U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,875.68
    -5.69 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,523.89
    -13.46 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,409.69
    -55.51 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.31
    -19.76 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.47
    +0.80 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    -17.60 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    27.55
    -0.14 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4180
    +0.0560 (+4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4117
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9910
    +0.7540 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,435.04
    +760.08 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.48
    -20.44 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,617.70
    -8.24 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service is now open to all Fire TV users

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Amazon joined Google and NVIDIA in the cloud gaming ring last year with the launch of Luna. However, with the service starting life in early access through a small invite-only trial in the US, rollout has been slow. But, four months after its launch, Luna is now taking another small step toward expanding its audience.

As part of the latest stage of its early access program, Amazon is now offering the gaming service to all US users of its Fire TV products in the hopes of capturing gamers who prefer the big screen experience. The Verge reports that Fire TV users can jump right in if they download the app and grab a 7-day free trial to the Luna+ channel, which otherwise costs $6 per month. That gives you access to a revolving lineup of games including Control, Metro Exodus, Sonic Mania, and GRiD. From there, Amazon is hoping to turn you into a Luna lifer, with the option to also sign up to the Ubisoft+ channel, where you can instantly play the likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watchdogs: Legion.

Compatible devices include the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd & 3rd generation), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV (3rd generation), Fire TV Cube, Toshiba Fire TV Edition, and Insignia Fire TV Edition. And Luna in early access supports a resolution of up to 1080p and 60fps — though you need a recommended internet speed of at least 10 Mbps.

As with Stadia and GeForce Now, you can play Luna using compatible third-party Bluetooth controllers. But if you want to try Amazon's own controller, which it claims can reduce latency by 20 to 30 milliseconds, you can also now grab that without an invitation for $70. Note, you can still apply for an invitation to use Luna on PC and Mac and through web apps on iPhone and iPad.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Echo Show 10 review: A rotating screen is a pricey novelty

    Amazon’s Echo Show 10 has a swiveling base that can rotate automatically to follow you, which is useful but doesn’t quite justify its higher price tag compared to the Echo Show 8.

  • Hurry! This top-notch air fryer is on sale for just $59 at Amazon — it's nearly 40 percent off!

    'I can honestly say this is the best appliance I have ever bought,' says one of 12,000 five-star reviewers.

  • Teenage Engineering will handle product design at Carl Pei's Nothing

    Nothing, the London—based startup formed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has formally introduced Teenage Engineering as a founding partner.

  • NASA wants to play a big part in the development of electric aircraft

    NASA is working with the aviation industry to develop Electrified Aircraft Propulsion tools and designs in a bid to introduce the systems to commercial flights by 2035.

  • Sony will offer 'Ratchet and Clank' PS4 for free, no PS Plus required

    Sony has revived its Play At Home initiative with free games and entertainment, including a no-charge copy of 'Ratchet and Clank' for PS4.

  • The Morning After: This USPS vehicle could have an electric motor inside

    Fry's Electronics is shutting down, new USPS trucks are coming and 'Gran Turismo 7' is delayed.

  • Razer's $200 Kiyo Pro webcam adds adjustable FOV and 60 fps 1080p capture

    Missing from the Kiyo Pro is the one feature that made the original Kiyo stand out: a built-in ring light.

  • The ‘Stardew Valley’ board game is now available

    Stardew Valley is now a board game.

  • Federal judge rules that California can enforce its net neutrality law

    A federal judge has ruled that California can enforce its net neutrality law banning zero-rating offers that manipulate internet speeds for select websites and apps.

  • This Samsung tablet is 'every bit as good as an iPad', say Amazon fans—and it's $100 off today

    The ultra-slim Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e has 64GB of storage and a 13-megapixel rear — and it comes unlocked, so you don't even need WiFi!

  • Epic Games is sending players V-Bucks to settle 'Fortnite' loot box class action lawsuit

    Fortnite: Save the World players who purchased random loot boxes when they were available can expect to see 1,000 V-Bucks added to their account in the coming days.

  • Amazon's Best-Selling Computer Light Will Make You Look Incredible on Zoom

    Video calls will never be the same

  • When Is the Best Time of Day to Work Out?

    Beyond just whenever you can sneak it in.

  • In Texas, price gouging during disasters is illegal – it is also on very shaky ethical ground

    Price gouging during disasters further shuts out those living in poverty. AP Photo/Eric GayIn Houston, as millions suffered power and water outages, food shortages and subfreezing temperatures, another problem confronted families: price hikes. Steep increases in the price of food, gas and fuel have been reported across Texas. And as millions of Texans lost power, exorbitant prices were being asked for hotel rooms with power, with some climbing to US$1,000 a night. As a scholar who has researched disaster ethics, I know this is not uncommon in such circumstances. It follows a pattern: Disaster creates a scarcity of basic necessities; retailers and providers respond by sharply raising the price tags on sought-after commodities. Then comes public outrage and claims of price gouging – a practice deemed illegal in 36 U.S. states, including Texas, in times of disaster. Contrarian voices argue that price hikes are good – they provide incentives for sellers to bring extra supplies and prevent hoarding. But these economic arguments can fail in times of disaster. Panicking humans tend not to make rational economic choices. And communications and transport can be disrupted, mitigating the signaling effect of higher prices. Moreover, I believe, they ignore the question of whether price gouging is defensible on ethical grounds. Easy rescue Whether price gouging helps bring more supply to disaster victims is speculative, but a surer outcome is that it will disproportionately burden the worst-off. Disasters are already hardest on poorer communities – and in the U.S., on minority communities. As philosopher Naomi Zack writes in her book “Ethics for Disaster,” “Disaster magnifies social inequality.” I have argued that price gouging is not only exploitative and inequitable, it also violates what philosophers have called the “duty of easy rescue” – that is, an obligation to help others in danger when doing so entails only a small cost to yourself. To explain the concept, the philosopher Peter Singer, while arguing for famine relief, used the example of someone walking past a shallow pond in which a child is drowning. Most people would agree, he suggested, that morality requires you to save the child, if you can do so at small cost to yourself. People may disagree about how much individuals would be required to sacrifice to save the child, but easy rescue clearly applies when the cost to the rescuer is minimal – little more than the cost of a new pair of shoes. The principles of Singer’s pond can be used to explore the ethics of price gouging. Picture a hiker lost in the woods suffering serious dehydration. A second hiker walks by and offers to sell her his extra water, but for a large sum. This violates the duty of easy rescue because it risks failing to save someone who can easily be saved, so long as the second hiker does not need the water himself. Now apply this more widely to price gouging in a disaster. Raising prices on shelter, food, water, heating and gas risks failing to save victims who cannot pay. I’m not arguing that sellers must give away lifesaving necessities for free – although some do. Sellers, and their employees, also need to live, and easy rescue does not require that people make large sacrifices. Asking sellers to give away their livelihoods would go beyond the duty of easy rescue. Social contract Rescuing someone with little risk or cost to yourself is a moral duty, not a duty enforced by law in the U.S. So, some people might ask, why should it be enforced on would-be price gougers? “Social contract theory” – which defines moral and political obligations as part of a general agreement made out of self-interest – provides an explanation: We are all better off when we cooperate to provide services that at some point we all may need. As a society, we empower the state to provide basic services that we could not provide individually or even in small groups, such as protecting rights and ensuring basic safety and security. The rationale is that by sharing in the system that protects others in need, we also protect ourselves. That, after all, is the point of the social contract. This extends to rescue services such as firefighters, paramedics and first responders. But when life-threatening conditions arise from lack of food, water, shelter and power, this burden of rescue can be delegated to sellers of necessities and providers of utilities. At the least, society requires that they not raise prices and turn away those who cannot pay. Institutions and services that should protect everyone have too often failed low-income and minority communities. As philosopher Charles Mills warns in “The Racial Contract,” the social contract ideal itself can be harmful if it hides this reality, presenting an illusion of equality that does not exist. But actual inequality provides a reason to enforce laws against price gouging. When prices rise, the worst-off suffer the most.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Elizabeth Brake, Rice University. Read more:How the Texas electricity system produced low-cost power but left residents out in the coldPower outages across the Plains: 4 questions answered about weather-driven blackouts Elizabeth Brake does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • TikTok removed almost 350,000 videos for spreading election misinformation

    TikTok's latest transparency report sheds new light on how much election misinformation spread on its platform in 2020.

  • The Morning After: More Mars pictures, videos and sound

    This morning's news recap covers Hyundai's Ioniq 5 EV, more media from the Perseverance rover on Mars and Spotify's latest updates.

  • 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' will hit Switch later this year

    Plus, it's coming to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 on March 26th.

  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Rounding Up the Best Pre-Order Deals and Discounts

    Release Date: July 16th, 2021 Editions Available: Standard Platforms: Nintendo Switch MSRP: Standard – $59.99 Although we still don’t have a release date for the highly-anticipated Breath of the Wild 2, Nintendo recently announced a remake of the class Wii title—Skyward Sword. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD looks to be a faithful recreation of the 2011 version, although you’ll now …

  • BigCommerce customers can now sell on Walmart's online marketplace

    BigCommerce has partnered with Walmart to allow its customers to sell on the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer's ecommerce marketplace, it announced this morning. Shares of Austin-based BigCommerce rose sharply in pre-market trading after the news, gaining around 10% before the bell. Walmart, best-known for in-person shopping, has proven an ecommerce success story in recent years.

  • Tik-Tok Made Me Do It: L’Oreal’s Infallible Face Powder Is My New Favorite Thing

    The reason I know about this magical face dust (which makes you look like you like in a filter) is because my 15-year-old daughter keeps me in the know.