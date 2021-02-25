Amazon Music lands on Google TV and Android TV devices

Amazon Music is now available on Google TV and Android TV devices. Users in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan and Australia will be able to stream music from the service through TVs, set-top boxes, game consoles and speakers that run on Android TV.

If you're an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you can listen to more than 70 million songs through those devices, as well as thousands of stations and playlists. Amazon Prime members can check out around two million tracks and more than 1,000 playlists and stations at no extra cost, or you can listen to some playlists and stations through the service's free, ad-supported tier.

While Amazon Music might not have the cultural cachet of the likes of Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube Music, bringing the app the Android TV devices at least gives users another way to listen to their favorite artists. Perhaps the move will help Amazon find more subscribers too.