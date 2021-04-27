U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,183.01
    -4.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,916.30
    -65.27 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,121.63
    -17.14 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,298.01
    +26.15 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.45
    +0.54 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    +0.0220 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3893
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.3650
    +0.2840 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,595.71
    +726.58 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,265.17
    +28.26 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,945.89
    -17.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,991.89
    -134.34 (-0.46%)
     

Amazon's new range of Fire HD 10 tablets includes Plus and Kids models

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·3 min read

Perched at the top of its range of affordable tablets, Amazon's Fire HD 10 offers a bigger screen for streaming, reading and browsing the web. Today, the retailer is bumping up its flagship line-up with three new models, including a Kids edition, featuring a brighter display and more RAM. It's also launching a new range of Fire Kids Pro tablets for slightly older children aged 6 to 12 years old.

Adults now have two new Fire HD 10 options: The Fire HD 10 for $150 and the pricier Fire HD 10 Plus for $180. Both offer a 10 percent brighter screen, 10.1-inch display with full HD resolution, octa-core 2 GHz processor, up to 64GB storage (expandable to 1TB via microSD card) and 12 hours of battery life. They both also pack more RAM than the 2GB found on the 2019 model, with 3GB on the regular Fire HD 10 and 4GB on the Plus. The latter, meanwhile, boasts wireless charging and a more "premium" finish, according to Amazon, though we'll have to wait till we review it to offer a verdict on the new design. In addition, both tablets are available as part of Productivity Bundles starting at $220 with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.

Fire HD 10 Plus
Fire HD 10 Plus

As you'd expect, the Fire HD 10 Kids edition comes with a protective case in several colors designed to withstand the inevitable drop or mishap. You also get a year's worth of Amazon Kids+, which offers unlimited access to over 20,000 books, movies, TV shows and apps aimed at children. In terms of specs, the slate includes a 10-inch screen, 3GB of RAM and a 5 megapixel rear-facing camera. The new tablet costs $200, but if you find that to be on the pricier side, Amazon is also launching a range of cheaper Kids Pro devices aimed at slightly older children.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

The new line-up includes the Fire 7 Kids Pro ($100), Fire HD 8 Kids Pro ($140) and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro ($200). The slates also come with the same one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, but here you'll get access to an expanded selection of content for older children. Additional features are also designed to bridge the gap between Amazon's existing Kids tablets for younger children and devices aimed at grown-ups. To that end, the tablets feature voice and video calling for parent-approved contacts on other Fire Kids tablets; access to a digital store where kids can request apps like Disney+, Spotify, Minecraft and Zoom; and a web browser that offers filtered access to the internet.

Amazon has also extended the "grown-up" look and feel to the tablets' home screen, which includes a new "For You" tab that showcases recommended content. A Home tab also lets kids keep track of their preset screen time allowance — just one of the many parental controls included across Amazon's Fire Kids range to help parents set limits and monitor usage. 

The new tablets are available for pre-order today on Amazon ahead of a May 26th release date.

    BP will begin buying back shares in a bid to win back investors after “exceptional” natural gas trading boosted profits. The move is aimed at investors who have shown little love for the oil giant since it cut the dividend in half last year. After lagging its European rivals for much of 2020, BP has decided to prioritise shareholders over other goals. Bernard Looney, the chief executive, said: “It’s a story of delivering on our promise of competitive cash returns for our shareholders, while at the same time transitioning the company for the future. It’s been a strong quarter for the company financially.” BP shares rose as much as 3.6pc before falling back to be 0.7pc higher at 298.7p.