halo View at Amazon - $80

The fitness band is a new version of the original Halo, which emerged in 2020 . It's the first Halo with a screen. The AMOLED color display shows activity history, sleep scores, blood oxygen levels, live workout tracking and more. The tracker weighs less than 22 grams and it's swimproof up to 50 meters.

The Halo View comes with a 12-month Halo membership. That provides access to personalized AI-powered features, recipes, sleep resources, body fat percentage analysis and workouts led by Halo coaches. The plan typically costs $4 a month.

