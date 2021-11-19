Amazon's Kindle drops to an all-time low of $50 ahead of Black Friday

As ever, Amazon is discounting many of its products for the Black Friday shopping period. Like many other companies, Amazon is getting out of the gate a little early with deals on Kindles. The standard Kindle is down from $90 to $50, which is the lowest price we've seen for the e-reader. Back in the summer, it dropped to $55 for Amazon Prime Day.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $50

This is the ad-supported version of the tenth-generation Kindle, which has a 167 ppi glare-free display with a built-in front light. It comes with 8GB of storage, which is enough to store thousands of books. You can also pair it with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to audiobooks.

Elsewhere, two Kindles for kids are on sale. Kindle Kids is down to $60 (usually $110) and Kindle Paperwhite Kids, which usually costs $160, has dropped to $115, only a couple of months after Amazon announced it. Both come with a year of access to Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover and a two-year worry-free guarantee — Amazon will replace the device if it breaks during that period.

Buy Kindle Kids at Amazon - $60 Buy Kindle Paperwhite Kids at Amazon - $115

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.