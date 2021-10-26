U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition review

Brian Heater
·5 min read

I just pulled my iPhone off my Qi charger and tossed on the new Kindle. Honestly, not a sentence I ever expected to write. I realize this isn’t an exciting sentiment -- certainly not in 2021 -- but let’s face it, the pace of e-reader innovation is downright glacial compared to the rest of the industry.

This is due, in no small part, to the fact that the competition has dwindled. Formerly big players like Sony long ago abandoned ship, and while Barnes & Noble is ostensibly still in the Nook business, whatever glory days it might have had are long behind it. For big players, that pretty much leaves Kobo, which is still kicking, and, of course, Amazon.

And let’s be real -- in terms of major scale and presence here in the U.S., well, that pretty much leaves Amazon. Like so many things it has touched, the retail giant dominates the category. That’s helped along by its overwhelming presence in the publishing industry and having one of the world’s best online billboards in its home page. It’s also not hurt by the fact that the company, on the whole, produces nice e-reader hardware.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

Limited competition in the category means that we’ll probably never again see a heated race for manufacturers to one-up one another. In other words, don’t expect to see something akin to the smartphone wars -- or even the kind of competition we saw in the category, say, 10 years ago.

For that reason, it’s genuinely exciting when a new Kindle drops. It feels like this category still has a bit of life in it yet. The line long ago took a backseat to products like the Echo and Fire TV, and on a good year, we get one new Kindle a year.

The new Paperwhite was announced late last month, bringing with it a few features that blurred the line between it and the high-end Oasis, as well as some genuine surprises. Wireless charging (which, mind, is only available on the “Signature Edition” for an extra $50) and USB-C firmly fit in the latter category. It’s, honestly, genuinely strange to see a new port on the bottom of this device after so many generations of microUSB.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

Along with USB-C comes faster charging, topping the device up in around two-and-a-half hours (3.5 for wireless). Really, though, the main benefit here for me is that it means carrying around one less cable when I travel. The Kindle was one of the last microUSB holdouts in my regular stable of devices. Of course, that point is rendered somewhat moot by the battery life on these things. The new Paperwhite is currently rated at 10 weeks of battery life (with wireless off and 30 minutes of reading a day).

That’s up from six weeks, which, as far as gadget batteries go, is still very good. It’s one of the few consumer devices where you’re talking weeks, rather than days or even hours. That highlights the general strangeness around the fact that so many of the feature updates on these things tend to focus on battery and charging -- though additions like audio books through Bluetooth audio certainly put more of a strain on the battery than standard reading.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

The new Paperwhite looks a fair bit like its predecessors at first glance, though like the Oasis before it, the bezels and display are now flush, adding to an already solid build. Overall, it still doesn’t feel as premium as the $250 Oasis, however, dropping that model’s metal backing and physical page buttons -- the latter of which is a nice luxury I do actually miss here.

Interestingly, there’s not a lot of difference in the screens. Both have a 300 ppi resolution (same as last gen), significantly more than the standard Kindle’s 167. The new model increases size slightly from 6.6 to 6.8 inches -- just a hair below the Oasis’ seven. Both models have IPX8 waterproofing, as well -- always nice for those who like to read near the pool, tub or any body of water.

The Oasis still wins out on front lighting, with 25 to the Paperwhite’s 17 (owing, at least in part, to a smaller screen), though the lighting is uniform and does a fine job when reading in the dark. The system gets the color temperature adjust introduced in the 2019 Oasis -- a feature that reduces blue lighting on a schedule, which can be detrimental to your sleep patterns. An ambient light sensor to adjust brightness is only available on the Signature edition.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

On-board storage is the other major difference between the standard Paperwhite and Signature Edition, bumping things up from 8 to 32GB. Those are the two things I’d miss most, bumping it down to the standard edition -- I’d say wireless charging is superfluous for most people most of the time on an e-reader and certainly not enough to justify the price gap between $140 and $190. That’s doubly the case knowing that the $30 charging dock is sold separately (my Anker phone charger works fine, thanks).

All in all, lots of welcome additions here. If you have a 2018 Paperwhite, it’s probably not worth the upgrade, but if you’re looking for a well-rounded e-reader, this is probably the one. The new features blur the lines between the premium Oasis. That $250 has a more premium look and feel, but for a majority of readers, the new Paperwhite makes a lot more sense.

Recommended Stories

  • Column: Not all debt is collectable. Be mindful of the statute of limitations

    In California, you can't be sued for consumer debt older than four years. But making even a partial payment can restart the debt clock.

  • Piiano raises $9M to help businesses protect their PII

    Tel Aviv-based Piiano wants businesses to keep their customers' data private. The company is coming out of stealth today and announcing a $9 million funding round led by YL Ventures, together with a group of angel investors that include Snyk founder Danny Grander, Armis co-founder Nadir Izrael, Papaya Global co-founder and CEO Eynat Guez, Wiz co-founder Yinon Costica, as well as well-known angel investor Ariel Maislos. The premise behind Piiano is that data breaches are basically inevitable, so the way to keep user data safe is to ensure that data sets are free of personally identifiable information (PII -- you can see where the company's name comes from...) and to fully pseudonymize customer data.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Intel CEO: My job is to win Apple back

    Intel has its sights set on regaining lost business from Apple, explains CEO Pat Gelsinger at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 26th, 2021

    After a bullish start to the week, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support another breakout day ahead.

  • Apple third-gen AirPods review: The new go-to earbuds for iPhone fans

    Apple's latest AirPods offer better sound quality, improved battery life, and sweat resistance.

  • Solana Hits New Record High as Layer 1 Tokens Follow Bitcoin’s Gains

    Prices for Solana’s SOL tokens hit a record high during early U.S. trading hours on Monday, one of the majority of tokens native to layer 1 blockchains that followed bitcoin higher. Layer 1 is the base layer, the main network on which a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, runs. “SOL was a top performer over the last few months ... [It’s] only natural for it to perform well during the next leg of the bull cycle,” Ashwath Balakrishnan, research associate at crypto research boutique firm Delphi Digital, told CoinDesk.

  • Nigeria follows China's footsteps in piloting digital currency

    Central banks control the circulation and supply of money globally, but the phenomenal rise of cryptocurrency poses a threat to their authority, control and power. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency -- after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading -- Nigeria joins that list this week. After being in the development phase for the last three years, its central bank is piloting the first digital currency in Africa today.

  • Amazon has found a new entry point into US healthcare

    Amazon is racing ahead of competitors to find new avenues into US healthcare. Now it's moving Alexa into hospital rooms.

  • This Is Why Microsoft Is The Best ESG Company Now

    Microsoft ranks first out of 2,360 public companies based on Dow Jones ESG Rating data when coupled with IBD Composite Ratings.

  • Facebook’s metaverse is key to its survival strategy

    A leaked Oculus Quest VR headset shows how Facebook may make the company's metaverse efforts mainstream.

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.

  • exactEarth Announces $1.5 million Satellite-AIS Contract with Geospatial Intelligence Pty Ltd

    exactEarth Ltd. ("exactEarth" or "the Company") (TSX: XCT), a leading provider of Satellite-AIS data services, announces a $1.5 million one-year Satellite-AIS services contract with Geospatial Intelligence Pty Ltd ("GI") of Barton, Australia. All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week, a visit to Sunday’s highs would be needed to avoid a bearish start to the week.

  • macOS Monterey is now live

    Arriving today, as a free update on compatible systems, macOS 12 Monterey (in part) introduces some key features introduced in an era of remote work -- and life. Last year, Apple added the ability to host up to 32 people on a call, which certainly opens things up, but as it stands, there’s no “FaceTime for Business.” Apple’s video calling app gets some key upgrades this time around.

  • Immunefi raises $5.5M to squash Web3 Crypto bugs which might cost billions

    Traditional Web site and app bug bounty platforms, such as HackerOne and BugCrowd, have been successful in that old world model. In the era of Decentralised Finance (DeFi), Web3 bug bounties take on the critical nature of being associated with actual monetary value, not just software bugs. This would perhaps explain why Immunefi, one of the emerging bug bounty and security services platforms for DeFi, has now raised $5.5M in funding led by Electric Capital.

  • EU tech rules should curb cloud computing providers, study says

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Draft EU rules to curb the power of Amazon, Apple, Alphabet unit Google and Facebook should also tackle providers of cloud computing services for possible anti-competitive practices, a study said on Tuesday. The report comes amid concerns that some EU lawmakers who are reviewing the Digital Markets Act https://www.reuters.com/technology/tech-rules-not-just-few-giants-eus-vestager-says-2021-07-02 (DMA) proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager may be lenient towards cloud computing companies. Amazon's Amazon Web Services was the leading provider in the second quarter, followed by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, market research company Statista found.

  • Watch out for this scam if you’re buying or selling online

    If you use Google Voice, be on the alert for this one. Here's how the verification code scam typically works.

  • Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) review

    MagSafe is back. The version that Apple unceremoniously abandoned in 2017, with the arrival of the all-USB-C/Thunderbolt MacBook. MagSafe is hardly the most important arrival on the 2021 MacBook Pro.

  • Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency at Record High Sunday Night, Tumbles After Musk Tweets He Doesn’t Own Any

    Shiba Inu coin reached a record high last night, fueled by several factors, including rumors that the Robinhood crypto wallet would soon list it -- and a series of tweets from none other than serial...