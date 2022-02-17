U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,434.00
    -36.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,630.00
    -221.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,459.25
    -140.75 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.90
    -19.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.56
    -1.10 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.80
    +26.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9790
    -0.0680 (-3.32%)
     

  • Vix

    26.45
    +0.75 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9650
    -0.4870 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,327.97
    -1,329.22 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.47
    -38.91 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.59
    -58.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JUST IN:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Amazon is matching Samsung's pre-order discount on Galaxy S22 smartphones

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read
Cherlynn Low/Engadget

You have about one more week to pre-order Samsung's latest smartphones before they come out on February 25th. Samsung has a number of offers available to those who pre-order, but now Amazon is matching one of the discounts. The online retailer has knocked up to $100 off the higher-storage variants, so you can essentially get extra onboard space at no additional cost. The 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra is $1,200 and $100 off, while the 512GB version is also $100 off and down to $1,300. As for the Galaxy S22+ and S22, the 256GB models of those handsets are $50 off and on sale for $1,000 and $800, respectively.

Buy Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) at Amazon - $1,200 Buy Galaxy S22+ (256GB) at Amazon - $1,000 Buy Galaxy S22 (256GB) at Amazon - $800

Samsung unveiled the three smartphones last week and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most premium of the bunch. It has a mesmerizing 6.8-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an impressive rear camera array, and is outfitted with the highest specs you can get in a Samsung phone — a Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. Samsung married the designs of its S- and Note-series phones in this new model, and fans of the Note family will be happy to see that the S22 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen. While we had a bit of time to test out the Galaxy S22 Ultra before Samsung's announcement, stay tuned for a full review coming soon.

The Galaxy S22+ and S22 may not have all the bells and whistles found on the Ultra, but Samsung made important updates to the insides of both smartphones. They share a design that looks similar to last year's flagships, but they're now made partially of post-consumer recycled material and come in new colors. The 6.6-inch S22+ and the 6.1-inch S22 both have FHD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rates, a triple rear camera array, a 40-megapixel selfie camera and a new Vision Booster feature, which adjusts screen settings automatically throughout the day to make it easier to view in different environments. As far as performance goes, both handsets run on Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Keep an eye out on Engadget for our full review in the coming weeks.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl signs 'beachhead' networking deal with Nokia

    Kyndryl, the former infrastructure services business of IBM, signed a deal with Nokia to help automate factories by bringing in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over wireless networks. After getting spun off from IBM in November, Kyndryl has started building its wireless network business and has already signed pacts with cloud providers such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft. The separation from IBM was important because it was difficult to go and announce big partnerships with companies that would be viewed as IBM's competitors, Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader, said in an interview.

  • Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

    The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products. "We're seeing progress as we drive the continued shift to more software and subscription revenue delivering growth," Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren told analysts.

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • Intel Goes After Gamers AMD Abandoned

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been losing market share to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) over the past few years. A combination of chronic manufacturing delays and other missteps at Intel, good products from AMD, and bleeding-edge technology at third-party foundries have enabled AMD to erase many of Intel's long-held advantages. While AMD relies on third parties to make all its chips, Intel makes most of its chips in-house and outsources what makes sense.

  • Exclusive-Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

    Details about former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social,” two sources told Reuters. The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

  • 3 Top Cloud Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

    Cloud computing services are completely reshaping the IT industry. According to tech researcher Gartner, global spending on cloud will increase some 16% and home in on the $500 billion mark in 2022. To facilitate all these new software services, though, new infrastructure needs to be built.

  • The Morning After: The billion-dollar bitcoin launderers are getting another documentary

    Today’s tech headlines: Uber will let you see how many one- and five-star ratings you get, Forbes plans a show and documentary about the bitcoin laundering scandal, Telecoms giant Ericsson may have paid ISIS for access to Iraq.

  • Google launches ad blocking software on Android phones in privacy crackdown

    Google is to launch advertising blocking software on its Android mobile phone operating system in a privacy crackdown that will prevent companies from tracking users around the internet.

  • The Morning After: Sony's weirdest wireless earbuds yet

    Today’s tech headlines: A burger-flipping robot may be coming to a White Castle near you Sony unveils its weirdest wireless earbuds yet Microsoft’s 3D ‘Fluent’ emoji arrive in Teams.

  • Millions to pay an extra £43 a year as Sky hikes prices

    Millions of Sky customers will pay an extra £43 a year as the company hikes its broadband and TV bills from April.

  • CoinDesk 20: AVAX, LUNA, MANA, SHIB Are In; Bitcoin Cash, EOS, ETH Classic, Filecoin Are Out

    The CoinDesk 20 list ranks the top cryptocurrencies by volume on trusted exchanges and is reconstituted quarterly. This quarter's reconstitution brings in Avalanche, Luna, Decentraland and Shiba Inu Coin, replacing Bitcoin Cash, EOS, Ethereum Classic and Filecoin.

  • Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

    Lithium-sulfur discovery could triple range of electric cars and improve longevity of smartphones

  • Twitter introduces Ethereum wallet support for its tipping feature

    Twitter users can now use their Ethereum wallet to send and receive tips to others, the company announced.

  • Amazon Just Dropped Dozens of Smart Home Gadget Deals, Including Up to 50% Off Fire Tablets

    You can also score smart TVs, speakers, and indoor cameras ahead of Presidents Day.

  • Mandiant Executive Cautions Against Russia-Cyberattack Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of “scorched-earth” cyberattacks stemming from a standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine may be overblown, and could give undue influence to the Kremlin, according to a senior executive at cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000

  • Firefox and Chrome versions '100' may break some websites

    As both the Chrome and Firefox browsers approach their 100th versions, what should be a reason for the developers to celebrate could turn into a bit of a mess.

  • Google to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

    Google announced plans Wednesday to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system running on billions of devices, a sensitive privacy issue that rival Apple has already moved to address on its iPhones.

  • Akamai acquires Linode for $900M

    Akamai, the company you probably mostly think of as a content delivery network but that also offers security and edge computing services, today announced that it has acquired Linode. The price of the acquisition is $900 million, with Akamai expecting Linode to add about $100 million in revenue for its fiscal year 2022. Linode, which launched back in 2003, quickly made a name for itself as an affordable place to rent virtual private servers.

  • Samsung's next event will take place on February 27th, alongside Mobile World Congress

    Samsung's next hardware event will coincide with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

  • EU deal on single mobile charging port by year end is possible, lawmaker says

    EU lawmakers and member states could clinch a deal on a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphone by the end of the year, a key lawmaker said on Tuesday, a proposal that has been strongly criticised by iPhone maker Apple. The European Commission first broached a single mobile charging port more than a decade ago but last year proposed draft legislation in a world first, after companies failed to agree on a common solution.