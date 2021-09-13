U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.25
    +24.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,803.00
    +196.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,519.25
    +77.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    +17.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.30
    +0.58 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    +0.50 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0900
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,815.31
    -1,107.91 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,142.03
    -63.72 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.46
    +58.26 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Amazon hiring more than 15,000 employees across Canada; increasing frontline pay

·3 min read

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada today announced its commitment to hiring 15,000 full-time and part-time employees across Canada and increasing employees' wages. Frontline employees will receive $17 per hour to $21.65 per hour with comprehensive benefits starting on day one, including access to health, dental and vision benefits, training and education programs, like the Career Choice program, and health and well-being initiatives such as My Wellbeing and family support plans.

Amazon Process Assistant Mohammed Hanif is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)
Amazon Process Assistant Mohammed Hanif is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)

"We take our responsibility as an employer seriously," said Sumegha Kumar, Director of Canadian Customer Fulfillment Operations for Amazon Canada. "Amazon Canada employs over 25,000 Canadians, and we're proud to create 15,000 more great jobs at a time when they're needed in Canada, with increased pay for our amazing employees across our fulfillment, transportation and logistics networks — from Victoria to Dartmouth."

Amazon Canada will hire 15,000 full-and part-time employees throughout the fall. Full-and part-time employees will also receive an additional $1.60 - $2.20 per hour, starting immediately, regardless of their tenure with the company.

Health and Benefits

At Amazon, every full-time employee, regardless of their position, level or tenure, has access to the same benefits. Some of those benefits include:

  • Wages from $17 per hour to $21.65 per hour, with a $100 bonus for new and current employees who show proof of vaccination

  • Comprehensive health benefits starting on day one with no waiting period

  • RRSP matching

  • Stock units

  • Kids & Company special packages including a guaranteed spot at Kids & Company Child Care locations within six months of registration, a 10 per cent discount off monthly in-center tuition, waived registration fees, back-up care options and access to virtual workshops and events

  • Employee and Family Assistance Plan provided by LifeWorks and available 24/7 to help Amazon employees and their family members feel supported, by phone, online, and in-person

  • Access to up-skilling training programs that meet employees where they are, through Amazon's commitment to invest $75M to skills-train 100,000 Amazonians by 2025

  • Additional paid parental leave benefits for eligible employees

All eligible full-time employees have access to Amazon Career Choice, an innovative program uniquely designed to help upskill people who are interested in pursuing a future in a high-demand field by covering up to 95 per cent of tuition fees.

"As a mother of six, Amazon's flexible work schedules and advancement opportunities have helped me grow both at home and at work," said Patrice Thompson, Processing Assistant at Amazon Canada. "I enrolled in the Career Choice program to further my education and today I can proudly say that I am a graduate of the Transportation and Logistics program from Sheridan College."

Amazon Career Opportunities
For more information about current job openings visit amazondelivers.jobs/canada or sign up to be the first to hear about jobs at amazon.com/tc.

Amazon is hosting its first Canadian edition of Career Day on September 15. The event will give job seekers an inside look at the Operations, corporate and technology positions currently open across the country, with a variety of panel sessions, keynote addresses and fireside chats. Anyone can register for free by visiting amazoncareerday.com.

About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com:
Amazon.com, Inc.

Photo and Video Gallery
Photos and Videos

Amazon Process Assistant Ankit Patel is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)
Amazon Process Assistant Ankit Patel is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)
Amazon Area Manager Halle Shopperly is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)
Amazon Area Manager Halle Shopperly is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)
Amazon Process Assistant Mohammed Hanif is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)
Amazon Process Assistant Mohammed Hanif is photographed at YYC1 in Calgary, Alberta (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)
Sonia Mall is photographed at YYZ4 in Brampton, Ontario, celebrating 10 years of working at Amazon (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)
Sonia Mall is photographed at YYZ4 in Brampton, Ontario, celebrating 10 years of working at Amazon (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)
Pawandeep Johal is photographed at YYZ4 in Brampton, Ontario, celebrating 10 years of working at Amazon (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)
Pawandeep Johal is photographed at YYZ4 in Brampton, Ontario, celebrating 10 years of working at Amazon (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)

SOURCE Amazon Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/13/c4908.html

Recommended Stories

  • 5 key questions to ask yourself about financial preparations for retirement

    When your assumptions about how much you'll have (and spend) in retirement are off base, it can cause anxiety and lead to serious belt-tightening.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Hottest MBA Degree Now? Supply Chain Management

    Hottest MBA Degree Now? Supply Chain Management When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, everything from face masks to toilet paper was in short supply. As companies look beyond the pandemic, more are placing a heavier emphasis ... The post Hottest MBA Degree Now? Supply Chain Management appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Part-time worker discrimination claims hit record high

    Discrimination cases brought by part-time workers have surged to a record high after Covid turbocharged the gig economy.

  • 3 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

    Whether you count on Social Security as your primary source of retirement income or a backup source, you probably want to get as much money out of the program as possible. Here are a few tricks you can employ to boost your benefits. The monthly Social Security benefit you're entitled to during retirement will hinge on the amount of money you earn during your 35 highest-paid years in the labor force.

  • 4 Smart Moves Millionaire Retirees Made With Their 401(k)s

    You don't need a six-figure salary or a sudden windfall to retire a millionaire. You just need to prioritize retirement savings and choose your investments strategically. Everyone's path to retirement riches looks a little different, but there are a few things most millionaire retirees did with their 401(k)s to set themselves up for a bright future.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

    If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.

  • How to Beat the Average $1,557 Monthly Social Security Benefit

    Many seniors are surprised to learn that Social Security won't replace their pre-retirement wages in full. As of July of 2021, the average senior on Social Security was collecting about $1,557 a month in benefits. In fact, if you were to look to Social Security as your only source of retirement income, you'd probably end up quite cash-strapped as a senior if you were paid the average benefit.

  • How to Tell Your Boss You Don't Want to Come Back to the Office ... Ever

    If you want to work from home permanently, experts say these four negotiation tactics are key.

  • Should You Invest More Aggressively for Retirement?

    Four factors to help you decide if you're ready to invest more aggressively -- and two alternatives if you're not.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Football’s Gambling Boom Has Investors Betting on the House

    (Bloomberg) -- The house always wins.That’s what investors are betting this football season when Americans are expected to wager more than $20 billion.Shares of DraftKings Inc., Penn National Gaming Inc., and Caesars Entertainment Inc. have rallied more than 20% in the past three weeks on predictions college and professional football bets will triple from a record last year.Betting platforms have seen a flood of new users after going live in six additional states this year, bringing the total to

  • Kansas City Southern settles on Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion bid

    The Kansas City, Missouri, company said in a statement Sunday that it has notified rival bidder Canadian National that it intends to terminate a merger agreement and make a deal with Canadian Pacific.

  • Looking At The Main Cannabis Stocks Movers For Friday Sept. 10

    GAINERS: Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 18.43% at $3.02 with an estimated market cap of $228.8M. MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 16.41% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $204.7M. Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 11.58% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $73.4M. CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 10.57% at $0.77 with an estimated market cap of $48.7M. Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 7.12% at $0.28 with an estimated ma

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • U.S. Stocks Expected to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    On Tuesday, Apple will hold its virtual product launch, at which it is expected to introduce the iPhone 13.

  • Beyond the Vaccine, Moderna Continues to Dazzle Investors

    The COVID-19 pandemic has seen its presence linger, with increased viral circulation causing mutations and variants to spring up. These new strains have underlined and cemented the need for effective vaccines, and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is considered to be at the forefront of that market. The biotech company has seen its valuation nearly double since mid-July, and due to its strong pipeline is now taking on more of a reputation as a “platform technology,” or disruption company. (See Moderna stock