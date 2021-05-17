U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,163.29
    -10.56 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,327.79
    -54.34 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,379.05
    -50.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.40
    +1.77 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.30
    +0.93 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.40
    +28.30 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    28.31
    +0.96 (+3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4143
    +0.0041 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1830
    -0.1640 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,074.38
    -1,725.16 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.63
    +26.71 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.85
    -10.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.83
    -259.67 (-0.92%)
     

Amazon makes its lossless music streaming service a free upgrade

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

On the heels of this morning's announcement of Apple's next-generation music service featuring lossless audio and spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos, Amazon is making a move likely aimed at retaining its own streaming music subscribers. The company says that going forward, its high-quality streaming tier, Amazon Music HD, will be made available to all eligible Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost.

Amazon first announced Amazon Music HD in fall 2019 with access to over 50 million songs that would stream in what Amazon is calling HD, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (around CD-quality). It also promised "millions" more songs that would stream in Ultra HD, or 24-bit, with a sample rate of up to 192kHz (or better than CD quality).

Today, Amazon Music's HD catalog has grown to more than 70 million songs and there are over 7 million Ultra HD tracks available. Amazon Music HD customers can also access a growing catalog of songs remixed in 3D Audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA, which can be played back on Amazon's own high-fidelity speaker, the Echo Studio.

Music in 360RA can also be streamed via Amazon Music HD on Sony’s RA5000 and RA3000 speakers by using Alexa Cast, the company notes.

Apple to add lossless audio to Apple Music at no additional cost

The launch of HD streaming was seen as a way to counteract the threat from the music streaming service Tidal, which had been catering to audiophiles with higher quality streams, as well as a way to differentiate its service from larger streaming rivals, like Apple and Spotify -- the latter which recently announced a high-end subscription of its own, Spotify HiFi, whose pricing and launch date is yet unknown.

Before today, Amazon Music HD was priced at $12.99 per month for Amazon Prime subscribers and $14.99 per month for anyone else. Now, Amazon says that new and existing subscribers to the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan ($7.99/month for Prime members and $9.99/month otherwise) or the Family Plan ($14.99/month) can upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no additional cost -- essentially a $5 per month savings.

The changes will kick in at the next billing cycle, and are supported in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Canada, France, Italy and Spain.

"When we first launched Amazon Music HD, our goal was to lead the industry by enabling music fans around the world to stream the best quality recording, the way artists intended their music to be heard," said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, in a statement about today's news. "We’re thrilled now to make Amazon Music HD available to everyone at no extra cost. All music fans should have access to this quality of music, and now they do," he added.

The move by Amazon to make its HD catalog a free upgrade follows this morning's announcement from Apple that it will add lossless audio to Apple Music at no additional cost, starting next month. Apple touts over 75 million songs in lossless audio. The upgrade will also bring spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Given the shift in the market, the pressure is on Spotify to make its HiFi music service competitively priced, as well.

Amazon Music Unlimited has been seen as the dark horse of music streaming, given its potential to grow to a larger size simply based on its ties with Amazon's popular Prime subscription. The service had 55 million subscribers since early 2020, but Amazon declined to provide an updated figure today. For comparison, Apple Music announced 60 million subscribers in 2019 and was estimated to have grown to 72 million by early 2020 and likely more than 80 million by now. Spotify, meanwhile, has 158 million paid subscribers.

Generative algorithms are redefining the intersection of software and music

Recommended Stories

  • Serge Ibaka with an assist vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Serge Ibaka (LA Clippers) with an assist vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 05/16/2021

  • Apple to add lossless audio to Apple Music at no additional cost

    Apple has announced that it is adding some new features to its music streaming service Apple Music. Starting next month, users will find some new options, such as spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos as well as lossless audio files. Spotify recently announced a new high-end subscription tier with CD-quality, lossless audio files.

  • iOS 14.6 RC now available with support for Apple Podcasts subscriptions

    It hasn't even been a month since iOS 14.5 launched, bringing App Tracking Transparency, the ability to unlock an iPhone with an Apple Watch, AirTag support, and more to Apple's mobile devices, but the update train keeps chugging along. Just hours after Apple revealed that lossless audio, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos support would be coming to iOS 14.6 in June, the company rolled out the release candidate of iOS 14.6 to developers. This update isn't quite as substantial as iOS 14.5, but there are still plenty of reasons to update as soon as it is available to the general public. In addition to bringing lossless streaming to Apple Music, iOS 14.6 also adds support for Apple Podcasts subscriptions, introduces Apple Card Family, and brings new features to AirTag. There are also a number of bug fixes and improvements, including a fix for Unlock with Apple Watch. Apple's iOS 14.6 RC is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.6 RC. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go: iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 6s iPhone 6s Plus iPhone SE (1st generation) iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPod touch (7th generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation) iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad (7th generation) iPad (6th generation) iPad (5th generation) iPad mini (5th generation) iPad mini 4 iPad Air (3rd generation) iPad Air 2 As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. Here are the full release notes for the iOS 14.6 release candidate: Apple Card Family Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together Podcasts Subscription support for channels and individual shows AirTag and Find My Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device Accessibility Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice This release also fixes the following issues: Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch Reminders may appear as blank lines Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

  • Amazon Music Unlimited plans now include HD streaming at no extra cost

    The announcement comes on the heels of Apple introducing high-fidelity streaming.

  • The Morning After: Tesla Model S prototype with retractable spoiler spotted

    Today’s headlines: Amazon debuts another free video streaming service in India, Sharp is still making smartphones and its latest device has a huge one-inch camera sensor and Tesla's Model S Plaid may pack a retractable spoiler.

  • Apple and Amazon Boost Sound Quality of Streaming Music, Targeting Spotify

    The battle for digital music listeners is going to 11. Apple (ticker: AAPL) on Monday said it is adding support for Dolby Atmos, an audio standard for “spatial audio,” which creates the sense of being surrounded by sound. Apple Music subscribers will have access to more than 75 million songs in “lossless audio,” as close as possible to the way the songs were recorded.

  • Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer has died at 77

    Buddy Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisiana’s governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday at age 77. Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered flags at the Capitol and state office buildings lowered to half staff and said Roemer “proudly represented the state he so dearly loved.” Roemer, a congressman before he was elected governor in 1987, never held office again after he finished third in the 1991 race, having switched from the Democratic to the Republican party that year.

  • Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music

    Amazon Music, which so far charged a premium for lossless audio, became the first major music service on Monday to upgrade its subscribers to the format. American rapper Jay-Z's Tidal was among the first to roll out the technology, charging $19.99 per month for lossless music. The e-commerce giant's Amazon Music Unlimited with lossless music will cost less than half that at the industry standard price of $9.99 per month.

  • Rob McElhenney Says He Had To “Throw Out” Season 2 Of ‘Mythic Quest’ Amid The Pandemic – Contenders TV

    Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest had begun shooting its second season when coronavirus swept the globe last year. Like many productions, it spelled game over for the workplace comedy, and prompted a major rewrite from co-creators Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz. Speaking during Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event, McElhenney reflected on the pandemic-shaped “wrench in […]

  • How to tackle student loan debt once and for all

    Host Carmen Perez shares the ins and outs of paying off student loans.

  • Will Your Chance to Own a Home Diminish in this Hot Housing Market?

    A limited housing inventory and high demand have created a hot housing market across the nation. As demand exceeds what's available on the market, the average price of a home jumped to a record 21% in...

  • Crypto Exposure May Impact Financial Firms’ Risk Profiles: Allianz

    Allianz's report looked at the proliferation of new technologies and the impact they may have on any company’s risk profile.

  • Money Managers Say It’s Time to Get Picky in Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors are turning more selective as last year’s everything rally splinters under the weight of higher inflation expectations.Exposure to U.S. growth and the impact from higher commodity prices are some of the criteria used by money managers from JPMorgan Asset Management to State Street Corp. Mexico, South Africa and Taiwan rank among the top choices as firms pare back their bullish bets for developing-nation assets, according to recent surveys.“There is still meaningful scope to generate returns within EM as long as investors are able to differentiate,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.Investor enthusiasm toward emerging-market assets has waned this year as Covid-19 infections engulf nations from India to Brazil while Treasury yields push higher amid rising price pressures. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index has slid almost 10% since its mid-February high and the Bloomberg Barclays EM Local Currency Government Bond Index is down 1.6% from its January peak.U.S. ExposureWith a strong recovery in the world’s largest economy set to drive global growth this year, investors are looking for ways to piggy-back on that trend.That makes Mexican, Taiwanese and South Korean equities attractive given their strong ties to the U.S., said Shaniel Ramjee, a senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management in London, who helps manage $252 billion.The Mexican stock benchmark has climbed 12% this year, easily beating the 1% rise in MSCI’s index of developing-nation shares. The South Korean and Taiwanese equivalents are also outperforming, though the latter saw a steep selloff last week amid jitters over a Covid-19 outbreak and pricey tech stocks.Tech Dominance Haunts Taiwan in Global Selloff: Taking StockCommodity SurgeThe connection to commodity prices is also boosting the Mexican peso, said Emily Weis, a macro strategist at State Street in Boston. A combination of stimulus measures, vaccine rollouts and supply shortages has pushed everything from copper to lumber and iron ore to multiyear highs or records.“Improving commodity prices are still a net positive for EM commodities currencies given the sheer percentage of exports,” Weis said.The Russian ruble and South African rand also stand to benefit from the commodities rebound, according to Pictet’s Ramjee. The rand is the top emerging-market currency year-to-date thanks in part to South Africa’s exports of metals like platinum and iron ore, while the ruble has benefited from Russia’s oil exposure.But perhaps nowhere is the power of the commodity boom more on display than Brazil, where exports of soybeans and iron ore have boosted the real.Other nations haven’t been so lucky. Currencies in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Turkey -- countries with some of the biggest increases in virus infections globally -- are among the worst performers in emerging markets this year.Yield SpikeSome investors say they’re sticking with local currency-denominated bonds that may be more insulated from American monetary policy.“Local markets are becoming more attractive,” said Shamaila Khan, the head of emerging-market debt at AllianceBernstein in New York, singling out South African, Russian and Mexican local bonds as among the most appealing. “Selectively, we are finding value.”Rate CallsThe People’s Bank of China added 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of one-year funds with its medium-term lending facility on Monday, matching the amount coming due in a move that was expected by analysts. The authorities kept the interest rate unchanged at 2.95%China’s recovery was a mixed bag in April, with industrial output and investment buoyed by strong exports and a hot property market, while retail sales missed forecasts, data on Monday showedThe PBOC will publish the one-year and five-year loan prime rates on ThursdayThe yuan has gained more than 1% this yearSouth Africa will probably keep its interest rate unchanged on Thursday amid an imminent third wave of Covid-19 infectionsData on Wednesday will probably show the nation’s headline consumer-price index rose 4.3% in April from a year earlier, though that’s still below the 4.5% midpoint of its target range this quarterRead: Key African Central Banks May Hold Rates on Growth ConcernsHungarian central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said Monday that surging prices will be met by tighter monetary policy as soon as next month -- sparking gains in the forintChile VotesChilean assets plunged after the ruling coalition suffered a crushing electoral defeat that placed the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of left-wing parties. The assembly makeup could make it harder to block major changes to the charter as independent and opposition left-wing parties will have more more swayThe yield on the nation’s dollar bond due in 2050 rose almost 8 basis points to 3.49% at 10:21 a.m. in New York. Meantime, the currency sank as much as 2.2% as investors quickly shifted positioning to account for increasing political uncertaintyChile’s first-quarter gross domestic product data on Tuesday will be an indication if economic recovery is on track, with the consensus of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a 0.5% increase from a year earlierBiden-Moon MeetingU.S. President Joe Biden will meet his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Friday, with North Korea high on the agenda. Moon will be only the second foreign leader since Biden’s inauguration to visit the White HouseSouth Korea’s won posted the worst decline in Asia this past monthData and EventsThailand’s economic contraction continued into the start of year, setting the stage for a further slump as the country now faces its worst wave of Covid-19 casesGross domestic product in the first quarter shrank 2.6% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday, compared with a median estimate of -3.3% in a Bloomberg survey and improving from the prior quarter’s 4.2% contractionThailand will publish customs trade figures on Friday. The weaker baht may have improved the competitiveness of the country’s exports, which rose 8.5% in March from a year earlierThe Philippines’ overseas workers’ remittances, a key source of foreign exchange, rose 4.9% in March, less than economists’ forecastIndonesia will announce April trade figures on ThursdayTaiwan’s export orders for April are due on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar has outpaced all of its Asian peers this year amid buoyant demand for semiconductorsRussia’s 1Q GDP reading on Monday could beat consensus, with a slowing virus outbreak and rising oil output, according to Bloomberg EconomicsThe ruble has topped most peers in the past monthA reading of Peru’s March economic activity on Monday and first-quarter GDP data Thursday will probably show that the nation is recovering even as growth remains below pre-pandemic levelsPeru’s presidential candidates are virtually tied in a mock election carried out by pollster IpsosIn Argentina, Bloomberg Economics expects a Thursday reading of March activity to show a near-recovery of February’s decline following the relaxation of several pandemic-induced restrictionsThe peso is the worst currency in Latin America this yearMexico will post its March retail sales on Friday, which traders will monitor for signs of recovering household demandBrazil’s Senate is set to continue its probe into the handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which could impact the political and electoral outlook, according to Bloomberg Economics. Any developments on tax reform plans will also be a key driverThe real, which outperformed all its regional peers over the past month, could see even more support as local investors trim long-standing bets against the currency(Adds details on Chile elections, Peru polls)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • American households will finally get their Child Tax Credit boost — here’s when that first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach households raising more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • Bitcoin, dogecoin lead wipeout of over half a trillion dollars in manic Monday for crypto

    The air is leaking out of the crypto complex, led by sharp declines in popular trades, including bitcoin, dogecoin and crypto platform Coinbase Global on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Questions Elon Musk’s Call on Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's firm believes the concern about Bitcoin mining's impact on the environment is misguided.

  • Havoc in the Crypto Market as Bitcoin Drops to its Lowest Levels Since February

    Consequently, data retrieved from Glassnode affirmed the Bitcoin supply held by long term holders has returned to accumulation mode, even as price dips.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are always popular. They offer investors a clear path to returns, with regular cash payments and a yield – a return on the original investment – that usually far exceeds bond yields. But not all dividend stocks are created equal, and some offer better opportunities than others. Dividend yield is a key metric. Among S&P listed companies the average yield is only 2%. However, the highest yields aren’t always the way to go. Investors should also consider share appreciation or upside potential – these factors aren’t always connected to dividends, but they will affect the general returns available from a given stock. To that end, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up two high-yield dividend stocks that share a profile: a Buy-rating from the Street’s analyst corps; considerable upside potential; and a dividend yielding over 8%. Let’s take a closer look. New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) We’ll start with a real estate investment trust (REIT), a logical place to turn for high dividend returns. REITs typically pay out higher than average dividends, as a way of complying with profit-return regulations in the tax code. New York Mortgage Trust, which holds a portfolio of adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgages, and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, is typical of its niche, both in the quality of its portfolio and its high yield dividend. In its recent 1Q21 financial release, NYMT listed several metrics of interest to investors. The company sold off non-agency RMBS and CMBS totaling $111.6 million, purchased $347.3 million in residential loans, and finished the quarter with $4.72 billion in total assets. The company saw net investment income of $30.3 million, and was able to fund its dividend payment, to the tune of 10 cents per common share. At that payment rate, the dividend yields 8.91%. This was the second dividend declaration in a row at 10 cents; the company has been gradually increasing the payment since cutting it back last summer during the worst of the corona crisis. B. Riley analyst Matt Howlett was impressed by NYMT’s management of the recent economic crisis, and that factor takes a lead role in his recent initiation report. “Over the last decade, NYMT has delivered among the highest economic return within the space due in part to strong asset selection, low leverage, and a highly efficient operating structure. While the March 2020 liquidity crisis was a setback for the industry, NYMT managed the crisis admirably, in our view, and avoided any major wear and tear on the company. In fact, we argue that as NYMT has rebuilt, its originations have become more direct (acquiring loans vs. securities), and its cost of capital has been declining,” Howlett opined. In line with these comments, Howlett rates the stock a Buy, and his $6 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 36%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~45% potential total return profile. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, there are four recent reviews on record for NYMT, and they break down to 2 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $4.45, and the average price target of $5.17 suggests room for ~17% upside from that level. (See NYMT stock analysis on TipRanks) Global Net Lease (GNL) Next up, Global Net Lease, is another REIT. The portfolio here is built on commercial real estate properties. A review of the company’s portfolio shows 306 such properties, totaling 37.2 million square feet of leasable space, let to 130 tenants. GNL operates in 10 countries, and boasts that 99.7% of its total square footage has been leased. The average lease has 8.3 years remaining – an important factor, as the long term provides stability to the portfolio. In the first quarter of 2021, GNL showed a top line of $89.4 million, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company ran a net loss, but at $800,000 that loss was significantly smaller than the $5 million lost in 1Q20. Net operating income was up from $71.9 million one year ago to $81.8 million in 1Q21. GNL reported sound liquidity in the quarter, with $262.9 million in cash or cash equivalents and an additional $88.6 million available in credit. And most importantly, GNL reported collecting 100% of rents due in Q1. GNL declared a 40 cent dividend for common shareholders during the quarter, and through it distributed a total of $36.2 million. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to $1.60 and gives a high yield of 8.59%. The dividend was cut last year during the corona crisis, but has been kept stable for five quarters since then. All of this adds up to a company that is sound on fundamentals of its business, and that has attracted notice from analyst Bryan Maher. In his note for B. Riley, Maher writes, “GNL's strong portfolio metrics provide for an attractive setup for the balance of 2021…. Given that GNL, in our view, is not over-levered and can borrow at exceedingly low rates, combined with prudent use of its in-place ATM, we are not concerned about the REIT's ability to finance acquisitions to hit our $300.0M target for 2021.” The analyst summed up, "Given GNL's well-crafted industrial/ office net lease portfolio and strong operating metrics, we reiterate our Buy rating on the shares." The Buy rating comes with a $23 price target attached. At current share price, that implies an upside of ~25% for the next 12 months. (To watch Maher’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and GNL is one of those. Maher's is the only recent analyst review of this company. (See GNL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • I’m worth $3 million, and separating from my much wealthier partner of 33 years. What kind of financial settlement can I expect?

    ‘When same-sex marriage became a possibility in New York, he declined to consider it because he did not want to take on any possible financial obligations that a future divorce might entail.’

  • AT&T’s Dividend Payout Stands to Be Cut ‘Nearly 50%’ in WarnerMedia Deal

    The telecom company has long been a favorite of dividend investors, but its hefty debt load had called into question the sustainability of its payout.