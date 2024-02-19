Amazon, JP Morgan And Berkshire Hathaway Bet Big And Failed — Will Google Be Successful In Making Healthcare Accessible?

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google is on a mission to make healthcare more accessible and believes everyone should have access to useful health resources.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) took on a similar mission with the launch of Haven, which aimed to "transform healthcare to create better outcomes and overall experience, as well as lower costs for you and your family." But three years into the joint venture, the company abandoned the effort.

Google is trying to make the detection and diagnosis of healthcare issues more efficient and user-friendly and has already launched products to support the mission.

One of its recent strides in healthcare technology is the introduction of the Thermometer app on its latest Pixel 8 Pro. This groundbreaking feature, approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allows users to take their temperature or someone else’s through a simple forehead scan. The innovation complements Google’s broader initiative to leverage technology for medical advancements.

This comes just as Google announced Articulate Medical Intelligence Explorer (AMIE) earlier this year, an initiative set to transform healthcare through advanced technology. AMIE focuses on diagnostic reasoning and medical conversations, demonstrating Google’s commitment to employing cutting-edge solutions to enhance healthcare accessibility.

Fitbit, a popular watch-like device developed by Google, plays a pivotal role in the company’s healthcare portfolio. Users can track real-time health and activity progress while monitoring critical health measures such as heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and skin temperature. Fitbit exemplifies Google’s commitment to providing people with tools to monitor and improve their overall health.

Google’s foray into healthcare extends to addressing critical issues such as cancer detection.

The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) to emulate the diagnostic capabilities of radiologists, aiming to streamline and expedite the cancer diagnosis process.

"We're working with clinicians, patients and partners to build an AI system for mammography, which could help radiologists detect breast cancer more accurately, quickly and consistently," according to the Google Health website.

Google’s healthcare initiatives span a wide range of health issues, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to improving overall well-being. Whether it’s tackling breast cancer or addressing eye diseases, Google’s application of AI and technology showcases its commitment to advancing healthcare solutions for diverse medical challenges.

As Google continues to blur the lines between technology and healthcare, its initiatives are transforming the landscape of medical accessibility.

From the Thermometer app on Pixel 8 Pro to the AMIE project and the use of AI for cancer detection, Google is pioneering innovative solutions that prioritize accuracy, speed and consistency in healthcare diagnostics. With products like Fitbit, the tech giant is empowering people to actively monitor and improve their health, reflecting a vision where advanced technology plays a pivotal role in making healthcare accessible to all.

