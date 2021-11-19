Amazon opens pre-orders for its Halo View fitness band

Amazon announced a new version of its Halo fitness band at its September hardware event, and now you can lock in a pre-order. Halo View , Amazon's first wearable with a display, is $50 during the pre-order period. It'll typically cost $80.

Pre-order Halo View at Amazon - $50

The device, which will ship sometime in December, comes with a year-long Halo membership. The plan includes workouts and nutrition guidance , and it typically costs $4 per month.

Halo View has a similar design to Fitbit's Charge bands. The AMOLED color screen displays details about your live workouts, activity history, blood oxygen and sleep scores, among other things (some of those features are exclusive to the Halo subscription). You can view text notifications too.

The swim-proof device contains a skin temperature sensor, heart rate monitor and an accelerometer. Amazon claims the battery runs for up to seven days on a single charge, and that it will fully recharge in two hours.

Although Halo View doesn't have a built-in microphone, there is integration with Alexa. If you connect to the voice assistant through the Halo app settings, you can ask an Alexa-enabled device to tell you about your health summary, sleep quality and other information.

Amazon says privacy was a key consideration in how it designed Halo. "There are multiple layers of protections in place to keep data safe and in your control," the company claims. It also pledged not to sell health data that's linked directly to you. You'll have the option to download your health data or delete it from the Halo app at any time too.