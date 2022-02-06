The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is $45 off right now

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is possibly the best e-reader on the market right now, and if you've been considering picking one up, now seems like a good time. Amazon is putting the device on sale for the first time for $145, which is $45 less than the regular price of $190. Since Amazon hasn't offered a discount on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition until now, it's an all-time-low price for the e-reader.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition at Amazon - $145

Amazon announced the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in September. It's the first Kindle with wireless charging support, though if there isn't a Qi-compatible pad close by, you can charge it with a USB-C cable. Either way, don't expect to charge it often, as Amazon claims the battery can run for up to 10 weeks before you need to juice it up.

The e-reader has a 300 ppi glare-free display that Amazon claims is 10 percent brighter at max setting than previous Paperwhite models. There's a sensor that can automatically adjust the screen brightness depending on ambient light levels and warm light options that may make nighttime reading more comfortable.

The Signature Edition comes with 32GB of storage, which will be useful if you prefer to listen to audiobooks over Bluetooth. The Signature Edition is also waterproof with an IPX8 rating. Amazon says it can withstand immersion in two meters for fresh water for up to an hour and for up to three minutes in 25 cm of seawater, so users can read in the bath without worrying too much about dropping their device.

In our review, we gave the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition a score of 97, lauding it for many of the above features, as well as a larger screen with smaller bezels. Our only real bugbear was the price, which, at least temporarily, Amazon has taken some of the sting out of.

