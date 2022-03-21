Amazon knocks up to 50 percent off Fire tablets

Amazon's Fire tablets make good secondary devices for those who aren't looking to drop hundreds of dollars on a new gadget. They also make solid kids tablets, too, especially if you get one of Amazon's kid-specific variants. Fire tablets are affordable to begin with, but now Amazon's discounted many of them by up to 50 percent. The Fire HD 8 is half off and down to $45, while the Fire 7 slab is 30 percent off and down to only $35. Plus, the entire Fire Kids Pro lineup is on sale, so you can grab one of those for as low as $50.

The Fire HD 8 earned a score of 81 from us when it came out in 2020 for its refined design, USB-C charging, hands-free Alexa capabilities and long battery life. It's slimmer than the previous version and has an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 display, the latter of which would make it a solid full-color e-reader for those that read a lot of graphics novels and manga. Inside is a quad-core 2.0GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and either 32GB of 64GB of RAM — plus, you could use a microSD card to expand the storage to up to 1TB. Performance is pretty good for a cheap tablet, and it'll last up to 12 hours on a single charge. We'd recommend the Fire HD 8 for most people, and would only recommend the less powerful Fire 7 tablet for those with tight budgets, or those that want a super-affordable device to give to their kids.

Speaking of kid-friendly gadgets, the Fire Kids Pro slabs have some added features specifically for little ones and their parents. Along with all of the features you'd get on their standard counterparts, the Fire Kids Pro tablets come with a suite of parental controls, a two-year warranty, a protective case and one year of Amazon Kids+. With the latter, you'll get access to age-appropriate books, shows, movies and more for one year before you'll be asked to pay the $5-per-month charge ($3 per month if you're a Prime member). Both the Fire 7 Kids Pro and the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro are half off right now, down to $50 and $70, respectively, while the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is 30 percent less than usual and down to $140.

