U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,891.28
    +19.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,849.11
    +116.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,063.38
    +75.24 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.36
    +14.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.88
    +2.35 (+2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.40
    +15.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    +0.74 (+3.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9939
    +0.0052 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9630
    -0.1140 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1545
    +0.0078 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4520
    -1.2620 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,433.36
    -230.76 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.39
    +0.34 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.31
    +113.78 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Amazon Music offers Prime members expanded ad-free listening

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Billy Steele/Engadget

Amazon Prime members can now listen to much more music without any ads — as long as they do so in shuffle mode. They'll have access to Amazon Music's full catalog of more than 100 million songs (50 times more than before) without ads. Prime users can also check out on-demand All-Access playlists that are personalized for their tastes. It's possible to download these for offline listening.

It's not quite as positive a step forward as full ad-free listening, but it's still a change for the better. Amazon still needs to keep some features locked behind an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, after all. Those include on-demand access to the full catalog, more than 100 million songs in HD quality and an expanding selection of music in the Ultra HD fidelity and spatial audio lineups.

Elsewhere, the Amazon Music app is getting a redesign and a new feature called "podcast previews." You'll be able to listen to curated clips from podcast episodes. These could help you figure out if a show might be for you before listening to a full episode. Amazon offers some podcasts ad-free, including its exclusives, shows that premiere on its services before they're available elsewhere and other third-party shows, such as ones from The New York Times, ESPN and NPR.

Recommended Stories