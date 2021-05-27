U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,194.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,398.00
    +118.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,656.25
    -44.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.70
    +10.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.74
    -0.47 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.10
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    -0.11 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0430 (+2.73%)
     

  • Vix

    17.71
    -1.13 (-6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4164
    +0.0045 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3400
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,408.96
    -763.49 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,031.30
    +7.69 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.10
    -13.83 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     
JUST IN:

Initial jobless claims fell for a fourth straight week to set new pandemic-era low

406,000 Americans filed, 425,000 was expected

The Morning After: Amazon is buying MGM for $8.45 billion

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·5 min read

The good news about streaming platforms is that there’s always something to watch, but the flip side of supercharged release schedules is that there’s almost too much to choose from. It seems like I spend more time trying to find something to watch than actually watching anything, and obviously Netflix sees all that flipping back and forth between apps as a weakness its competitors can exploit.

Netflix Play Something
Netflix Play Something

On TV platforms, it just rolled out a Play Something shortcut that puts the choice in the hands of an algorithm, and now it’s testing the button for mobile users. You may see it in testing if you’re using an Android device, where you punch the button and it picks something you might like based on your viewing habits. Is a one-press play button the perfect defense against Amazon (more about that below), HBO Max and Disney+? We’re about to find out.

— Richard Lawler

Amazon is buying Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion

The rumors were true.

James Bond
James Bond

Amazon is acquiring storied Hollywood studio MGM in a deal worth $8.45 billion in a bid to bolster its streaming catalog. The takeover hands it the rights to an eye-watering pool of crowdpleasers, including James Bond, Rocky and Robocop.

The deal — the second largest in Amazon's history after its $13.7 billion Whole Foods acquisition — is part of a new wave of media consolidation ushered in by the so-called streaming wars. Already, we've seen Disney consume 21st Century Fox for $71 billion, while Discovery and WarnerMedia just announced a mega-merger of their own.

In response, US lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, like Ken Buck, Mike Lee, Amy Klobuchar and David Cicilline, have expressed concern about the deal. It will need to be approved by the Justice Department and FTC, not Congress, but things could get messy before it’s approved.
Continue reading.

LeBron James appears to be wearing a pair of unreleased Beats earbuds

The Beats Studio Buds must be getting close to going on sale.

Lebron James
Lebron James

New versions of macOS and iOS provided an early preview of the first truly wireless Beats earbuds, and by the looks of things, LeBron James couldn't wait to try out a pair of the Beats Studio Buds. A series of photos posted to @KingJames on Instagram shows the Lakers star wearing a pair of buds that lineup closely to the leaked images and FCC pictures. Apple still hasn’t announced the first completely wireless earbuds in the Beats lineup, but if the Lakers go deep into the playoffs, James’ teammates will probably be gifted a set for their pregame arrivals very soon.
Continue reading.

Microsoft says Edge is now the 'best performing' Windows 10 browser

‘Sleeping tabs’ frees up resources that would otherwise go to ads that you can’t even see.

According to Microsoft, version 91 of its Edge browser contains new features, specifically "startup boost and sleeping tabs," that will push it ahead of Chrome and all other browsers.

Startup boost was introduced in March and works by "running a core set of Microsoft Edge processes in the background," according to the post. At the same time, it supposedly won't use any additional resources when Microsoft Edge browser windows are open. That feature has apparently boosted startup speeds by up to 41 percent.

In the upcoming build, Microsoft will introduce a "sleeping tabs" feature that immediately puts ads to sleep when you switch to another tab, allowing for "instance resource savings."
Continue reading.

Epic's next-gen Unreal Engine 5 is now available in early access

Another big leap for graphics and sound.

UE5 demo
UE5 demo

Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 is no longer just a pretty technical demo. The company has released an Early Access version of UE5 through the Epic Games Launcher and GitHub, giving developers an opportunity to start work with the next-gen toolkit ahead of the full release sometime in early 2022.

The key, as hinted last year, is the ability to produce near-photorealistic visuals, convincing animations and unique sounds with relatively little work. You can quickly produce movie-quality landscapes using the Nanite system, while Lumen provides real-time lighting that adjusts for the time of day and clouds overhead. The animation system adapts to nearby surfaces and fills in crucial gaps, and the MetaSounds system can quickly produce distinctive effects.

A tech demo shows promise of games that look as good as pre-rendered cutscenes, but it will probably be a while before we see the fruits of developers' labor.
Continue reading.

San Jose approves massive Google Downtown West project

Google agreed to pay a first-of-its-kind $200 million community benefit to secure the deal.

Downtown West
Downtown West

Per The San Francisco Chronicle, San Jose city council voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to approve Google’s Downtown West project. Once complete, the 80-acre site will be one of Google's largest office complexes to date.

The project calls for a mixed-use development that will be integrated into the city and partially open to the public. In addition to 7.3 million square feet of office space for approximately 20,000 employees, Google plans to build 4,000 housing units, 300 hotel rooms and at least 10 parks alongside other amenities like retail spaces and a performance area.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Sony confirms 'Uncharted 4' is coming to PC

Polestar 2 is a great first EV for the performance automaker

Blizzard has canceled BlizzCon 2021

Now you can unlock 1Password's browser extension without your password

Xbox and Bethesda's big E3 show is on June 13th at 1 PM ET

NVIDIA could announce the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU on June 1st

NHTSA pulls driver assist designations for Tesla Vision cars

Gmail will let you save image attachments directly to Google Photos

'Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate' will bring a new battle system

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO on July 5th

Lucid's luxury EV will play directional warning sounds with Dolby Atmos

Take a peek inside the new Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote

Facebook is going after misinformation superspreaders

Instagram gives everyone the ability to hide likes

'Star Wars: Squadrons' is one of June's PlayStation Plus games

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon is buying Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion

    Amazon is acquiring Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion.

  • Mark Wahlberg sci-fi movie 'Infinite' will stream on Paramount+ on June 10th

    Mark Wahlberg's 'Infnite' is heading skipping theaters to head straight to Paramount+ on June 10th.

  • Twitter's live audio Spaces arrive on the web

    Twitter Spaces, the live audio feature the company launched in December, is coming to the web.

  • Tesla has installed over 200,000 Powerwall home batteries

    Despite issues with its Solar Roof, Tesla's Powerwall has apparently been a hot-selling item over the last year.

  • The UK is sabotaging its own plan to decarbonize heating

    Air Source Heat Pumps offer a more energy-efficient way to heat your home. So why aren't we all buying them?

  • Nintendo's rumored OLED Switch may arrive in September

    Nintendo's next-generation Switch could arrive in September or October, well in time for the holiday season.

  • Sony confirms 'Uncharted 4' is coming to PC

    Sony revealed that Uncharted 4 is heading to PC and that the PS5 will soon become profitable.

  • The Polestar 2 offers Volvo quality in a performance EV

    Roberto Baldwin takes Polestar's $60,000 performance EV out for a spin. It impressed us with spirited driving, an eye-catching design and an Android Automotive infotainment system that won us over.

  • Blizzard has canceled BlizzCon 2021

    Blizzard said on Wednesday the ongoing realities of the coronavirus pandemic make it too difficult to pull off the type of convention fans have come to expect from the studio.

  • Pep Guardiola vs Thomas Tuchel: Football’s ‘chess grandmasters’ meet in Champions League final

    Two of the game’s great modern thinkers are already revolutionising how football is played. They meet this weekend for it’s greatest prize

  • Chinese Chipmaker SigmaStar Weighs $780 Million IPO in Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SigmaStar is seeking to raise at least 5 billion yuan ($780 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, according to people familiar with the matter, as China expands its semiconductor industry.The startup is working with advisers toward a share sale on the Nasdaq-style STAR board as soon as this year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The plan isn’t finalized and is subject to change, they said. The company targets a valuation of 30 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, said one of the people.China’s semiconductor makers are seeking to capitalize on the government’s push to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles. The world’s most-populous nation wants to build a group of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., with Premier Li Keqiang pledging to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips.Founded in 2017, SigmaStar designs chips for security systems, sports cameras, self-driving vehicles, and smart home devices, among other products, according to the company’s website. Its backers include China’s Kunqiao Capital and SummitView Capital, according to CB Insights.SigmaStar representatives didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.Shanghai’s STAR board was rolled out in 2019 as a testing ground that allowed streamlined registration-based IPOs, eased caps on valuations and price swings in the first few days of trading. More than 230 companies have debuted since then, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. China’s securities regulator is considering tighter listing rules for the trade venue, placing greater emphasis on hardcore technology and innovation, Bloomberg News reported in March.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. mortgage applications tick down as refinance activity declines -MBA

    Mortgage applications decreased last week as fewer homeowners sought to refinance their loans, offsetting a modest rise in applications for loans to buy homes. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 4.2% in the week ended May 21 from a week earlier, reflecting a 7.2% decline in applications for refinancing. New home sales dropped 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863,000 units in April as prices surged amid a tight supply of houses, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Speakers Driving Price Action Ahead of Friday’s PCE Report

    Gold futures are inching above the $1900.00 level for the first time since January 8, underpinned by steady-to-lower Treasury yields and a falling U.S. Dollar amid growing inflation concerns after several Federal Reserve policymakers stood firm on their dovish stance over rates. There are no major reports on Wednesday so we could be looking at another cautious trade ahead of several U.S. economic reports on Thursday and the all-important Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday. In the absence of reports on Wednesday, traders will once again be looking toward Fed speakers for guidance.

  • Today at 1 ET: Hear Live from 3 CEOs Driving a Revolution in Healthcare – Owlet, TytoCare, Kinsa Talk Growth, Going Public

    Join us TODAY with three CEOs driving a digital revolution in healthcare. Owlet is on its path to the public markets (merging with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG)) while privately-held TytoCare and Kinsa may soon also seek listings of their own. To register, CLICK HERE IPO Edge, Latham & Watkins and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a roundtable […]

  • Chinese Veggie Supplier Meicai Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects restaurants with vegetable producers, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, pushing ahead with plans to go public despite a tech selloff that has deterred other listings.The Beijing-based company is working with banks including Bank of America Corp., China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. and Morgan Stanley on the IPO and will soon start gauging investors’ appetite, the people said, asking to not be identified as the information is private. The fundraising target and valuation haven’t been decided yet, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and there is no guarantee that the company will proceed with its listing plan, the people said.Meicai had previously considered raising about $300 million until the sudden departure of former Chief Financial Officer Wang Can slowed down its plans, Bloomberg News reported in February. IFR said this month the company is considering raising about $500 million in a U.S. IPO. Representatives for Meicai, Bank of America, China Renaissance and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Meicai -- whose name means “beautiful vegetable” in Chinese -- was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, restaurant owners in China can order fresh produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.Meicai’s filing comes as the rush by Chinese firms to float in the U.S. hit a speedbump. In past weeks, at least three Chinese companies -- Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. -- have put their listings on hold due to disappointing demand. Ant Group Co.-backed bike-sharing firm Hello will also likely lower its valuation target from the $10 billion it had initially planned, people with knowledge of the matter said. Hello declined to comment.More funding is needed for Meicai as fresh-produce sourcing heats up. Chinese local services leader Meituan has bet on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food delivery and restaurant management business. Sequoia China-backed Shuhai Supply Chain, a startup specializing in logistics for restaurants’ ingredients and produce, is also a competitor.Meicai, which counts Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group among its backers, raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-investment valuation of $7 billion. The company experimented with delivering online groceries to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Paymentus Said to Price IPO at Top of Range, as Does Flywire

    (Bloomberg) -- Paymentus Holdings Inc. priced an initial public offering at the top of a marketed range, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because it wasn’t public yet.The company was offering 10 million shares for $19 to $21 each, seeking to raise as much as $210 million.A representative for the company, based in Redmond, Washington, declined to comment.A second payments technology company, Flywire Corp., upsized its IPO and then also priced the shares at the top of the marketed range, according to a statement. Boston-based Flywire sold more than 10.4 million shares Tuesday for $24 a piece, raising $251 million.Flywire’s offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. Its shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FLYW.The Paymentus offering was led by the same four banks. Its shares are set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAY.(Updates with Flywire pricing in fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran Bans Bitcoin Mining, Echoing China, After Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin after a series of blackouts across major cities, in the latest sign of growing unease over the digital asset’s energy usage.The ban is effective immediately and will last until Sept. 22, President Hassan Rouhani said on state TV on Wednesday.It follows a regional ban within top Bitcoin-mining country China, and electric car-maker Tesla Inc.’s decision to stop selling cars using the token. Both cited environmental concerns, triggering a drop in Bitcoin’s value from April’s record high.Iranian officials blame a surge in mining -- as well as increased manufacturing and a drop in hydroelectricity supply -- for blackouts that are playing havoc with businesses and daily life.Drought and Crypto Mining Fuel Iran’s Business-Choking BlackoutsThe government has been cracking down on the 85% of mining that is unlicensed, even enlisting spies to locate miners who hide computers everywhere from homes to mosques. Subsidized power prices allow miners to run the complex computers that compete to solve mathematical problems and receive Bitcoin as a reward.The University of Cambridge estimates Iran was home to 3.4% of Bitcoin mining in the first four months of 2020, putting it in sixth place globally, with China far in front at 69.3%. Another estimate by analytics company Elliptic puts the Islamic Republic’s share at more than a percentage point higher.Iran’s 50 licensed mining centers are spread across 14 of its 31 provinces and consume a combined 209 megawatts of electricity, grid operator Tavanir said in a statement on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.Iran is negotiating with the U.S. and other world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which would ease sanctions and allow foreign companies to provide much-needed infrastructure investment in its power grid.(Updates with grid operator statement in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon: 'Very Strong' Economy May Last Into 2023

    May.26 -- JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon predicts a strong economy ahead which may raise inflation that "hopefully" the Federal Reserve will be able to control. He speaks at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • NetEase’s Music App Files for $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese gaming giant NetEase Inc.’s music streaming arm has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as the Tencent Holdings Ltd. rival ratchets up competition in online content.The Hangzhou-based firm has submitted a listing application for Cloud Village Inc. to the Hong Kong stock exchange, according to a filing on Wednesday. Cloud Village runs NetEase’s music streaming platform in China and also operates streaming and advertising through the platform. The filing didn’t provide details of the share sale.An IPO of the music unit could raise about $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Jiemian and IFR reported the size of the offering earlier on Wednesday. A representative for NetEase declined to comment.China International Capital Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Bank of America Corp. are the sponsors of the deal, according to the filing.NetEase has long been a distant runner-up to Tencent in gaming and music streaming. Started in 2013, the music wing has since expanded its products to offer everything from online karaoke to live-streaming and lyrics sharing. The unit -- 62% owned by NetEase -- grew its monthly music users to 181 million last year, of which 9% are paying subscribers, according to its preliminary prospectus. Revenue surged 111% to 4.9 billion yuan ($767 million) in 2020, with social entertainment services making up a bigger share compared with previous years. Net loss widened to 3 billion yuan last year, versus 2 billion yuan in 2019.Unlike its much larger rival, NetEase’s music arm is still in the red largely because of high content costs -- almost as big as its 2020 sales. But William Ding’s company recently struck deals to license songs directly from Universal Music Group Inc. and Sony Music Entertainment, ending the label giants’ exclusive arrangements with Tencent Music Entertainment Group. China’s antitrust authority had launched a probe into Tencent’s music spin-off over its licensing practices. Tencent Music has been cooperating with the regulators as it has received increased scrutiny, Chief Strategy Officer Tony Yip said in a post-earnings call last week.Read more: NetEase-Sony Deal Is Newest Blow to Tencent’s Grip on Music (1)In 2019, NetEase Cloud Music unit raised $700 million from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and founder Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital, following a previous round in which Baidu Inc., General Atlantic and Boyu Capital participated. The company said it plans to invest more in tech, build up its user base, and diversify its revenue stream in the next three years.(Updates with details from the prospectus starting from the fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.