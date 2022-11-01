Amazon Music offers Prime members expanded ad-free listening

Amazon Prime members can now listen to much more music without any ads — as long as they do so in shuffle mode. They'll have access to Amazon Music's full catalog of more than 100 million songs (50 times more than before) without ads. Prime users can also check out on-demand All-Access playlists that are personalized for their tastes. It's possible to download these for offline listening.

It's not quite as positive a step forward as full ad-free listening, but it's still a change for the better. Amazon still needs to keep some features locked behind an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, after all. Those include on-demand access to the full catalog, more than 100 million songs in HD quality and an expanding selection of music in the Ultra HD fidelity and spatial audio lineups.