Amazon Holiday Shopping: 10 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Daria Nipot / iStock.com

If you have a Prime membership, no holiday shopping list is too long or too odd for Amazon to handle — especially if you’re on a budget. The world’s largest online retailer has too many sub-$25 deals to count, which means you can scratch at least four people off your list for $100 or less, all on the same website.

Check Out: Stock Up Now on These 11 Costco Items for Winter

Learn: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Here are a few of the best items you can get on Amazon right now for under $25.

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

Living Tabletop Christmas Tree

Price: $24.92

Beautiful as it might be, your full-size Christmas tree was dead before you bought it. But you can keep the holiday spirit alive all year long with a small Norfolk Island pine from Costa Farms. Complete with a ceramic Christmas tree-themed pot, it stands just 10 to 12 inches tall, perfect for a counter or tabletop. You can hang small ornaments on it if you choose, or just let its feathery needle pine branches flow free. Either way, it smells as good as it looks. Boasting 4.5 stars after nearly 3,000 reviews, it currently comes in at just under $25, down from $31.99.

Folding Chess and Checkers Set

Price: $22.32

Give the gift of analog-era gaming fun with a chess and checkers set that lets your giftee unplug for screen-free family time. The 15×15-inch set is made from durable and beautiful inlaid walnut wood and folds closed for easy storage and games on the go. The pieces are hand-carved and the board is well-cut with smooth edges. Boasting a 4.7-star rating, the set is 23% off its usual price of $29.

Related: How Much Is Amazon Prime for Seniors?

Montessori Toddler Toys

Price: $9.99

If new or new-ish parents are on your gift list, you can’t go wrong with Dreampark educational toys inspired by the Montessori educational movement. Designed for kids up to age four, it’s currently half off from its usual $20 price. It’s made from high-quality, environmentally friendly wood and non-toxic water-based paint, and it encourages shape, color and number matching to develop cognition and problem-solving in toddlers.

Story continues

Botany Science Experiment Kit

Price: $17.49

If you’re shopping for kids who have aged out of matching shapes and colors, learning can still be fun with the Botany Science Experiments and Plant Discovery kit from Hapinest. Made for kids up to 12, it’s currently overstocked and 30% off its regular $25 price. It includes 30 experiments that let older children explore the exciting world of plant life from its earliest stages through its entire lifecycle for STEAM-focused educational fun. It earned a 4.5-star rating and the Amazon’s Choice designation.

Anne Klein Women’s Watch

Price: $23.14

This leather-strapped Anne Klein watch was already a steal at its original $55 price, but a 58% discount makes it too good to ignore for anyone looking for a lady’s timepiece. In typical Anne Klein fashion, its design is elegant, sleek and minimalist. Its one-inch wide gold-tone case is protected by a mineral crystal lens that reveals a champagne dial with gold-tone hands powered by Japanese quartz movement. It’s not meant for swimming or bathing, but it is water-resistant. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 7,000 reviews, it has earned the title of Amazon’s Choice.

Bluetooth Party Speaker

Price: $15.96

Bring the party wherever you go with this Bluetooth 5.0 wireless portable speaker with 10W stereo sound and ambient colored lighting that moves to the beat of the music. An IPX5 waterproof rating means you can bring the noise no matter the weather and listen worry-free at the pool or at the beach. With 18 hours of playtime, its battery will outlast just about any party, and its full-range speaker and advanced digital signal processor guarantee distortion-free playback even at high volume. It’s currently 33% off its $24 price.

Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Price: $18.99

If stiff muscles are part of life for you or that of someone on your shopping list, a Gvber deep tissue massage gun with six attachments can be yours for 37% off its regular price of $29.99. Whether you use it post-workout or for daily relaxation, it’s quiet and highly versatile, thanks to 30-speed and intensity settings. Compact and slim, it’s perfect for travel, yet long enough to target hard-to-reach places. It maintains a 4.6-star rating after nearly 1,500 reviews.

Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Price: $22.49

Tiny but powerful, TOZO T6 True wireless earbuds offer touch control and a wireless charging case that powers up your headphones every time you put them away. With an IPX8 waterproof rating, they’re built for all-weather wear, and the built-in microphone lets you take calls on the go. As simple as a listening experience can be, just take the buds out of their case and they’ll connect automatically. The battery is good for 10 hours of playtime and the case can provide 45 hours between charges. With 4.4 stars after more than 260,000 reviews, the set has earned the title of Amazon’s Choice and is currently 17% off its $27 regular price.

Twin Tactical Flashlights

Price: $14.99

A pair of S1000 high-lumen tactical flashlights from GearLight should run you $30, but they’re currently 50% off on Amazon. Bright, durable, compact and equipped with a zoomable beam, they’re perfect for just about any demanding task from the campsite to under the hood of your car. With 4.6 stars after nearly 77,000 reviews, the two-pack earns the Amazon’s Choice label.

3D Moon Lamp

Price: $19.99

The ultimate in luminary ambiance, the Brightworld 3D moon lamp is versatile enough to serve as a child’s nightlight or as a focal point in a sophisticated living room. You can drift off into the soft light of a distant galaxy with one of 16 colors or set the light to switch between them with either touch control or the included remote. Complete with a wooden base, the Amazon’s Choice-earning lamp is 17% off its normal $24 price and holds a 4.6-star rating after nearly 29,000 reviews.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon Holiday Shopping: 10 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying