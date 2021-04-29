U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,205.25
    +29.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,862.00
    +138.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,038.50
    +146.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,318.50
    +17.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.83
    +0.97 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.43
    +0.32 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    -0.61 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3951
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9850
    +0.3880 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,282.75
    -606.68 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.76
    +10.51 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,003.23
    +39.56 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
COMING UP:

New jobless claims likely fell to a fresh pandemic-era low of 540,000

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Amazon to increase the pay of over 500,000 workers amid union battles

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Amazon has announced a pay rise of up to $3 an hour for logistics workers amid heightened scrutiny of its controversial labor practices. The retailer has brought forward its pay review as it looks to to recruit hundreds of thousands of front-line employees across its US operations, according to Darcie Henry, Amazon vice president. More than 500,000 workers will see an increase of between 50 cents and $3 an hour, Henry said in a statement, on top of the "$15 an hour starting wage" they already receive. 

Amazon's raises follow a period of bruising criticism of the company's work practices during the pandemic, including its productivity quotas, from activists and officials alike. The anger was encapsulated by the unionization drive at an Amazon fulfilment center in Bessemer, Alabama. 

Earlier this month, two-thirds of workers at the warehouse voted not to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). But, the outcome was subsequently challenged amid accusations that Amazon unlawfully intimidated employees. The union responded by filing 23 objections with the National Labor Relations Board, with regulators now set to hold a May 7th hearing to review the complaints, according to Reuters.

Amazon has rejected the RWDSU’s allegations. “Rather than accepting these employees’ choice, the union seems determined to continue misrepresenting the facts in order to drive its own agenda,” a spokesperson previously told CNBC. But, the power to throw out the results now rests with the labor board's regional director, a decision that could pose far-reaching consequences for both Amazon and the US labor movement.

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is rolling out raises to more than 500,000 of its hourly workers a few months early, spending $1 billion on pay bumps designed to juice hiring at the company’s fast-growing logistics division.The raises, which range from 50 cents to $3 an hour for most workers, will take effect in May and June, Darcie Henry, a vice president in Amazon’s human resources group, said in a note posted to Amazon’s corporate blog. Henry said the company was hiring for “tens of thousands of jobs” across its logistics operations in the U.S.The hiring spree coincides with a rapid expansion of the company’s warehousing and distribution unit to deal with the pandemic-fueled surge in online orders and cut delivery times.It also follows Amazon’s defeat of a union drive to organize an Alabama warehouse. Some union organizers made the case that while Amazon’s $15 an hour starting wage was lucrative compared to cashier jobs, it wasn’t as favorable for the logistics industry. Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos told shareholders after the lopsided union election that the company would work “to do a better job for employees.”Amazon warehouse workers around the country have reported being asked to work mandatory overtime in recent weeks, potentially a sign Amazon is having trouble filling positions to meet demand. The company is also offering employees in some warehouses $500 bonuses if they refer friends and family members who accept jobs at Amazon.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nestle plans to cut 600 jobs and move some production to Europe

    Amazon.com Inc., whose business has been boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, said Wednesday it will raise the wages of more than 500,000 of its fulfillment-center workers between 50 cents and $3 an hour starting next month. Amazon (AMZN) ramped up hiring and reached 1 million workers last year as it was inundated with online orders during widespread lockdowns. As the giant online retailer hires tens of thousands more workers, it moved up its fall pay review and is increasing wages for those who are already doing customer fulfillment, delivery, package sorting and specialty fulfillment.

    We've got a ton of incredible daily deals to share with you on Wednesday, so we'll get right to it. Make sure you scroll all the way to the end though, because there's a surprise down there for anyone who subscribes to Amazon Prime! Highlights from today's big roundup include Apple's beloved AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2021 so far, a nice big $50 discount on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, the awesome Sleek Socket that hides all your power cords and went mega-viral on TikTok for just $23.95, a new all-time low price of just $299 for the Apple Watch Series 6, the deepest discount yet on Tuff & Co iPhone cases, a deep $50 discount on the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL with built-in air frying, real diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers are raving about for only $59.90, a $32 portable charcoal grill with an awesome design that folds flat for easy transport, a hidden deal that gets new subscribers an Echo Dot for just $4.99 when you get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited, Bose headphones deals starting at just $99 or the super-popular Bose QuietComfort II ANC headphones for $249, outdoor Edison string lights for only $33.99, a best-selling ThermoPro meat thermometer for $13.59, $20 off the white-hot Cosori Air Fryer Max XL, insanely popular Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds for $25.99 instead of $60, and more. Then, on top of all that, you'll find 10 exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members only at the bottom of today's roundup. Don't miss out! Exclusive deals for Prime members only

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Evidence submitted by a retail union that raised objections to Amazon.com Inc's conduct at this month's union election in Alabama "could be grounds for overturning the vote", the National Labor Relations Board said on Wednesday. The labor board has overturned several union elections over the years. The NLRB will hold a hearing on May 7 to consider objections filed by the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which failed to secure enough votes from Amazon warehouse workers to form a union.

    The State Department on Tuesday ordered a significant number of its remaining staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to leave Afghanistan as the military steps up the pullout of American troops from the country. The order came as the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan told lawmakers that it no longer made sense to continue the 20-year deployment of American troops there. At the same time, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad said he shared lawmakers' concerns that the rights of women and minorities could be jeopardized after the withdrawal is complete.