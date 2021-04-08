U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,094.70
    +14.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,459.27
    +13.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,815.26
    +126.42 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.74
    +7.69 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.52
    -0.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.30
    +14.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.54
    +0.29 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6330
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2450
    -0.5850 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,875.75
    +1,328.07 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.45
    +30.76 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Amazon Luna's 720p streams help you play with poor connectivity

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

It's great that some game streaming services let you stream at 1080p or even 4K, but that's not much good to you if you're worried about data caps or a sluggish connection. Amazon is coming to that realization, thankfully. It just introduced a 720p option for its Luna service that can reduce data consumption while maintaining smooth gameplay. You only have to visit the Settings tab in Luna to toggle the lower resolution.

Luna isn't the only game streaming platform with 720p, of course — Google Stadia and Microsoft's xCloud have made it available for a while, and in xCloud's case it has been the default. Amazon's move could make Luna viable if you previously had to rule it out, though, and it might make the most sense if you frequently play on your phone and might not miss 1080p as much as you would on your TV.

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros is going back to theater-first releases in 2022

    Movies like 'The Batman' won't hit HBO Max on the same day they arrive in theaters.

  • Apple and Epic lay out strategies for their upcoming court battle

    Apple and Epic have outlined their arguments in a lawsuit over App Store policies and competition.

  • Arkane delays 'Deathloop' until September 14th

    The hotly anticipated first-person shooter was supposed to hit PS5 and PC on May 21st.

  • HMD revamps its Nokia smartphone lineup with six new affordable models

    HMD first made a name for itself by remaking a classic feature phone — and triggering an avalanche of hype in the process. The Finnish company has been dutifully churning out Nokia-branded smartphones ever since, but during an online launch event today, HMD was eager to prove that it's been up to more than business as usual. For one, those numbers-only model names are gone, replaced by three new smartphone ranges: the X, G, and C series. And to make getting connected even easier, the company is making an end-run around its usual carrier partners by lighting up an HMD-branded MVNO in the UK with a global roll-out to follow.

  • The best baby monitors for your home nursery

    Here's a list of the best baby monitors for your home nursery, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • MacBook and iPad production could face delays due to global chip shortage

    Apple has delayed the production of some MacBook and iPad models due to the global chip shortage affecting the electronics and automotive industries, according to Nikkei Asia.

  • 'Halo: Master Chief Collection' now supports keyboard and mouse on Xbox

    Halo: Master Chief Collection (MCC) Season 6 has arrived for Xbox and PC and a new patch has enabled a much anticipated feature on Xbox: mouse and keyboard support.

  • US blacklists Chinese supercomputer organizations over military support

    The US Commerce Department has put seven Chinese supercomputer organizations on its Entity List for contributing to China's military.

  • Google's virtual I/O developer conference kicks off on May 18

    The show will kick off May 18 and will be hosted online only, as we continue to wait out the end of the pandemic. It will also be free to attend.

  • Best Buy's $200 Amazon Prime rival offers tech support and free installs

    Best Buy has started piloting a $200 membership program meant to rival Amazon Prime and Walmart's own take on a subscription service.

  • Grasping at hidden objects

    On Tuesday, Sarcos joined the rarified air of robotic SPACs. Sarcos builds robotics and robotic exoskeletons that look like they were designed for a James Cameron movie. San Francisco-based Rapid Robotics, meanwhile, announced a $12 million Series A.

  • The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • ShareChat valued at $2.1 billion in $502 million fundraise

    ShareChat said on Thursday it has raised a new financing round that values it at over $2 billion, joining four other local startups in attaining the unicorn status this week. The Indian social network said it has raised $502 million in a new financing round -- Series E -- led by Tiger Global that valued ShareChat at $2.1 billion, up from about $650 million last year. Snap and existing investors Twitter and Lightspeed Venture Partners also participated in the round, said ShareChat, which has raised about $765 million to date.

  • Ziglu Offers UK Users 5% Interest on Bitcoin Investments

    Interest equivalent to an annual rate of 5% will be paid to users’ accounts on a weekly basis.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • In Currencies, Europe’s Vaccine Trade Is Now Reversing

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders have reaped gains this year betting on the U.K.’s vaccine success and against Europe’s stumbles. Now that trade in going in reverse.The euro is on course for its best week against sterling since September, extending gains on Thursday to its highest level in over a month. Investors have been selling the pound on concerns relating to AstraZeneca Plc’s shot -- which the U.K. is heavily dependent on -- while the shared currency has been buoyed by projections the bloc will hit immunization targets earlier than expected.It comes after months of the U.K. currency outpacing that of its nearest neighbor, racking up multi-year records as traders bet Britain’s rapid inoculation program would leave the European Union in the dust.Now, investors risk getting left on the wrong side of the trade with leveraged funds’ long sterling bets close to their highest in a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds closed bullish pound positions on Wednesday.“We are observing a reversal of the vaccination euphoria,” said Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING Groep NV. “It is also exaggerated by speculative positioning, with the pound being the biggest speculative long in the G-10 FX space.”After Brexit trade discussions were sealed at the end of last year, the focus for pound traders pivoted to the U.K.’s vaccine rollout, which quickly established a lead over the EU. Britain has given around three times as many doses as a proportion of its population compared to the EU, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, with the bloc’s effort being curtailed by disputes and delays.Now, the U.K. campaign is hitting new snags. Vaccination centers and pharmacies are facing a “significant reduction” in supply of doses during April, meaning that older people waiting for second doses will be prioritized over younger people getting their first shot.Meanwhile, U.K. medical regulators advised that under-30s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in a “course correction” to the country’s rollout plan. The pound dropped on Wednesday as shorts in the euro-sterling pair were unwound, according to a Europe-based trader.“It looks like many positives are in the price of the pound by now and the currency is looking overvalued and overbought, especially versus the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole in London. “Sterling is no longer the vaccine champion of G-10 and, more broadly, the slowing pace of the Covid vaccinations in the U.K. could ultimately delay the government’s plans to reopen the economy.”To be sure, April is historically a supportive month for the pound, driven in part by the new U.K. tax year and corporate dividend repatriation of overseas income. The U.K. government, meanwhile, is insisting it’s on track to reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July. It began giving out Moderna Inc. shots on Wednesday.“Compared to the EU, the U.K. will emerge first from lockdown, gaining a head start in its economic recovery,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital. “Indeed, in the U.K. the talk is very much of the potential strength of the recovery, while in the EU they are still working out how to distribute their pandemic recovery fund.”Read more: EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, PictetBut after finally breaking the 0.85 level against the euro last week, the pound hit its weakest level in a month on Wednesday as new vaccine headlines hit. The euro-pound pair traded 0.3% higher on Thursday at 0.8669, the strongest reading for the shared currency since March 1.“We are now very much at the stage where a lot of the good news on the vaccine front is now priced,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “This has left sterling exposed to risks of a correction against some of its main trading partners, just as some of the other major economies are starting to close the jab gap.(Updates chart and prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s How the Archegos Debacle May Have Spilled Over to Bitcoin

    The difference between bitcoin futures premium on CME and other crypto exchanges has widened since the end of March, when Bill Hwang’s troubles surfaced.

  • Powell: Fed wants to see 1 million job gains for 'a string of months'

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the Fed would be encouraged if the economy extends the 1 million-a-month pace of job gains seen in March.

  • Indian IT’s mega offices will outlive the pandemic

    Some Indian IT companies are talking about permanently allowing certain roles to function remotely. So what will happen to their sprawling offices?

  • Archegos: How Wall Street's hubris is a lesson for retail traders

    As Wall Street still clamors to untangle the levered Archegos bets on ViacomCBS and other stocks, lessons are emerging that ring true for both institutional and retail investors. However, while Wall Street lives on to trade another day, the retail crowd may not be as fortunate.