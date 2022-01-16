U.S. markets closed

Amazon Kindle is back on sale for $50 today only

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Now is a good opportunity to buy one of the best no-frills e-readers available. Amazon is selling the latest generation of its standard Kindle reader for just $50 during a one-day sale, or $70 for a version without ads. Those are the lowest prices we've seen since Black Friday, and make them easy picks if you don't need water resistance or other extras. There's also a Goldbox sale on Kindle e-books if you need some reading material.

Buy Kindle (with ads) on Amazon - $50 Buy Kindle (without ads) on Amazon - $70

The base Kindle may be from 2019, but it's still a very competitive e-reader in 2022. The touchscreen, front illumination, high-contrast display and compact design make it easy to use and read in many situations, whether you're in bed or at the beach. More importantly, you're getting full access to the Kindle book ecosystem for a low price — if you don't care for what the Paperwhite offers, why pay more?

There are limits you should consider. The lack of waterproofing will prevent you from reading by the pool, and the 4GB of storage may prove limiting if you either want a large on-device library or tend to read visually intensive books that chew up storage. For most people, though, the regular Kindle is plenty.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

    (Bloomberg) -- Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google and its parent Alphabet Inc., personally approved what state attorneys general say was an illegal agreement with Facebook to manipulate the digital advertising market, according to a new court filing by the states.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Departs Australia After Losing a Shot at Tennis HistoryOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelCovid