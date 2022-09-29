U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,643.22
    -75.82 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,241.62
    -442.12 (-1.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,731.70
    -319.94 (-2.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.57
    -50.67 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.05
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,663.30
    -6.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.20 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9787
    +0.0048 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7860
    +0.0810 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1069
    +0.0184 (+1.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5200
    +0.3980 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,237.91
    -164.95 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.80
    -6.18 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,862.09
    -143.30 (-2.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Amazon’s iRobot deal faces renewed scrutiny from Dems

Brian Heater
·2 min read

A new letter penned by Senate and House Democrats accuses Amazon of “anticompetitive” practices in its bid to purchase Roomba-maker, iRobot, for $1.7 billion. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is leading the charge to convince the Federal Trade Commission to reject the deal, according to a report from Axios.

“Rather than compete in a fair marketplace on its own merits, Amazon is following a familiar anticompetitive playbook: leveraging its massive market share and access to capital to buy or suppress popular products," notes the letter cosigned by fellow congressional Democrats, Mondaire Jones, Mark Pocan Jesus G. "Chuy" Garcia, Pramila Jayapal and Katie Porter.

The report arrives during a moment of increased regulatory scrutiny for the online retail giant. Both the planned iRobot and One Medical deals have raised antitrust concerns among lawmakers. The FTC has notable already been investigating both. Amazon has seemingly been more aggressively pursuing acquisitions under new CEO Andy Jassy, at a time when the regulatory body has pushed to block similar deals by big tech. Most notably, FTC chairwoman Lina Khan recently sued to block Meta/Facebook’s acquisition of VR firm, Within Unlimited, citing anticompetitive concerns.

The deal is at the center of Amazon's plans to aggressively push into the home robotics category, in much the same way its 2012 acquisition of Kiva Systems helped it become a dominant force in industrial robotics. Amazon's offering in the category is currently limited to the home robot Astro, but folding iRobot into the department would find the firm dominating the space overnight. iRobot's Roomba is the rare home robot that has managed to break into mainstream use.

Given Amazon's history and iRobot's home mapping, the deal has also raised concern among privacy advocates.

TechCrunch has reached out to both Amazon and Senator Warren’s office for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Cassie the running robot achieves Guinness World Record in 100-meter dash in Oregon

    A two-legged robot from Oregon State named Cassie made history by running the fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot for the Guinness World Record.

  • This 2-in-1 mop robot vacuum that shoppers say 'outperforms' other brands is $190 off

    Let a smart robot do your dirty work.

  • Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands

    Optimus bot could perform rolls ranging from mowing the lawn to caring for the elderly

  • BMW will use Amazon Alexa to build its next voice assistant

    Amazon Alexa will be the foundation of BMW's next-generation voice assistant, the companies announced Wednesday at Amazon's annual Devices and Services launch event. The German automaker and Amazon have had a business relationship for years now; BMW started offering the Alexa assistant in select cars starting in 2018 and the partnership has grown from there. BMW won't just embed Alexa into vehicles as it has in the past.

  • Daily Crunch: NASA sings 'I don't want to miss a thing' as DART spacecraft strikes asteroid

    At TechCrunch, we love being a conduit for everything that happens in the startup ecosystem. Come along, stay on the pulse of what’s happening out in startup land, and say hi to a bunch of the TechCrunch crew to boot. Arma-gettin outta here: NASA successfully smashed a satellite into an asteroid, Darrell reports.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Volkswagen Sets Porsche Price at Top End in Bold Listing Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG set the final listing price for Porsche at 82.50 euros per share, valuing the company at 75 billion euros ($73 billion) as it seeks to prove that the iconic sports-car brand can sidestep the slump in capital markets and pull off Europe’s largest initial public offering in a decade.A meeting of VW’s supervisory board and its executive committee late Wednesday approved the final list price, which sits at the upper limit of the 76.50-82.50-euro range first offered to in

  • Apple Stock Extends Slide As BofA Lowers Rating, Cuts Price Target On iPhone Demand Concern

    "We see risk to (Apple stock) outperformance over the next year ... driven by weaker consumer demand," said BofA Global Research analyst Wamsi Mohan.

  • Column: Student debt relief might cost $420 billion. That's a bargain

    Conservatives says student debt relief is too expensive, but a new Congressional Budget Office estimate shows it's a pittance.

  • How VA loans benefit veterans and their families

    VA loans don't require down payments, have limited closing costs and come with competitive interest rates.

  • Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Apple Suppliers Drop as Firm Said to Ditch iPhone Output Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Apple Inc.’s Asian suppliers extended losses Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the Californian company is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneGermany Suspects Sabota

  • Schwab Undercuts Vanguard With Launch of Muni ETF Offering 0.03% Fee

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s asset management arm is launching a new municipal-bond exchange-traded fund with an ultra-low fee that will compete with giants in the space.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’Putin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak Spot

  • Fed Must Press On Despite Global Market Volatility, Evans Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve must keep pushing interest rates higher to contain inflation despite rising volatility in global financial markets, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Di

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th

    AVNS, ARCE and DCO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 28, 2022.

  • Bond Ladders Are Made for Times Like These. Here’s How to Build One.

    Bond ladders—a series of fixed-income securities with staggered maturities—are a good way to take advantage of juicier yields while sidestepping interest-rate risk.

  • Netflix’s New Ad Venture Will Boost Earnings, Analyst Says

    Atlantic Equities boosted its rating to Overweight from Neutral, and bumped up its price target to $283 from $211.

  • The Boeing Company (BA) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Boeing (BA) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • BOJ board agreed on need for vigilance on sharp yen moves, easy policy to stay

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) board members agreed the inflationary impact of the yen's recent sharp moves must be closely scrutinised, but policymakers reiterated their resolve to keep policy loose even as the currency's rapid fall has unsettled financial markets. In minutes of the BOJ's July policy meeting released on Wednesday, one member said the downward pressure on the yen may ease as the global economic slowdown begins to weigh on inflation and long-term interest rates across the world. At the July 20-21 meeting, the BOJ projected inflation would exceed its 2% target this year in fresh forecasts, but maintained ultra-low interest rates and signalled its resolve to keep monetary super loose.

  • Dow Jones Closes Lower; Top-Rated Lithium, Solar Stocks Show Green Shoots

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower after a day of uneven trading. The index rose sharply in the morning but reversed to session lows in the afternoon. At closing bell, it  pared some loss and ended 0.