U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.25
    -21.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,005.00
    -162.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,672.00
    -89.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.70
    -10.90 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.71
    -0.17 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.00
    -7.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.16
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2270
    +0.2190 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,510.66
    -348.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.90
    -4.17 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Amazon lets Prime members send gifts with only an email address or phone number

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Amazon Prime members can now use the mobile Amazon Shopping app to send gifts to friends using just their phone number of email address — even if they don't have their street address. The new feature makes it easier to give, receive and even exchange presents for a gift card, the company announced

To do it, you just need browse for "millions of products" available to gift on Amazon's Shopping smartphone app, according to the company. Once you've selected a product, you can select "add a gift receipt for easy returns" and go to check out. You can also select a new option to "let the recipient provide their address." To complete the transaction, you just enter their email address or mobile phone number. 

Once sent, recipients receive a gift message by email or text. From there, they can choose to accept the gift and enter their preferred delivery address. If they're not keen on your choice, they can exchange the item for a gift card and use that to purchase something else with no need to notify the gift giver. 

The feature requires the gift recipient to also have an Amazon account, much as Venmo or PayPal's Mobile Cash app requires the sender and receiver to have an account. The key benefit of Amazon's app is that you can still personalize a gift, even if you don't feel comfortable hitting shops with a pandemic still raging. The new feature arrives to Amazon Shopping in the US today (October 4th) — if you get a chance to try it, let us know how it went in the comments below. 

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase hackers exploit multi-factor flaw to steal from 6,000 customers

    Bad actors were able to steal cryptocurrency from around 6,000 Coinbase customers by exploiting a multi-factor authentication flaw.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish week, steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would be key to supporting another bullish week ahead.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 4th, 2021

    Following a broadly bullish end to the week for crypto majors on Sunday, a Bitcoin move through to $50,000 would signal a breakout…

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish end to the week for the majors, a return to Sunday’s highs would support another breakout day ahead.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    A move back through to $0.2250 levels would bring $0.24 levels into play…

  • Apple iPhone 13 orders hit by delays amid supply chain crisis

    Apple’s UK customers face waits of up to six weeks for the latest iPhone models as a shortage of key components and soaring costs hit businesses around the world.

  • Is Micron Technology the Best Chip Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently put the final wrap on its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended Sept. 2, 2021), reporting a big rebound in revenue from 2020. After skyrocketing to all-time highs this past spring, Micron has been an underperforming chip stock and is now down about 3% so far in 2021. It could be an early indication the tide is ready to go out for Micron's business, or it might be a temporary pause tied to effects from a global chip shortage.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a buzzword for nearly every company when touting its products and services. What used to be the domain of only a few technology companies is now pervasive in automobiles, drug development, and customer service. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) were obvious choices.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $5,000 if I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    They're simple, obvious, and even a little bit boring -- which makes them the perfect foundation for a new portfolio.

  • What a Value! Fujifilm GFX50s II Review

    fferings and is sure to entice photographers looking for more real estate. If the optics are what we’ve come to expect and love from Fujifilm, this will be a great camera to make the switch. Spoiler alert, they are. Keep reading to find out why.

  • Design’s dirty secrets and how to address experience bias

    When we say experience bias, we’re not talking about our own cognitive biases; we’re talking about it at the digital interface layer (design, content, etc.). If users don’t have experience with design conventions, lack digital understanding, don’t have technical access, etc., we’d say the experience is biased against them. The solution is to shift to a mindset where organizations create multiple versions of a design or experience customized to the needs of diverse users.

  • APS-C Vs. Full Frame: Can you Guess Which Photo Came from a Crop Sensor?

    If there’s one single item on a camera’s list of technical specifications that indicates image quality, it’s the image sensor. Yes, the processor plays a role here too, but the sensor, the mini semiconductor that’s capturing the image, is the biggest determining factor in how images from the camera body look. And, more important even than megapixels, is the sensor’s size. But, just how much does size matter? Can you tell when a photograph was taken with a crop sensor and when it was taken with a

  • The full-stack approach, but this time sans status quo

    Emerging founders and investors in tech must be exuding extreme main character energy, because this week in tech was all about making their lives easier. AngelList announced AngelList Stack, a new suite of products that will compete with Carta in providing services to help founders start, operate and maintain ownership over their companies. The new software will cover four bases: end-to-end incorporation, business banking, adviser equity grants and cap table management. There are a lot of experiments around point solutions, around solving different problems for different point problems for founders.

  • AirPods Pro drop back down to $179 on Amazon

    Amazon knocked up to 35 percent off Apple AirPods in a limited-time sale.

  • FTX Marketplace to Support Famous Solana NFT Projects

    Leading crypto derivatives exchange FTX tweets about plans to support famous Solana NFT projects, such as Degen Ape Academy, Aurory, Thugbirdz, and Solana Monkey Business. FTX recently announced via a cryptic tweet, that it is now supporting an array of Solana NFT projects on its cross-chain NFT marketplace, including Degen Ape Academy, a collection of … Continued

  • Decade after Jobs' death, has Apple traded magic for profit?

    Ten years after Apple founder Steve Jobs' death, the firm has grown into a colossus of devices and services that is the world's most valuable company, but the tech legend's diehard fans lament its lost aura of revolution.

  • Enjoy These Great Tamron Lens Instant Savings for More Than Just Sony

    The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you're a Sony camera user, then you've probably read all that we've said before about Tamron's great value. Their Sony FE lenses are lightweight, useful, compact, fast to focus, and have weather resistance. The latter point is really their strongest, we've seen less sensor dust than with many other lenses. What's more, they've got great image quality too. P

  • EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dash is not dead, says co-founder

    Dash, once a top five coin with an $11.5 billion market cap, could potentially face a situation where it won’t be able to afford to fund community projects or pay employee salaries.