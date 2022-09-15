U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,950.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,174.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,143.25
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.40
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.75
    -0.73 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,698.20
    -10.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    19.43
    -0.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.98
    -1.29 (-4.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1491
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5300
    +0.4370 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,156.00
    -196.75 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.59
    -3.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,316.15
    +38.85 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office

Eugene Kim
·2 min read
bowl of cereal
Bowl of cerealPhoto by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Amazon is known for an obsession with frugality.

  • In one instance, an Amazon manager took away free cereals to save money, a former employee said.

  • The episode is one of many stories recently shared among ex-Amazon staff, who now work at Google.

Amazon is known for its frugal culture. But some managers go too far — to the point of trying to save a few bucks on cereal.

In one instance, an Amazon manager took away a team's cereal privilege because it didn't abide by the company's leadership principles that include frugality, according to a former software developer who now works at Google.

"Eventually, we got told, 'Spending a couple hundred bucks on cereal isn't frugal. You are free to solicit donations to try and keep it running,'" this person said in an internal email thread seen by Insider.

The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google. The stories were shared through an internal Google email thread in recent weeks, as Insider previously reported.

Episodes like this have been so frequent that Amazon employees have come up with a specific phrase for it: Frupidity, a combination of the words frugal and stupidity. Ethan Evans, a former Amazon vice president who spent over 15 years at the company, recently wrote in a blog post that frupidity was the official name of one of the most frequently "degenerate" leadership principles at Amazon.

Some employees say these anecdotes are a hallmark of Amazon's slowing culture. They're worried it's a sign of the end of "Day 1," a mindset to preserve the speedy, entrepreneurial zeal of that founding moment, as Insider previously reported.

Do you work at Amazon or Google? Got a tip?

Contact reporter Eugene Kim via the encrypted-messaging apps Signal or Telegram (+1-650-942-3061) or email (ekim@insider.com).

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Popular Twitch streamer for YouTube over 'terrifying' policy: 'That's two strikes'

    This popular Twitch streamer ditched the platform for an exclusive deal with YouTube. She says it's because of a "terrifying" Twitch policy.

  • Vitamin D2 vs. D3? Are artificial sweeteners bad? Readers' health questions answered

    What is the difference between Vitamin D2 and D3? How do artificial sweeteners contribute to pre-diabetes? Our health columnist tackles your questions

  • False claims circulate online about Sri Lanka's 'white elephant' Chinese tower as it officially opens

    Ahead of the opening of a communications tower in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo financed with Chinese debt, a photo purportedly showing an entrance ticket for the attraction circulated online. Social media users claimed the ticket stated Sri Lankan members of parliament and Chinese nationals could enter the tower free of charge, as well as claiming it omitted Tamil, one of the island nation's official languages. The tower's management company, however, said the image shows a fake ticket, and th

  • JFrog (FROG) Collaborates With Rust Foundation for Security

    JFrog (FROG) forges a relationship with the Rust Foundation to benefit from the recent adoption of security solutions that handle issues in organizations' software supply-chain.

  • Trump’s Social Media Company Is Trying to Hide Its Struggles From the Public

    Truth Social isn't giving users a full picture of its engagement metrics

  • After America's Got Talent's Mayyas Dance Group Won Season 17, Host Terry Crews Shared How Close The Vote Actually Was

    America's Got Talent has crowned the Season 17 champion, and host Terry Crews explained how close the top three was.

  • The Advertising Industry Isn't Dying -- Here's Why

    A recent advertising report shows how industry leaders like The Trade Desk and PubMatic can thrive right now.

  • Pinduoduo's Sister Company Temu Launches Online Marketplace In US

    Pinduoduo Inc’s (NASDAQ: PDD) sister company Temu launched its global online shopping marketplace. Temu was created with the goal of empowering consumers by giving them access to a broad range of carefully curated products at ultra-competitive prices. The marketplace features categories including fashion, beauty and health, home and garden, jewelry and accessories, electronics, shoes and bags, sports and outdoors, pet supplies, office products, and more. Temu will share the sourcing and fulfillm

  • Harvard Business School Prof: Mark Zuckerberg Unfit To Lead

    Former Medtronic CEO turned Harvard Professor Bill George A well-known leadership prof at Harvard Business School isn’t buying Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of the future nor the likelihood of him leading it. Bill George, a senior ... The post Harvard Business School Prof: Mark Zuckerberg Unfit To Lead appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Whistleblower testifies on Capitol Hill about Twitter's security

    A former Twitter employee appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, claiming that the social media platform is misleading people on its security flaws. The whistleblower claims Twitter does not know where its user data lives, and the company does not offer much protection against insider threats.

  • Filipinos misled by satirical posts about 'mass call for Sara Duterte to take over Philippine presidency'

    An image has been shared hundreds of times in social media posts that claim it shows a genuine report from a Philippine broadcaster about a purportedly viral hashtag on Twitter calling for Vice President Sara Duterte to take over the presidency. In reality, the image was published by a Facebook page that regularly shares humorous posts about Philippine politics. As of September 14, the purported hashtag has garnered only over a hundred tweets.The image was shared on Twitter on September 6.It app

  • Deb Liu explains why she went from Facebook to Ancestry.com

    Ancestry CEO Deb Liu shares her experience working at Facebook and explains her move to Ancestry.com.

  • Coinbase Gets Political With Its Customers

    Coinbase Global Inc. wants to get its customers politically motivated. The largest U.S. exchange unveiled a new feature on Tuesday: a "legislative action portal" on its app that rates U.S. politicians on their stance toward crypto. “U.S. users can see crypto sentiment scores from members of Congress based on publicly available statements they've made, register to vote, and find out about local town hall events,” co-founder and Chief Executive Brian Armstrong wrote on Twitter in unveiling the fea

  • Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Censorship

    Tesla's billionaire CEO abruptly withdrew his $44 billion takeover bid from the microblogging site after months of public tussle.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Wix Rolls Out Wix Portfolio To Create, Manage Professional Online Portfolio

    Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX), a global SaaS platform, launched its new product to quickly create professional online portfolios or Wix Portfolio. What Happened? With various uniquely designed, customizable layouts based on the latest visual trends tailored to multiple industries and professions, users can match the look and feel of their brand in a straightforward and structured way, allowing them to get their work online quickly. Why Does It Matter? Wix data indicates that about 40% of users showc

  • Google faces $25.4 bln damages claims

    STORY: Google faces damages claims of up to $25.4 billion in the coming weeks.The Alphabet-run search giant is accused of unfair advertising practices.The two suits are due to be filed in British and Dutch courts.A law firm said on Tuesday (September 13) that Google should pay back the damages it has caused to EU and UK publishers.Antitrust regulators have investigated Google's advertising technology recently after complaints from publishers.The European Commission and the UK want to see whether the adtech business gives Google an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.Google criticized the lawsuits, and said it worked constructively with publishers across Europe.The British claim will aim to recover compensation for all owners of websites carrying banner advertising.The Dutch claim is open to publishers affected by Google's actions.Alphabet's Google has been hit by large fines in Europe recently.Last year, the French competition watchdog hit it with a 220 million euro penalty.

  • Flickr adds a virtual photography category as more games embrace photo modes

    Flickr is adding a new virtual photography category to help users find and categorize images they capture in their favorite video games.

  • Facebook is trying to be Discord with 'Community Chats'

    Meta is introducing a new way for Facebook’s nearly 3 billion users to connect with one another.

  • Twitter whistleblower testimony: What to watch for

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the former head of security at Twitter testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee and what it means for Elon Musk's legal battle with the social media company.

  • Twitter continues to dominate social media platforms for media publishers

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the chart of the day showing social media followings for legacy news media.