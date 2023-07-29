Amazon and Microsoft claim investment in UK at risk over anti-monopoly moves

Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo

Amazon and Microsoft have warned that their investment in Britain is threatened by moves to loosen their stranglehold on the £15bn cloud computing market, in the latest escalation of tensions between regulators and Big Tech.

The rivals sharply criticised a report from Ofcom that accused it of locking customers into deals that damage competition.

Regulators claimed that discounts for customers who rent large amounts of capacity are stopping them from shopping around and hurting smaller rivals.

In response Amazon Web Services (AWS) criticised Ofcom’s findings, warning that attempts to reform the market would leave it unable to predict demand and could “considerably affect AWS’s investment decisions”.

The company warned that “placing restrictions on discounting practices could lead to unintended consequences”, including “dampening of incentives to invest”.

AWS rents computing power to thousands of businesses, which remotely connect to its data centres for data storage or processing.

It generated over £60bn in revenues worldwide last year and has emerged as one of the leading suppliers to the Government, holding contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds annually.

Ofcom is consulting on whether to ask the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to launch a full investigation into the sector.

Between them, US tech giants Amazon, Microsoft and Google account for more than 80pc of the market in the UK.

Microsoft also hit out at the regulator, arguing that restrictions on pricing practices could “very well… leave UK enterprises and public sector customers worse off”.

It added that another proposal, to enforce technical standards to make switching easier, could “chill investment”.

Ofcom’s warned that cloud computing customers had complained they were hit with high fees when they tried to move data from one provider to another.

In its submission, Amazon argued it was “not the case” that it charged higher exit fees. Microsoft said its fees were “transparent and clear”.

An Ofcom spokesman said: “We will carefully consider all views on our provisional findings in our interim report.”

The final report is due to be published in October.

An Amazon Web Services spokesman said: “The regulatory interventions proposed would be unwarranted, and could lead to significant unintended harm to customers and competition.”

Microsoft declined to comment beyond its consultation submission.

The row comes as Microsoft is locked in talks with the CMA to salvage its $69bn takeover of the Call of Duty videogames developer Activision.

The regulator initially blocked the transaction, arguing it would hamper competition in video game streaming. It led Microsoft to angrily declare that Britain was no longer as attractive as Europe for starting a tech business.

The CMA and Microsoft are now discussing a restructuring that could green light the merger.

