Amazon hiring hundreds more for the holidays in Tallahassee. We've got details.

An Amazon employee packages items to be shipped to customers in the Tallahassee Amazon facility on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

Amazon plans to hire an additional 800 seasonal workers for Tallahassee's new robotic fulfillment center as the company gears up for its peak holiday season.

The push is part of Amazon's statewide rush to hire more than 16,000 seasonal employees, which can transition to full-time employment. More than 250,000 are slated to be hired nationwide.

"For Tallahassee, we are expecting to hire more than 800 seasonal employees, with the large majority being dedicated to the fulfillment center. This is in addition to the more than 1,000 jobs created as part of the fulfillment center's opening," said Greg Rios, a company spokesman.

The ecommerce giant recently celebrated the grand opening of Tallahassee's five-story, 630,000 square-foot facility off Mahan Drive. Amazon committed to generating more than 1,000 jobs within three years of opening.

The employment goal — the largest job creation by the private sector in Tallahassee's history — has already been met and exceeded as company officials said the facility now has more than 1,300 employees.

Seasonal workers will be hired for customer fulfillment and transportation needs and may earn, on average, more than $20.50 per hour and up to $28 depending on the location. Interested job candidates can learn more details on open positions at amazon.com/apply.

In other parts of Florida, Amazon plans to hire more than 4,000 employees in Jacksonville, 3,000 in South Florida, 2,500 in Tampa and more than 1,000 in Orlando.

“Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them," said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, in a statement. "A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments — and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one.”

According to Amazon, the company has invested more than $28 billion in Florida since 2010 and created more than 49,000 direct jobs.

