U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,895.10
    -6.72 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,554.03
    +18.52 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,459.22
    -129.61 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.76
    -32.57 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.78
    -0.86 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.80
    +10.80 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    26.77
    +0.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2086
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    -0.0360 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3958
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7550
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,839.22
    -670.73 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.81
    -29.84 (-3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Amazon issues rare apology in India over drama series

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Amazon on Tuesday issued a rare apology to users in India for an original political drama series over allegations that a few scenes in the nine-part mini series hurt religious sentiments of some people in the key overseas market.

The series, called “Tandav,” has faced criticism from some people in India -- including a few members of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party -- over its depiction of Hindu gods and goddesses.

In a message titled, “Amazon Prime Video Apologizes,” the American e-commerce group said it “deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable” and that it had either edited those scenes or removed them altogether from the show after hearing concerns from viewers.

“We respect our viewers’ diverse beliefs and apologize unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes. Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences. We will continue to develop entertaining content with partners, while complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences.”

The show, which stars several top Bollywood actors including Saif Ali Khan, premiered in mid-January and immediately prompted controversy and criminal complaints. Things have escalated in recent weeks as several high-profile executives of Amazon Prime Video have been questioned by the authority.

Prime Video has amassed millions of subscribers in India, where it competes with Disney's Hotstar, Netflix, Times Internet's MX Player, and dozens more streaming services. Amazon has grown more aggressive with Prime Video in India in recent months. It recently introduced an even cheaper subscription tier and secured rights for streaming some cricket matches.

Amazon’s rare apology today comes days after New Delhi announced new rules for on-demand video streaming services and social media firms.

Until now Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services have operated in India without having to worry too much about the nature of their content. But that’s changing, according to the new rules.

“The category classification of a content will take into account the potentially offensive impact of a film on matters such as caste, race, gender, religion, disability or sexuality that may arise in a wide range of works, and the classification decision will take account of the strength or impact of their inclusion,” the new rules state.

As we wrote recently, the controversy surrounding the political drama and the new rules from India for streaming services are only few of the challenges that Amazon is facing in India, where it has committed to deploy over $6.5 billion.

Last month, an influential India trader group that represents tens of millions of brick-and-mortar retailers called New Delhi to ban Amazon in the country after an investigation by Reuters claimed that the American e-commerce group had given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers in India, publicly misrepresented its ties with those sellers and used them to circumvent foreign investment rules in the country.

Police case filed against Netflix executives in India over ‘A Suitable Boy’ kissing scene

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Prime Apologizes For Religious Offence Caused by ‘Tandav’ as Indian Government Sets Strict Content Code

    In an unprecedented move Amazon Prime Video India has apologized for its Indian original series “Tandav,” some parts of which had offended members of the ruling Hindu nationalist dispensation. The series, created by Muslim filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, featured a scene in which a character, played by Muslim actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, portrayed the Hindu […]

  • Amazon issues rare apology in India after complaints that series hurt Hindu beliefs

    Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service on Tuesday issued a rare apology to its Indian viewers for some scenes in its original political drama series "Tandav", which allegedly offended Hindu religious beliefs. In several states it has faced police complaints and court cases alleging the show had depicted Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner, and offended religious beliefs. Lawmakers from India's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have also criticised it.

  • LeBron James and Lakers end a month of tests and adversity with dominant win

    LeBron James and the Lakers couldn't be stopped in their 117-91 victory over the Warriors, but with Anthony Davis injured the road ahead will be tough.

  • Jeremy Scott, Winnie Harlow Join ‘Making the Cut’ Season Two

    The fashion designer and model will join Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn as judges for the second season of the Amazon fashion competition series.

  • ‘I’m No Longer Here’ Director Fernando Frias Talks About the Mexican Film Biz

    Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias’ latest feature, “I’m No Longer Here,” has garnered a host of awards since it was minted at the Sundance Screenwriters lab. Now streaming on Netflix, the film’s depiction of a nearly extinct countercultural movement framed against an immigration drama has won accolades from Oscar-winning directors Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron. […]

  • Kristen Bell Netflix Series ‘Woman in the House’ Adds Six to Cast

    Kristen Bell will be joined by newly announced castmates Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony, Cameron Britton, Samsara Yett and Benjamin Levy Aguilar in the Netflix limited series “The Woman in the House.” The six cast members will also work alongside previously announced cast member Tom Riley. Per the logline, Bell plays heartbroken protagonist Anna. […]

  • SkyMul's drones secure rebar on the fly to speed up construction

    There are many jobs in the construction industry that fall under the "dull, dirty, and dangerous" category said to be ripe for automation — but only a few can actually be taken on with today's technology. One such job is the crucial but repetitive task of rebar tying, which a startup called SkyMul is aiming to completely automate using fleets of drones. Unless you've put together reinforced concrete at some point in your life, you may not know what rebar tying is.

  • Epic is buying ‘Fall Guys’ developer, Mediatonic

    Fortnite maker Epic today announced plans to acquire Tonic Games Group, most notably the publisher behind the fellow massive battle royale hit title, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Tonic Games Group is the parent company for the Irregular Corporation, Fortitude Games and Fall Guys developer, Mediatonic.

  • Prepare for another spin fest, Rahane tells England

    India look to spin out England in the fourth Test on a similar pitch to the one that hosted last week's two-day match, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said Tuesday.

  • Cacao sails cross-Atlantic on carbon neutral boat

    This carbon neutral sailboat delivered cacao to France, all the way from the Dominican Republic.Brittany-based chocolate and coffee manufacturer Grain de Sail sent their own vessel - which functions almost completely on renewable energy - on a cross-Atlantic voyage via New York in a bid to make the movement of their goods by sea pollution free.International shipping by sea transport emits around 940 million tonnes of CO2 annually, accounting for about 2.2% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. That's according to a 2014 study by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).Grain de Sail’s boat is more environmentally friendly than most cargo ships – featuring two hydrogenerators, two wind power generators and three sets of solar panels.Its small diesel motor is only used for minor manoeuvres at harbors.According to Jacques Barreau, the director general of Grain de Sail, the mission was partly inspired by tall ships – a type of sailboat dating back to the 18th century."It's about making maritime transport carbon neutral again, because we should not forget that in the past, tall ships, which were sailboats, had the capacity to transport cargo, and they didn't have motors. They were already carbon neutral. But we have lost this habit a bit, with the use of large cargo ships and container vessels, and what we're doing with this very modern ship, which really uses today's technology, is that we're reinitiating all of this. We're going back to a more virtuous maritime transport, and it's true that it's something that's extremely important considering all of today's environmental matters."The sailboat started its maiden voyage in November 2020 and docked in New York City in December.It then set off to the Dominican Republic, where staff collected 33 tonnes of cacao beans before heading back to France – making a total round trip of three months.During the voyage, the crew enjoyed Brittany's trademark crepes, lying in the hammock, and spotting the occasional dolphin swimming nearby.But it wasn’t all plain sailing, said the boat’s captain, Loic Briand."We took a route around the north, all while staying close to the Gulf Stream. We had a bit of depression, four anticyclones, we chose to test the boat in some depressions, meaning we crossed storms with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour and seven to eight meters of waves that came crashing, but the boat resisted quite well."The company aims to develop an inter-Atlantic network of cacao and coffee producers in the future, with the implementation of more cargo sailboats."Little by little, we will develop, on both sides of the Atlantic, a manufacturing network, of roasting and chocolate production, both on the European level and in the east coast of the United States. Then, we will eventually link these sites together with one cargo sailboat, then a second sailboat, a third, a fourth, so that this group of ships could serve each site in a pooled manner."

  • Priyanka Chopra experiences negativity from South Asian community for succeeding in Hollywood

    The Indian-born actor has said she has noticed her fans are divided between those who are loyal, and those who are cynical, of her success in Hollywood.

  • James scores 19 in 1,300th regular-season game in Lakers win

    The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead in their first meeting against the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James scored 19 points in his 1,300th regular-season appearance as the Lakers routed the Warriors 117-91. The Lakers were up 20 at the end of the first quarter and had a 73-44 lead at halftime.

  • Jessica Alexander Joins Disney’s Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Pic

    EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alexander has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Halle Bailey will portray Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy is playing her evil aunt Ursula. Javier Bardem is on board to play King Triton. The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall and […]

  • Bauer's spring debut | FastCast

    Trevor Bauer makes his Dodgers Spring Training debut, plus Francisco Lindor plays his first game with the Mets in this edition of FastCast

  • 33 years later, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall return to Zamunda

    When Eddie Murphy made the original “Coming to America,” he was, almost indisputably, the funniest man in America. Murphy was at the very height of his fame, coming off “Beverly Hills Cop II” and the stand-up special “Raw.” Arsenio Hall, Murphy’s longtime friend and co-star in “Coming to America,” remembers them sneaking out during the shoot to a Hollywood nightclub while still dressed as Prince Akeem and his loyal aide Semmi.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • Texas power crisis deepens as more companies skip payments due to grid operator

    Texas energy companies failed to pay another $345 million for electricity and other services incurred during last month's cold snap, the operator of the state's grid said on Monday. The state's deregulated electricity market was thrown into turmoil last month as 48% of its generating plants went offline, fueling up to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) spot rates and $25,000 per mwh service fees. In all, electricity prices on the state's wholesale market soared by $47 billion for the about five-day period when cold weather drove up demand and generating plants failed, estimated Carrie Bivens, a vice president at Potomac Economics, which monitors the Texas power market.

  • Bitcoin Heads Back Toward $50K, Rebounding From Disastrous Week

    The largest cryptocurrency was up more than 8% Monday, rebounding after its worst seven-day stretch since the coronavirus sell-off in March 2020.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Ex-BOE Chief Mervyn King Warns of Excessive Complacency on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks need to be prepared to act on inflation moving in either direction, according to former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, who warned against excessive confidence that price growth will remain low.The recent rise in bond yields indicates that markets are aware of the risks, King said in a Bloomberg Television interview Monday. Asked if the BOE should step up bond purchases in response, he said he sees no need for significant further stimulus at present.While most economists see sluggish growth as the main challenge to policy makers after the pandemic, last week’s bond-market turmoil pushed the debate over inflation and interest rates to the fore. King’s comments chime with BOE’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who said he sees a “tangible risk” of inflation accelerating more than expected and requiring more assertive action.“This is a time to keep all your options open, not to pre-commit to any path,” said King. “This was a warning sign that markets at least feel that the picture for future inflation is not entirely in one direction.”He said that central banks need to avoiding building expectations that low interest rates will last for a long time. The BOE has repeatedly said it needs to see significant evidence of the economic recovery taking hold before starting to withdraw monetary support.U.K. consumer prices unexpectedly accelerated to 0.7% in January, in what economists say is the first step toward a temporary increase that could bring the rate close to the BOE 2% target later this year.Input cost inflation for U.K. factories accelerated to its highest rate in over four years in February amid supply chain disruption and raw material shortages, separate data from IHS Markit published Monday showed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.