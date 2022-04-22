U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,594.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,676.75
    -51.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.70
    -8.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.86
    -0.93 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.40
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3023
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5930
    +0.2370 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,557.00
    -1,127.22 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.16
    -26.76 (-2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,020.28
    -532.78 (-1.93%)
     

Amazon India acquires GlowRoad in social commerce push

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Amazon may be attempting to take on Shopify in the west, but in India, it is gearing up to explore social commerce.

Amazon India has acquired the social commerce startup GlowRoad as the e-commerce giant makes a bigger push into one of its key overseas markets, a source directly familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The deal has closed and an announcement could be made within days, the source said. Amazon India did not immediately respond to request for comment after office hours.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup sells products to customers at wholesale prices and helps them resell it on Facebook and WhatsApp. It also helps them deliver the product and collect money. On its website, the startup says it has built a network of over 6 million resellers who earn on an average of 35,000 Indian rupees ($460) per month.

Earlier this month, GlowRoad said it will expand to some markets in the Southeast Asia region.

“GlowRoad is committed to creating more ‘homepreneurs’ and bringing many unique and unbranded suppliers to the platform. Even after four years, we have just scratched the surface, and there’s so much more to do,” said co-founder Shekhar Sahu.

The four-year-old startup, which we have written about twice previously, counts Accel, CDH, Vertex and Korea Investment Partners among its backers and had raised about $32 million in previous investments, according to data intelligence platform Tracxn.

TechCrunch could not determine the amount Amazon is paying for the acquisition, but the source said that GlowRoad's employees will join the e-commerce giant. The source requested anonymity as the matter is not public yet.

Amazon's experimentation with social commerce comes at a time when its chief rival, Walmart-owned Flipkart, is aggressively gearing up its own social commerce offering, called Shopsy, in the country. A handful of startups including SoftBank and Facebook-backed Meesho and Alpha Wave Global and Tiger Global-backed Dealshare also operate in the social commerce space and enjoy a larger market share than that of Shopsy, according to industry estimates.

Last year, YouTube also made a push into social commerce in India by acquiring Good Capital-backed Simsim, TechCrunch first reported.

Recommended Stories

  • See where Wisconsin draft hopefuls land in ESPN’s top 300 prospects list

    See where Wisconsin draft hopefuls land in ESPN’s top 300 prospects list. #Badgers

  • US Army working closely with allies amid push to upgrade networks

    “If we fail, the next day we’ll come back and we’ll find out if there is a configuration that needs to be changed or a policy for us to get after,” U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeth Rey said.

  • Navy investigating several apparent suicides among ship's crew

    The USS George Washington since 2017 has been docked at Newport News Shipbuilding for a major overhaul.

  • India keen to boost oil imports from Brazil - India oil minister

    India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, is looking at boosting oil purchases from Brazil, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday after a meeting with Brazilian Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque. "We have expressed to the honourable minister that we are willing to increase our crude from Brazil many times over," Puri said, adding Indian companies will also be looking at boosting investment in the South American nation.

  • CNN+ shutting down: ‘We’re just puzzled what AT&T was thinking to begin with,’ analyst says

    Jessica Reif Ehrlich, a senior media and entertainment analyst at Bank of America, weighs in on CNN+ shutting down and why it never made sense to her to begin with.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly sought to quash article about Activision CEO

    Sheryl Sandberg allegedly worked with a team of Facebook and Activision employees to block a U.K. newspaper from publishing a negative article about then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick.

  • There’s only one way for Twitter to dodge Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, analyst says

    “In the next 48 to 72 hours, they are either going to have to officially decline the bid or come up with a second offer,” Wedbush's Dan Ives told Fortune.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement

    Amid an economic environment marked by inflation, single seniors are having a harder time in retirement compared to married seniors, a new survey has found. The results of the American Advisors Group survey suggest unmarried seniors have less money than … Continue reading → The post This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

    Because it takes care of the technology, customers can have top-notch website speed. Additionally, Cloudflare provides cybersecurity for the customers on its servers. Currently, Cloudflare has data centers in more than 250 cities globally, each of which stores code for customers on its cloud website hosting service.

  • Top Financial Stocks for May 2022

    The financial sector is composed of companies that offer services including loans, savings, insurance, payment services, and money management for individuals and firms. Financial sector stocks include a wide range of companies involved in retail and commercial banking, accounting, insurance, asset management, credit cards, and brokerage. Well-known companies in the sector include Wells Fargo & Co., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr