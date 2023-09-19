An employee works at the Amazon Canton Fulfillment Center in August.

CANTON − Amazon will hire 250,000 employees nationwide ― 15,000 of which will be in Ohio ― for the upcoming holiday season.

The Amazon fulfillment center on Rebar Avenue NE in Canton that opened this year will be among the Ohio facilities hiring, according to a company spokeswoman. Open positions will be posted at amazon.com/apply.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people thisyear to help serve customers across the country,” John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of WorldwideOperations, said Tuesday in a prepared statement.

There will be a mix of full- and part-time jobs in various roles. Employees earn between $17 and $28 an hour, depending on the job and location, according to the company's announcement.

Amazon also recently released its 2023 Economic Impact Report, produced by Keystone Strategy. It states that the company has created more than 37,000 jobs in Ohio and invested more than $25 billion, which includes infrastructure and employee compensation.

“We’re providing jobs with competitive pay and great benefits, including free upskilling opportunities," Holly Sullivan, Amazon's vice president of Worldwide Economic Development, said in a prepared statement. "We see every day how our investments have positive downstream effects for so many local economies, from big cities to small towns."

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Amazon hiring 15,000 seasonal employees in Ohio