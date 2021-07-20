Amazon's Kindle sale slashes up to 35 percent off its popular e-readers

If you weren't able to snag an e-reader last month during Prime Day, Amazon has a standalone sale on its base Kindle and Paperwhite models that could get you onboard for almost the same price. The biggest discount is on the Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported), Amazon's waterproof e-reader with a better-contrast display. You can now pick up the 8GB model for $85 (35 percent off the regular $130 price), or $105 for the 32GB model, a savings of $55 or 34 percent.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite 8GB at Amazon - $85 Buy Kindle Paperwhite 32GB at Amazon - $105

The latest Paperwhite is waterproof with an IPX8 rating, so it can tolerate being immersed in up to two meters of water for as long as an hour — making bathtub or beach reading stress free. We also noted in our review that it has a better-contrast display than previous models and offers both Audible and Bluetooth support. The drawbacks are the lack of MP3 and text-to-speech support, along with a high price — but this sale takes some sting off the latter.

Amazon is offering up to 35 percent off its Kindle e-readers

If it's a standard Kindle you're after (above), we have good news there, too. The regular ad-supported model is on sale for $60, a discount of $30 from the regular $90 price. If you need one for the younger set, you can pick up the Kindle Kids Edition for $70, for a savings of 36 percent or $40.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $60 Buy Kindle Kids Edition at Amazon - $70

The latest Kindle models offer a lot for that price, including an LED-lit screen, weeks of reading time and a touch interface. The Kids Edition adds some perks, like one of four colorful cases, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a year of complimentary access to the company's FreeTime Unlimited service.

Unlike the Paperwhite, the Kindle isn't water-resistant and offers a lower-density 167ppi (rather than 300ppi) display. If you're not fussy about those things, however, you can put the extra money saved toward your library of books.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.