U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,841.93
    +44.59 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,722.18
    +222.56 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.17
    +193.55 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.93
    +40.53 (+2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.46
    +0.88 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.60
    +5.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    +0.0093 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0880
    -0.1460 (-3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1470
    +0.0188 (+1.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8020
    -1.2180 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,527.87
    +263.56 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.14
    +5.75 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,001.48
    -12.51 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Amazon now allows customers to make payments through Venmo

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

Amazon announced that it will now allow customers to make payments through Venmo on its platform. The company said this option will be available to select customers starting today and will roll out to all U.S-based users on the Amazon site and mobile app by Black Friday next month.

To pay through Venmo, users will need to first add their account. During checkout on Amazon, users can select “Select a payment method” and then "Add a Venmo account." This will redirect them to the Venmo app, where they can complete the authentication. Users can also choose Venmo to be their default payment method for Amazon purchases on that screen.

While paying with Venmo on Amazon, customers can use Venmo balance, linked bank account, or eligible debit card to complete the transaction.

“We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure—and there’s no better time for that than the busy holiday season. Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer,” Max Bardon, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Payment said in a statement. The ecommerce platform already offers different payment methods like credit and debit cards from networks like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diner's Club, and JCB.

A recent survey named "Netfluential and Edison Trends PayPal and Venmo Study" noted that Venmo users shop two times more frequently than an average shopper. So that might be beneficial for Amazon in terms of increasing the number of transactions on its platform.

Amazon is set to announce its Q3 2022 results this week with expected revenues of $125 billion to $130 billion. Notably, this quarter also included its Prime Day sales held in July.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Updates Rules on NFTs and Cryptocurrencies. What They Mean.

    The guidelines state that apps must use Apple’s own in-app purchase system to sell NFTs and related services.

  • OSI Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OSIS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 99% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of OSI Systems, Inc...

  • China Economy Shows Mixed Recovery

    George Sun, head of global markets for Greater China at BNP Paribas, discusses China's GDP and economic data for third quarter and what the figures mean for the economy. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • RapidSOS, a big data platform for emergency first responders, raises $75M

    Emergency response services have had a big boost of data thanks to advances in connected technology, with watches that can detect when their wearers are falling down and are experiencing trauma, cars that can pinpoint where their drivers are located, and home systems that can transmit important data about fires when you cannot just a few of the innovations we've seen in recent years. Today, a startup called RapidSOS, which helps connect those data points with those who can turn them into action, is announcing some funding as it continues to grow. The startup has raised $75 million from a group of investors led by security and safety specialist VC NightDragon, with participation also from BAM Elevate, Insight Partners, Honeywell, Microsoft’s Venture Fund M12, Axon, Citi via the Citi Impact Fund, Highland Capital Partners, Playground Global, Forte Ventures, C5 Capital, and Avanta Venture.

  • Bolt launches virtual Shopper Assistant for easier access to personalized experiences

    Bolt, which is mostly known for its one-click checkout experience, now has a new virtual Shopper Assistant so that retailers can more easily turn guest shoppers into account-holding customers. Company CEO Maju Kuruvilla told TechCrunch that rather than dealing with pop-ups or other disconnected methods of obtaining a customer’s email address, retailers, like its customer Tyler’s (an athletic and lifestyle apparel retailer), want a fully end-to-end connected experience for shoppers that would enable them to log in friction-free while also providing product recommendations and turning first-time customers into lifetime customers. “In working with a lot of retailers, one of the themes that has been coming lately is how do they connect with their shoppers?” Kuruvilla said.

  • Hive ransomware gang leaks data stolen during Tata Power cyberattack

    The Hive ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the recent cyberattack on Tata Power, a leading Indian energy company, and has started leaking stolen employee data. Tata Power, which serves more than 12 million customers through its distributors, confirmed on October 14 that it had been hit by a cyberattack that impacted some of its IT systems. Hive, the ransomware gang that recently hit the Costa Rican government, this week listed Tata Power on its dark web leak site, which it uses to publicize attacks and stolen data.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These stocks are down but not out in 2022. They may not take off right away, but they're ready to make you money in the long run.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • Weber stock soars after its biggest shareholder makes buyout offer

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Weber after its largest shareholder makes an offer to acquire the grill maker.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • Why Buying Upstart Stock Now Could Be a Genius Move

    The share price may take a few years to recover, but investors will probably be glad they owned this one.

  • Valero Energy (VLO) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Valero Energy (VLO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2% and 13.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Crown Holdings (CCK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Crown (CCK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -17.05% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) shareholders have endured a 28% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can...

  • Could This News from Pfizer Equal Billions for Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) both have generated billions of dollars of revenue from their coronavirus vaccines. While Pfizer has a vast portfolio of products across therapeutic areas, Moderna still depends on its coronavirus vaccine and booster for all of its revenue. Moderna's share performance reflects these concerns: The stock has dropped about 50% so far this year.

  • ‘My girlfriend owes $200,000 in medical and credit-card debt’: She wants me to settle it — by paying a portion of the outstanding amount

    ‘Could this make me responsible for her debt? Would it be better for her just to declare bankruptcy, or try to negotiate the debts herself?’

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Anavex Life Sciences Corp.'s ( NASDAQ:AVXL ) business as it appears the...

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Play the LNG Boom

    Natural gas demand is growing briskly. A big driver is surging demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia and Europe. Surging natural gas demand is driving the need for additional infrastructure.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.31% and 38.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?