Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite drops to all-time low price of $71 in one-day sale

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Now might be a good time to buy an e-reader for school — or that end-of-summer vacation. Amazon has cut the price of the ad-supported 8GB Kindle Paperwhite to an all-time low of $71 in a one-day-only sale, well below the official $130 sticker. That's lower than what we saw just two weeks earlier, and makes it an easy choice compared to the base Kindle (which isn't discounted as we write this). You can buy the ad-free and 32GB variants with substantial discounts, too.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon - $71

The Kindle Paperwhite is an easy choice if you're either new to e-readers or heavily invested in Amazon's ecosystem. It boasts a high-contrast backlit display, Audible audiobook support and waterproofing for your poolside reading sessions. Pair that with the usual weeks-long battery life of e-readers and you shouldn't have problems taking this with you on vacation.

It's not flawless. This deal doesn't cover the LTE model, so you won't be grabbing books while you're at the beach. You also won't find MP3 playback or text-to-speech support, and you might not be thrilled to see ads on the subsidized models. These limitations are hardly surprises, though, and at this price they're much easier to forgive — you can spend much more on readers with fewer features.

