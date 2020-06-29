Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

BRETIGNY-SUR-ORGE, FRANCE - APRIL 21: The logo of Amazon is seen on the facade of the company logistics center on April 21, 2020 in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France. The French government has ordered the American e-commerce giant Amazon to take measures at four of its sites in France to better protect employees against Covid-19. This Tuesday, the Versailles Court of Appeal examined the appeal filed by Amazon against a decision requiring it to restrict its activity in France during this period of confinement. Amazon Logistique France has finally decided to close all of its warehouses pending the decision of the Versailles Court of Appeal, which will be made on Friday April 24. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 171,000 lives and infecting over 2.5 million people. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Last year, Amazon pledged to eliminate single-use plastics in its packaging across its fulfilment centers in India — now it’s made good on that promise. As Reuters reports, the company has replaced bubble wrap and air pillows with paper cushions, and has swapped traditional packaging tape for biodegradable alternatives.

Amazon said last September that it would phase out single-use plastic packaging by June this year, in a bid to help India tackle its ongoing problem with environmental pollution. The 1.3 billion-strong country does not have an organized system for managing plastic waste, leading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling on citizens to eradicate the use of the material throughout India by 2022.

Amazon’s efforts will certainly help India achieve that goal, but the company itself has numerous environmental sins to atone for, having consistently been blasted by Greenpeace for its poor sustainability practices. In recent times, however, we’ve seen the company investing in clean energy, launching recycling initiatives and taking action on sellers that are overzealous with packaging. As its anti-plastic stance has proven successful in India, it probably won’t be too long before we see it replicated in the west, too.