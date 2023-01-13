U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.64 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.17
    +10.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.98
    +1.59 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.80
    +25.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.42 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2232
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8800
    -1.4330 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,412.91
    +418.29 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.39
    +10.32 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Amazon Leads Rebound in Battered Tech as Traders Reload on Risk

Jeran Wittenstein and Ryan Vlastelica
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The market is regaining its appetite for risk after a bitter 2022 as traders increasingly snap up some of last year’s biggest losers, particularly beaten down tech stocks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. and Nvidia Corp. are among the biggest contributors to the Nasdaq 100 Index’s nearly 4% gain this week. Amazon, which tumbled 50% last year amid soaring interest rates and slowing revenue growth, is up 14% for its best week since April 2020, while graphics chipmaker Nvidia is up 13% over the last five sessions.

Investors are becoming more optimistic that inflation will continue to cool, which would allow the Federal Reserve to soon pause interest rate hikes that triggered a valuation reckoning last year for growth stocks. The December consumer price index released Thursday was the lowest in a year, adding to growing evidence that the Fed is starting to tame inflation even as central bankers insist there’s more work to be done.

“This is the market saying that it is more optimistic that things are better off than periods of last year, when recession narratives were dominating,” said Nick Getaz, portfolio manager for the Franklin Rising Dividends Fund. “We’re not out of the woods, but maybe we can see the clearing of the trees.”

Evidence of rising optimism wasn’t limited to the biggest US tech companies. A basket of unprofitable technology stocks tracked by Goldman Sachs is on pace for a 14% gain this week. Software maker Atlassian Corp. surged more than 20%, electric vehicle maker Lucid Group jumped 28% and Carvana Co., the beaten-down auto retailer, soared 68%.

Of course, not all tech stocks have outperformed this week. Zoom Video Communications Inc., Adobe Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. have all lagged behind the S&P 500 Index.

Franklin’s Getaz is skeptical that the rally can be sustained considering threats to economic growth and the likelihood that interest rates remain elevated. He’s looking forward to the fourth quarter earnings season that commenced this week to see if corporate profit estimates can hold up.

“It’s fair to say it is too early for the level of uplift we’ve seen,” he said. “There’s more evidence for why you should be optimistic, but I’m not sure there’s enough evidence to warrant this level of strength.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

