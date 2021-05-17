U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,163.29
    -10.56 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,327.79
    -54.34 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,379.05
    -50.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.32
    +1.69 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.30
    +0.93 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.40
    +28.30 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    28.31
    +0.96 (+3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4143
    +0.0041 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1800
    -0.1670 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,074.38
    -1,725.16 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.63
    +26.71 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.85
    -10.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.83
    -259.67 (-0.92%)
     

Amazon Music Unlimited plans now include HD streaming at no extra cost

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The high-fidelity music streaming battle has suddenly gotten much more intense. Around the same time Apple Music announced a lossless streaming option, Amazon made its Music HD plan available to Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost starting today in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy and Spain.

Music Unlimited members in those countries now have access to more than 70 million songs in high definition, more than 7 million in Ultra HD and “a rapidly-growing catalog of 3D Audio, including songs mixed in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA,” according to Amazon. The lossless HD songs have a bit depth of 16 bits and a CD quality sample rate of 44.1kHz. Ultra HD streaming, meanwhile, has a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192kHz.

Music Unlimited costs $10 per month or $8 per month if you’re a Prime member. A family plan costs $15 per month. Amazon previously charged a $5 premium for Music HD, with the plan costing $15 per month or $13 for Prime members.

The announcement puts Amazon and Apple on a level playing field when it comes to HD music streaming pricing. Apple also announced on Monday that it will bring lossless audio and spatial audio with Dolby Atmos to subscribers next month at no extra cost. Apple Music is $10 per month for individuals or $15/month for a family plan. 

Amazon introduced Music HD in September 2019 for $5 per month less than other lossless music streaming plans. Deezer and Qobuz lowered their hi-res subscriptions to $15/month to match Amazon while Tidal kept its HIFi service at $20/month. It remains to be seen whether other platforms will match Amazon and Apple’s HD pricing. Spotify said in February it will roll out its HiFi plan in "select markets" this year, but didn't confirm pricing at the time.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Music will offer Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming starting next month

    Apple Music is adding Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming at no additional cost.

  • Apple's latest Pride-themed Watch bands are more representative

    Since 2016, Apple has released a limited-edition, Pride-themed Watch band and face, and this year is no exception. The company just announced the 2021 Apple Watch Pride Edition, with two new straps and a watch face that'll be available to everyone through a forthcoming software update.

  • Jabra's Elite 85t wireless earbuds are $50 off right now

    Save big on Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds -- Amazon and Best Buy have them for 22 percent off right now.

  • Microsoft Teams is ready for 'friends and family'

    Microsoft Teams is well-known as a competitor to Slack for workplace communications, but almost a year ago the company announced it was also getting some features geared at using it with family or friends. After a long preview period, Microsoft is announcing that Teams is now available to anyone and free for personal use.

  • The UK plans to roll out an emergency alert system this year

    Alerts will only be sent when there's a risk to life, such as during severe flooding or industrial accidents.

  • Twitch lowers subscription prices in most countries to reflect the cost of living

    Twitch is lowering subscription prices in most countries to reflect the cost of living and make it easier to support local creators.

  • Hot Wheels' latest RC Cybertruck puts a Cyberquad in your hand for only $100

    Hot Wheels has a new $100 RC Cybertruck on the way, and it's got the Cyberquad ATV in the package.

  • Nintendo shows off 'Mario Golf: Super Rush' speed golf and battle royale modes

    The Golf Adventure RPG mode includes skill challenges and boss battles.

  • AT&T's WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery

    AT&T has announced that it's spinning off its WarnerMedia division and merging it with Discovery in a $43 billion deal.

  • Epic Games sues AR glasses maker Nreal over its name

    It infringes on trademarks for Unreal, according to Epic.

  • Jennifer Jason Leigh Reuniting with Quentin Tarantino to Narrate ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Audiobook

    The novelization of his Oscar-winning film arrives on June 29.

  • Amazon debuts another free video streaming service, this time in India

    Amazon has launched a new free video service, MiniTV — but it's only available in India, at least for now.

  • The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe is a PHEV for trail hounds

    The state of technology has advanced by leaps and bounds since the dark day of the mid-80s and, thankfully, a whole bunch of it has found its way into Jeep’s first PHEV, the trail-blazing Wrangler Limited Sahara 4xe.

  • Samsung's leaked Galaxy A22 may be its most affordable 5G phone to date

    Samsung is reportedly prepping the Galaxy A22, which could be the company's lowest-priced 5G phone so far.

  • Canoo's first consumer 'lifestyle vehicle' will cost almost $35,000

    Canoo's futuristic EV has a price starting at $34,750, and you can reserve one starting today.

  • Samsung teases its next generation of flexible displays

    Samsung has unveiled new foldable displays that could be used on future phones and tablets.

  • Money Managers Say It’s Time to Get Picky in Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors are turning more selective as last year’s everything rally splinters under the weight of higher inflation expectations.Exposure to U.S. growth and the impact from higher commodity prices are some of the criteria used by money managers from JPMorgan Asset Management to State Street Corp. Mexico, South Africa and Taiwan rank among the top choices as firms pare back their bullish bets for developing-nation assets, according to recent surveys.“There is still meaningful scope to generate returns within EM as long as investors are able to differentiate,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.Investor enthusiasm toward emerging-market assets has waned this year as Covid-19 infections engulf nations from India to Brazil while Treasury yields push higher amid rising price pressures. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index has slid almost 10% since its mid-February high and the Bloomberg Barclays EM Local Currency Government Bond Index is down 1.6% from its January peak.U.S. ExposureWith a strong recovery in the world’s largest economy set to drive global growth this year, investors are looking for ways to piggy-back on that trend.That makes Mexican, Taiwanese and South Korean equities attractive given their strong ties to the U.S., said Shaniel Ramjee, a senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management in London, who helps manage $252 billion.The Mexican stock benchmark has climbed 12% this year, easily beating the 1% rise in MSCI’s index of developing-nation shares. The South Korean and Taiwanese equivalents are also outperforming, though the latter saw a steep selloff last week amid jitters over a Covid-19 outbreak and pricey tech stocks.Tech Dominance Haunts Taiwan in Global Selloff: Taking StockCommodity SurgeThe connection to commodity prices is also boosting the Mexican peso, said Emily Weis, a macro strategist at State Street in Boston. A combination of stimulus measures, vaccine rollouts and supply shortages has pushed everything from copper to lumber and iron ore to multiyear highs or records.“Improving commodity prices are still a net positive for EM commodities currencies given the sheer percentage of exports,” Weis said.The Russian ruble and South African rand also stand to benefit from the commodities rebound, according to Pictet’s Ramjee. The rand is the top emerging-market currency year-to-date thanks in part to South Africa’s exports of metals like platinum and iron ore, while the ruble has benefited from Russia’s oil exposure.But perhaps nowhere is the power of the commodity boom more on display than Brazil, where exports of soybeans and iron ore have boosted the real.Other nations haven’t been so lucky. Currencies in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Turkey -- countries with some of the biggest increases in virus infections globally -- are among the worst performers in emerging markets this year.Yield SpikeSome investors say they’re sticking with local currency-denominated bonds that may be more insulated from American monetary policy.“Local markets are becoming more attractive,” said Shamaila Khan, the head of emerging-market debt at AllianceBernstein in New York, singling out South African, Russian and Mexican local bonds as among the most appealing. “Selectively, we are finding value.”Rate CallsThe People’s Bank of China added 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of one-year funds with its medium-term lending facility on Monday, matching the amount coming due in a move that was expected by analysts. The authorities kept the interest rate unchanged at 2.95%China’s recovery was a mixed bag in April, with industrial output and investment buoyed by strong exports and a hot property market, while retail sales missed forecasts, data on Monday showedThe PBOC will publish the one-year and five-year loan prime rates on ThursdayThe yuan has gained more than 1% this yearSouth Africa will probably keep its interest rate unchanged on Thursday amid an imminent third wave of Covid-19 infectionsData on Wednesday will probably show the nation’s headline consumer-price index rose 4.3% in April from a year earlier, though that’s still below the 4.5% midpoint of its target range this quarterRead: Key African Central Banks May Hold Rates on Growth ConcernsHungarian central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said Monday that surging prices will be met by tighter monetary policy as soon as next month -- sparking gains in the forintChile VotesChilean assets plunged after the ruling coalition suffered a crushing electoral defeat that placed the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of left-wing parties. The assembly makeup could make it harder to block major changes to the charter as independent and opposition left-wing parties will have more more swayThe yield on the nation’s dollar bond due in 2050 rose almost 8 basis points to 3.49% at 10:21 a.m. in New York. Meantime, the currency sank as much as 2.2% as investors quickly shifted positioning to account for increasing political uncertaintyChile’s first-quarter gross domestic product data on Tuesday will be an indication if economic recovery is on track, with the consensus of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a 0.5% increase from a year earlierBiden-Moon MeetingU.S. President Joe Biden will meet his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Friday, with North Korea high on the agenda. Moon will be only the second foreign leader since Biden’s inauguration to visit the White HouseSouth Korea’s won posted the worst decline in Asia this past monthData and EventsThailand’s economic contraction continued into the start of year, setting the stage for a further slump as the country now faces its worst wave of Covid-19 casesGross domestic product in the first quarter shrank 2.6% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday, compared with a median estimate of -3.3% in a Bloomberg survey and improving from the prior quarter’s 4.2% contractionThailand will publish customs trade figures on Friday. The weaker baht may have improved the competitiveness of the country’s exports, which rose 8.5% in March from a year earlierThe Philippines’ overseas workers’ remittances, a key source of foreign exchange, rose 4.9% in March, less than economists’ forecastIndonesia will announce April trade figures on ThursdayTaiwan’s export orders for April are due on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar has outpaced all of its Asian peers this year amid buoyant demand for semiconductorsRussia’s 1Q GDP reading on Monday could beat consensus, with a slowing virus outbreak and rising oil output, according to Bloomberg EconomicsThe ruble has topped most peers in the past monthA reading of Peru’s March economic activity on Monday and first-quarter GDP data Thursday will probably show that the nation is recovering even as growth remains below pre-pandemic levelsPeru’s presidential candidates are virtually tied in a mock election carried out by pollster IpsosIn Argentina, Bloomberg Economics expects a Thursday reading of March activity to show a near-recovery of February’s decline following the relaxation of several pandemic-induced restrictionsThe peso is the worst currency in Latin America this yearMexico will post its March retail sales on Friday, which traders will monitor for signs of recovering household demandBrazil’s Senate is set to continue its probe into the handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which could impact the political and electoral outlook, according to Bloomberg Economics. Any developments on tax reform plans will also be a key driverThe real, which outperformed all its regional peers over the past month, could see even more support as local investors trim long-standing bets against the currency(Adds details on Chile elections, Peru polls)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • American households will finally get their Child Tax Credit boost — here’s when that first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach households raising more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • Bitcoin, dogecoin lead wipeout of over half a trillion dollars in manic Monday for crypto

    The air is leaking out of the crypto complex, led by sharp declines in popular trades, including bitcoin, dogecoin and crypto platform Coinbase Global on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Questions Elon Musk’s Call on Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's firm believes the concern about Bitcoin mining's impact on the environment is misguided.