Amazon is running a Labor Day sale on Kindles and Fire tablets

Amazon is offering discounts on a swathe of Kindles and Fire tablets for Labor Day. While the price cuts might not be quite as hefty as those you'd find on Prime Day, they're still solid, and you'll save around a third on most of the devices. Each version of the Fire 7 tablet, which Amazon says is the best-selling model in the lineup, is $10 off . It currently costs $40 for the ad-supported variant with 16GB of storage and $60 for 32GB (remember that there's a microSD port). Opting for an ad-free model will run you an extra $15 on both storage options.

Fire HD 8, meanwhile is $30 off — $60 for the 32GB of storage and $90 for 64GB. As for Fire HD 10, Amazon has dropped the price by $50 during the sale. It costs $100 for the 32GB option and $140 for 64GB. Again, tack on another $15 to any of these if you'd prefer to have no ads on the lock screen.

The kids' versions of the tablets are also on sale. Fire 7 Kids Pro is $60 , down from $100. Fire HD 8 Kids Pro has been slashed by $50 to $90 , while Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is down from $200 to $140 .

As for Kindles, they're discounted too at the minute. The standard Kindle , which comes with 8GB of storage and a front light, typically costs $90. During the sale, you can save $30 and pick it up for $60 . The version without lock screen ads costs $80.

Last but not least, Amazon has also temporarily dropped the price of the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite . The 8GB model is down $45 to $85 and the 32GB model is $50 off at $110. Again, the ad-free versions cost an extra $20.

