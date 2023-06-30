Amazon Hires Dozens of Former FTC Officials, Volkswagen Discusses With Tesla to Adopt North American Charging Standard, FDA Approves First Hemophilia A BioMarin Gene Therapy: Today's Top Stories

New York Post

FTC Chair Lina Khan's Impact? Amazon Hires Dozens of Former FTC Officials

The firm battling charges of strong-arming third-party sellers into using its logistics network – has already hired around a dozen former FTC officials.

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is poaching several staffers from the Federal Trade Commission as it gears up for an antitrust battle with the regulator.

Reuters

Volkswagen May Join Other Players - It's In Talks with Tesla to Adopt North American Charging Standard

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F ), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM ), and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT ) are among the companies that have signed up for Tesla's charging design.

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY ) is in discussion with Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) to leverage its North American Charging Standard (NACS) technology. The German automaker's charging network unit Electrify America has already agreed to employ the system.

Foxconn Plans $246M Investment In Northern Vietnam For Manufacturing EV Parts

Foxconn will spend $200 million on producing EV chargers and components, beginning in January 2025 with a workforce of 1,200 people.

Foxconn Singapore will undertake projects centered on manufacturing and assembling telecom and electric vehicle parts.

Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. (OTC: FXCOF ) has reportedly received approval from Vietnam to invest $246 million in two new projects in its northern province of Quang Ninh.

Benzinga

BioMarin's Delayed Roctavian Scores FDA Nod As First Hemophilia A Gene Therapy In US

In March, the FDA said it needed more time to review a three-year analysis from BioMarin's ongoing Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study of Hemophilia A gene therapy, which BioMarin submitted earlier this year.

The one-time, single-dose infusion is the first approved gene therapy for severe hemophilia A in the U.S. Roctavian was approved by the European Medicines Agency in August 2022.

The FDA approved BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: BMRN ) Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec-rvox) gene therapy for adults with severe hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII (FVIII) deficiency with FVIII activity < 1 IU/dL) without antibodies to adeno-associated virus serotype 5.

Bausch + Lomb Poised To Boost Presence In Growing Market With Potential $1.75B Drug Acquisition Deal From Novartis

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) has agreed to acquire 'front of eye' ophthalmology assets for $1.75 billion in upfront cash, plus additional milestone payments from Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), marking the first significant move by CEO Brent Saunders since his return to Bausch + Lomb in March of this year.

The deal includes Xiidra (an eye drop for dry eye symptoms), investigational medicine SAF312 (libvatrep) for chronic ocular surface pain, the rights for the use of the AcuStream delivery device in dry eye indications, and OJL332, a second-generation TRPV1 antagonist in pre-clinical development.