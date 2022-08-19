Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite drops to $110, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Labor Day is rapidly approaching and we're already starting to see more tech deals pop up across the web. Amazon discounted a bunch of its own gadgets this week, including the new Kindle Paperwhite, its Signature Edition and the Kindle Oasis, as well as a bunch of Fire TV Sticks and Fire tablets. A couple of iRobot's more advanced robot vacuums are hundreds of dollars off, and you can still pick up the base iPad for only $299. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Kindle Paperwhite

Almost all of Amazon's e-readers have been discounted — the Kindle Paperwhite is down to $110, while the Paperwhite Signature Edition is on sale for $150. The high-end Kindle Oasis has also been discounted to $200. We consider the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition to be the best e-reader available right now, and we gave it a score of 97 for its bigger, more responsive screen, USB-C charging and wireless charging capabilities and its plenty of onboard storage.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $110Buy Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition at Amazon - $150Buy Kindle Oasis at Amazon - $200

MacBook Air M2

MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Apple's M2-powered MacBook Air in starlight is $100 off and down to $1,099, which is the best price we've seen since launch. We gave the laptop a score of 9 for its thinner design, gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and excellent performance. While we generally think the M2 Air is best for most people, you can also save on the M2-powered,13-inch MacBook Pro by going to B&H Photo. The online retailer has the laptop with a whopping 24GB of RAM for $1,749, which is $150 off its usual price.

Buy MacBook Air M2 (256GB) at Amazon - $1,099 Buy MacBook Pro (24GB RAM) at B&H - $1,749

Apple iPad

Most models of Apple's iPad are on sale at Amazon right now, so you can pick one up for as low as $299. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid performance, excellent battery life and improved Center Stage cameras.

Buy iPad (64GB, WiFi) at Amazon - $299

Story continues

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is back in stock at Amazon and on sale for $120. While not quite as cheap as it was on Prime Day last month ($109), this remains one of the best prices we've seen no our favorite high-end set-top box. We gave the device a score of 90 for its fast performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, HomeKit integration and much-improved Siri remote.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon - $120

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 Product Red

The Product Red version of the Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) is on sale for $320 right now. We gave the wearable a score of 90 for its larger screen, faster charging and handy watchOS capabilities. However, if you want the latest from Apple, it may be worth waiting until September when the company historically has announced its latest phones and smartwatches.

Buy Series 7 (45mm) at Amazon - $320

iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot's Roomba j7+ is $200 off and down to $599 right now, while the s9+ has the same discount and is on sale for $799. These are some of our favorite robot vacuums, and they're made even better by these sale prices. The j7+ has advanced obstacle detection that helps it avoid pet poop and other hazards, while the s9+ has the strongest suction power of any Roomba.

Buy Roomba j7+ at Amazon - $599 Buy Roomba s9+ at Amazon - $799

Sony WH-CH710N

A person wearing Sony's WH-CH710N headphones.

Sony's budget-friendly WH-CH710N headphones are on sale for an excellent price of $98. While we have seen them cheaper before, this 35-percent discount is a good one for these ANC cans. We like them for their comfortable design, solid noise cancellation and long battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $98

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on a table with their rear cameras facing out.

Most models of Google's Pixel 6 Pro are on sale right now — both the 128GB and 256GB versions are $250 off and down to $649 and $749, respectively. The standard Pixel 6 is also on sale for $499. The Pro is one of our favorites at the moment, and we like it for its striking design, excellent performance and battery life, plus it has some of the best cameras you'll find on any smartphone.

Buy Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) at Amazon - $649 Buy Pixel 6 Pro (256GB) at Amazon - $749 Buy Pixel 6 at Amazon - $499

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon knocked $15 off its Fire TV Stick 4K Max, bringing it down to $40. A couple of other Fire TV dongles are on sale, too: you can pick up the standard Fire TV Stick for $25 and the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $20. The TV Stick 4K Max is the most capable of the bunch, with support for Dolby Vision, WiFi 6 and more.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon - $40 Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $25 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $20

Fire 7 tablet (2022)

Amazon Fire 7

Amazon's latest version of the Fire 7 tablet is 25 percent off and down to $45 for the first time since it came out a couple of months ago. It's a decent slab if you want something affordable to use as a couch device, or to give to your kids. If you're looking for something specifically geared towards children, Amazon has a bunch of Fire Kids tablets and Kindle Kids e-readers on sale right now, too.

Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $45 Shop Kids devices at Amazon

Echo Show 15

Amazon Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 smart display is $60 off and down to $190, which is only $10 more than its record-low price. We gave it a score of 78 for its beautiful design, large screen and useful widgets. If you only have space for something smaller, you can still pick up the Echo Show 5 for only $40.

Buy Echo Show at Amazon - $190 Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $40

Anker charging accessories

Amazon Prime members can save up to 40 percent on Anker charging accessories, including the 521 magnetic battery pack for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, which is $20 off and down to $30. It's a 5,000 mAh portable battery that attaches to the back of the latest iPhones to power them up. Also on sale is Anker's 511 2-in-1 power bank, which is down to $35. That accessory works with more devices since it's an AC charger and portable battery in one.

Shop Anker deals at Amazon

Samsung T7 Shield

Samsung's new T7 Shield SSD in 1TB is down to a new record low of $98, which is $62 less than usual. This is the most durable version of Samsung's palm-sized portable drive, featuring a rubberized exterior and enough protection to survive up to 9.8-foot drops. It has sequential read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, plus Dynamic Thermal Guard and 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard.

Buy Samsung T7 Shield (1TB) at Amazon - $98

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are back on sale for $100, or $50 off their usual rate. These are some of the best Beats earbuds for most people and we gave them a score of 84 for their comfortable design, good sound quality and ANC and fast pairing with both iOS and Android devices.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon - $100

Sony LinkBuds S

Sony's LinkBuds S are on sale for $148, which is 26 percent off and a new all-time low. These buds came out earlier this year and support smart playback, which lets them automatically play and pause music depending on what you're doing.

Buy LinkBuds S at Amazon - $148

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra Elite 3 review

Jabra's Elite 3 earbuds are on sale for $58 right now, which is 28 percent off their normal price.We gave them a score of 88 for their comfortable fit, impressive sound quality and good battery life.

Buy Jabra Elite 3 at Amazon - $58

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.