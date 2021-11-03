U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,624.40
    -6.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,917.90
    -134.73 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,662.63
    +13.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,385.52
    +23.67 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.25
    -2.66 (-3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.30
    -27.10 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.31 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    +0.0160 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0450
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,229.27
    -1,512.59 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,535.49
    +3.96 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Amazon launches a $70 air quality monitor for Alexa

Brian Heater
·1 min read

Amazon unloaded a whole slew of new smart home devices back in late September, but a smattering of products are still trickling out ahead of the holidays. Certainly a Smart Air Quality Monitor isn’t as exciting as, say, a giant Echo Show, home robot or even a thermostat, but the at least the inherent value in such a product it clear.

The device is designed to measure the air for particulate matter, including carbon monoxide, dust and volatile organic compounds – essentially chemicals in the air that could harm you. There’s also built in temperature and humidity detection. As the product page notes, the device doesn’t have a built-in microphone or speaker, meaning it relies on a connected Echo device or the Alexa app to send alerts when something is off. So, one fewer microphone in your house. That's a plus.

The company says the device was the product of user feedback during a testing period, noting,

By making small adjustments like venting rooms more frequently, opening windows while cooking, and opting to turn on air purifiers and humidifiers, testers experienced a noticeable improvement in their overall air quality. With these small adjustments, they also told us they were able to breathe easier in their homes and sleep better throughout the night.

Along with alerts, it also gauges changes over time to the levels it monitors, so users can see how different activities impact these issues. The Smart Air Quality Monitor is up for pre-order today and starts shipping next month.

Recommended Stories

  • Psst...Amazon Secretly Has So Many TikTok Finds on Sale Right Now

    The popular app is bursting at the seams with viral shopping trends. Here are 35 popular finds you can buy right now on sale on Amazon.

  • Target slashed prices on top-rated TVs — shop now before the early Black Friday deals end

    Prices are up to $150 off.

  • Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency

    An Apple employee who was fired https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-worker-says-she-was-fired-after-leading-movement-against-harassment-2021-10-15 last month after leading fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination has filed a charge with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). In documents related to the charge that were viewed by Reuters, former Apple program manager Janneke Parrish alleged that Apple fired her to stymie her efforts to organize fellow workers. "Apple Inc. terminated Parrish's employment based upon false and pretextual reasons and in fact terminated her employment in (an) attempt to nip-in-the-bud the successful organizing campaign that Parrish and her coworkers established to address and redress employees' workplace concerns," the charge states.

  • The inherent tensions within venture capital

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. The issue of venture capital expectations in certain sectors where startups may not be the best fit. Natasha and Alex had former founder and present-day indie journalist Vincent Woo come on the show.

  • Why Apple Could Be A Legitimate EV Player Alongside Tesla: 'Cars Will Be Computers On Wheels'

    Reports suggest that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) could release a self-driving electric vehicle as soon as 2024. Apple could be a legitimate player, alongside Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), in the electric vehicle market, according to The Westly Group's Steve Westly. "Apple is a natural [EV market entrant]. They understand beautiful products and seamless integration with phones and the other parts of your life," Westly said Tuesday on CNBC. The ways in which vehicles are viewed is changing, Westly said.

  • Sean Hannity left red faced after live shout out to Virginia Republicans falls flat

    Crowds cheering for Glenn Youngkin could not hear Fox News, or were not interested

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Microsoft teases its metaverse with new updates to Xbox and Teams

    New Teams update would provide users personalised digital avatars and immersive spaces where they can meet

  • Tencent Unveils First Chips in Push Beyond Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has unveiled its first chips, showcasing a yearlong foray into silicon design as the Chinese tech giant seeks to grow beyond digital entertainment.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From

  • Apple's Bottom Line Boosted by Strong Growth in This Massive Smartphone Market

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings may not have wowed Wall Street -- a supply chain crunch put the brakes on the tech giant's sales growth -- but there was a lot to like in the company's stellar report. Apple recorded sharp jumps in revenue and earnings. The global chip shortage and COVID-19-driven manufacturing restrictions kept Apple from delivering stronger numbers, but they couldn't prevent the company from registering terrific growth in the world's second-largest smartphone market: India.

  • Alibaba's Cloud Computing Competitor Highlights Chip Development Progress

    Computer games and social media app WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) is offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives on semiconductor chip development and investment, Reuters reports. Tencent has been steadily investing in the research and development of semiconductors along with other Chinese tech firms. "Facing scenarios with strong business needs, Tencent has had a long-term plan and investment for chip R&D," Tencent posted. Tencent's cloud and smart industry group CEO

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • VMware’s Solo Act Should Sing

    Completion of its spinoff from Dell should help the software maker shed its conglomerate discount.

  • Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

    The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world's supply chains for a number of reasons -- from a lack of raw material to labor shortages -- but whatever the reason, the problems are persisting, and Microsoft has decided to bring to bear its considerable resources on modernizing supply chain and manufacturing. To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • Riot Blockchain Raises Hashrate Guidance by 11.7% for 2022

    The miner continues to hold onto its mined bitcoin and expects to increase its hashrate to 8.6 EH/s next year.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Nintendo Shares Lose After Cutting Switch Console Production Target By 20%

    Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY) will produce about 24 million units of its popular Switch game console in the fiscal year through March, 20% below an original plan Nikkei Asia reports. The production was affected by the crisis of semiconductors and other electronic parts amid solid demand for Switch, including for its latest version released on October 8. Nintendo initially aimed to produce 30 million Switch units to tap the pandemic triggered budding demand for computer games. The eme

  • Facebook To End Facial Recognition System On Its Platform

    Facebook Inc, now rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), would shutter its facial recognition system and delete data collected from 1 billion users, citing growing regulatory scrutiny of the field. What Happened: Facebook used the data to identify users in photos posted on the platform. Facebook would delete the face scan data of the users, a third of its total daily active user base. It would end features that allow users to get automatically notified about their presence in photos or video

  • How Amazon, Microsoft Gained Out Of Roblox's Outage?

    Multiple gaming apps gained from Roblox Corp's (NYSE: RBLX) three-day Halloween weekend outage, Sensor Tower reports. Roblox's gaming platform went dark on October 28 evening. It returned on October 31, leading to gains in apps also favored by Roblox's younger users, including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Minecraft, Among Us, and, possibly, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch. Overall, the average time spent in the app was down by 93% week-over-week. Minecraft's usage observed a 2% week-over-w