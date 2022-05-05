U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,146.87
    -153.30 (-3.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,997.97
    -1,063.09 (-3.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,317.69
    -647.16 (-4.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.15
    -78.77 (-4.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.96
    +0.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.20
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0077 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    -0.0265 (-2.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1290
    +0.9550 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,351.04
    -3,355.32 (-8.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.91
    -74.21 (-8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Amazon Labor Union president tells Senate that workers' rights aren't a 'Democrat or Republican' issue

Amanda Silberling
·5 min read

Back in February, Amazon tried to arrest labor organizer Christian Smalls for bringing food to warehouse employees during a union drive. One unfathomably monumental labor victory later, and today, the New Yorker is speaking before the Senate and visiting President Joe Biden at the White House.

Smalls, the Amazon Labor Union president who led the JFK8 warehouse's historic union win, testified today in a hearing for the Senate Committee on the Budget. Chaired by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the hearing posed the question of whether tax dollars should support companies that violate labor laws. Representatives from other groups like Good Jobs First, the Teamsters and the Heritage Foundation joined the hearing as well.

"The types of things Amazon is doing... Breaking the law, intimidation... These are real things that traumatize workers in this country," Smalls said in his opening statement. "We want to feel that we have protections. We want to feel that the government is allowing us to use our constitutional rights to organize."

Across the country, Amazon workers have accused the company of trying to quash labor organizing. Last year, Amazonians United co-founder Jonathan Bailey filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), stating that the company violated labor laws by retaliating against him for organizing. He said he was detained and interrogated by a manager for 90 minutes after organizing a walkout. The NLRB found merit to these allegations and filed a federal complaint against Amazon. The company settled, and as part of the settlement agreement, was required to remind employees via emails and on physical bulletin boards that they have the right to organize.

Bailey’s complaint to the NLRB was one of 37 against Amazon between February 2020 and March 2021, according to NBC News. But just months after this settlement, Amazon was found to have unlawfully prevented a Staten Island employee from distributing pro-union literature in the break room. Amazon filings with the Department of Labor revealed that the company spent $4.3 million on anti-union consultants last year alone.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defended Amazon, accusing Senator Sanders of unfairly targeting the company.

"You're singling out a single company because of your political agenda to socialize this country," Senator Graham said. "Every time I turn around, you're having a hearing about [how] anybody who makes money is bad."

Graham outlined that the NLRB has a process in place for workers to file complaints if they feel they are being treated unfairly, saying that he disagreed with a Senate hearing taking place at all.

"You can have oversight hearings all you like, but you've determined Amazon is a piece of crap company. That's your political bias," Graham told Sanders. "[Amazon is] subject to laws in the United States, they shouldn't be subjected to this."

Amazon Labor Union founder Christian Smalls speaks at a rally on Staten Island in April 2022.
Amazon Labor Union founder Christian Smalls speaks at a rally on Staten Island in April 2022.

Christian Smalls, founder of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), speaks during an ALU rally in the Staten Island borough of New York, U.S., on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Senator Bernie Sanders visited Staten Island to meet with workers who this month successfully organized the first union in the country at an Amazon facility and workers at a separate facility who will be voting next week on whether to join a union. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In response, Smalls directed his opening statement to Senator Graham.

"I think that it's in your best interest to realize that it's not a left or right thing. It's not a Democrat or Republican thing. It's a workers' issue," Small told the senator. "We are the ones that are suffering in the corporations that you're talking about, [...] in the warehouses that you're talking about. So that's the reason why I think I was invited today to speak on that behalf, and you should listen, because we do represent your constituents as well."

He continued, "The people are the ones that make these corporations go, it's not the other way around."

At Senator Sanders' urging, Smalls explained the working conditions of the now-unionizing fulfillment center where he used to work. He said that workers commuted from all boroughs of New York, as well as parts of New Jersey, which meant that they would commute for about two and a half hours each way, work a 10- to 12-hour shift, and receive minimal break time. He testified that hundreds of union busters came in from across the country, as well as from overseas. These representatives would host "captive audience" anti-union meetings every 20 minutes with groups of 50 to 60 workers. Smalls said that these captive audience presentations happened four times per week.

"Imagine being a new hire at Amazon. Your second day, you don't even know your job assignment, and the first thing they do is march you into an anti-union propaganda class," Smalls said. He added that the facility was plastered with anti-union signs, telling workers to vote no to unionization and emphasizing that unions require a dues expense on the workers' part.

The hearing also addressed the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which recently passed in the House. Currently, in 27 "right-to-work" states, employees cannot be forced to join a union or pay dues, but if the PRO Act passed, it would override "right-to-work" laws. Union organizers believe, though, that "right-to-work" laws exist to discourage unionization, since it's already federally illegal to force someone to join a union. If the PRO Act passes in the Senate (which isn't expected, since Democrats don't have enough seats to overcome the filibuster), it would be one of the biggest reforms of labor legislation since the National Labor Relations Act of 1935, which protects the rights of employees to organize.

After the hearing, Smalls and a number of other labor organizers visited President Biden at the White House.

"Just met the President lol he said I got him in trouble," Smalls tweeted, likely referring to the backlash Biden experienced after expressing support for the Amazon union -- "gooooooooooood."

Staten Island Amazon workers vote to unionize

Amazon workers reject bid to unionize a second Staten Island warehouse

Recommended Stories

  • Biden meets with labor organizer at Amazon after Senate hearing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden met on Thursday with a labor leader organizing Amazon.com Inc workers and with other worker organizers hours after U.S. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders slammed the online retailer at a hearing on the company's labor practices. Christian Smalls, who heads the Amazon Labor Union, said on Twitter he had met with Biden shortly after Smalls harshly criticized Amazon at the Senate hearing.

  • 'It's an Apathy Remover.' The End of Roe Could Galvanize Democrats' Burned-Out Base

    Four years of Donald Trump has left the base exhausted, two-plus years of COVID-19 has left activists burned-out, and stalled progress during the Biden Administration on issues like voting rights, climate change, and child care has left Democrats demoralized. “Right now we have trifecta government and they are doing nothing,” says Amanda Litman, who runs Run for Something, which recruits young Democrats to run for state and local office. “This is probably the best thing that could have happened from an electoral standpoint, in terms of animating Democrats,” says Jess Morales Rocketto, a Democratic strategist who has organized around progressive issues like reproductive rights.

  • What to know about store loyalty cards

    Loyalty cards can be a great way to save money. Usually, there’s no catch with these types of programs, but Action 9 suggests keeping these things in mind.

  • Ford, Hyundai, and Maybe Honda Out at SEMA Show

    General Motors, Toyota, Mopar, Nissan, and Volkswagen are still in, with GM taking over Ford’s spaces inside and outside Central Hall, while Toyota moves up to GM’s spot.

  • Ohio Redistricting Commission passes statehouse maps already struck down by Supreme Court

    The Ohio Supreme Court gave the commission 22 days to craft new state House and Senate maps, but the group squandered nearly all of them.

  • Chechen Leader’s Brutal Fighters Are Getting Killed in Ukraine ‘Every Day’

    Chingis Kondarov/ReutersChechen troops in Ukraine loyal to Ramzan Kadyrov have claimed a reputation for being the most brutal in Putin’s war, but a new report says they’re actually suffering major losses and going to great lengths to cover them up.According to an investigation by Russia’s independent news outlet IStories, the official figure of 13 Chechen soldiers killed in Ukraine is a major undercount; a source in the Chechen Health Ministry tells the outlet the true death toll of the so-calle

  • As Dow plunges 1,000 points, here’s how to protect your finances during a period of uncertainty: ‘A hard landing will ultimately be unavoidable’

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. Fed chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was not likely to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its next meeting, all but promising consecutive 50 basis rate hikes. “We need to really see that our expectation is being fulfilled, that inflation in fact is under control and starting to come down, but it’s not like we would stop, we would just go back to 25 basis point increases,” Powell said.

  • U.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Education approved about $6.8 billion in student debt relief for more than 113,000 borrowers through adjustments to its Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilIndia Wants Russia to Di

  • What the Fed’s interest rate hike means for consumers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung break down the Fed's 50 basis point rate hike.

  • Putin’s war on Ukraine is fracturing the global economy — expect lower incomes, continued inflation and smaller investment returns worldwide

    Europeans and Americans are complacent about the bill that will come due for Russia’s war on Ukraine. The U.S. government’s proposed $33 billion aid package for Ukraine is the latest instalment of generous Western aid. With Ukraine needing around $5 billion a month, more will be necessary.

  • Ukraine goes on counter-offensive on two fronts - Zaluzhnyi

    ROMAN PETRENKO - THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022, 14:02 Valeriy Zaluzhniy, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has announced that Ukraine's defence forces have launched counteroffensives on the Kharkiv and Izyum fronts.

  • Transgender youth who socially transition unlikely to ‘detransition’ later in life, study says

    Story at a glance Transgender children who socially transition are unlikely to “detransition” after five years, new research has found. Roughly 7 percent of youth reported “retransitioning” at least once in the five years since they began their social transition, including 1.3 percent who said they only temporarily retransitioned. The results come as lawmakers in…

  • Over 500 kg of cocaine found in coffee delivery for Nespresso

    Over 500 kg (1,102 lb) of cocaine estimated to be worth more than 50 million Swiss francs ($50.65 million) have been found in a container of coffee bean bags for Nestle's Nespresso factory in Romont in western Switzerland, the cantonal police said on Thursday. Police were informed on Monday night by Nespresso that staff had found an undefined white substance while unloading bags of coffee beans that had just arrived from Brazil, the police said in a statement. Analyses showed the substance was cocaine."The substance in question did not come into contact with any of our products or production equipment used to make our products," Nespresso said in an emailed statement.

  • Passenger on jumps out of plane through emergency exit on United flight at O'Hare

    A person was arrested after Chicago police said he pulled the emergency exit on a plane at O'Hare Airport and slid down onto the airfield Thursday morning.

  • Biden Administration Lays Out Plans to Refill Oil Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced a plan Thursday to begin purchasing oil to refill the nation’s emergency reserve. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ The Energy Department will start the

  • ‘They Deceived Us at Every Step’: Troops Say Russia’s War Is in Shambles

    ReutersTroops sent into Ukraine to back up Russian forces say they had no choice but to leave because Russian military was in shambles and “they deceived us at every step.”Soldiers from the breakaway state of South Ossetia—speaking to South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov at a meeting publicized by the independent news outlet MediaZona—rattled off a list of complaints about faulty equipment, lack of leadership and intel, and brainless tactics.South Ossetia, which relies heavily on military and f

  • Bank of England raises UK interest rates and warns of 10% inflation

    Rates are now at their highest level since February 2009 as the Bank battles to keep a lid on soaring inflation.

  • Matt Gaetz mocked for saying Roe protesters are ‘over-educated’ millennials with ‘no Bumble matches’

    ‘He says this like it’s a bad thing’

  • Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the aggressors equipment - Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 4 MAY 2022, 17:33 Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy units of the Russian occupiers and their equipment with great professionalism. Source: the press centre of the DShV command [Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine] and the press service of the National Guard Details: The assault troops showed a video with the aftermath of the Russian armoured vehicles, together with their crews, destroyed by the artillery of one of the units of the D

  • Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Jen Psaki, becoming first Black woman and openly gay White House press secretary

    Karine Jean-Pierre will make history by becoming the first Black woman, and first openly LGBTQ person, to hold the job of White House press secretary, President Biden announced on Thursday afternoon.