Amazon is now letting Indians read magazine articles in its shopping app

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Amazon, in its ever-growing desire to become a super app in India, is testing a new category to persuade users to spend more time on the shopping service: Feature articles.

The American e-commerce giant has quietly launched “Featured Articles” on its shopping app and website in India that showcases feature articles, commentary and analysis on a wide-range of topics including politics, governance, entertainment, sports, business, finance, health, fitness, books, and food. The articles are sourced from several large local media houses and magazines.

Some of these articles are "exclusively" available on Amazon, the company says on the website. To drive engagement, Amazon is also sending notifications to some Kindle users.

Image: Himanshu Gupta

The latest addition, which was spotted and shared with TechCrunch by Himanshu Gupta, comes days after Amazon launched a free video streaming service within the shopping app in the South Asian nation.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the new feature to TechCrunch, adding, “we remain focused on creating new and engaging experiences for our customers and as part of this endeavour, we have been testing a new service that brings articles on different topics like current affairs, books, business, entertainment, sports and lifestyle amongst others for readers.”

This isn't the first time Amazon has explored integrating some reading material to its shopping service in India. In 2018, Amazon India started to feature some gadget reviews and listicles, sourced from local media houses.

  • Big Oil’s Climate-Change Takedown Arrives With Stunning Rebukes

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh from striking a hammer blow in the boardrooms of the world’s biggest oil companies, the climate movement has a clear message: the energy transition is happening and there’s no turning back.Just five years ago, environmental activists were limited to waving placards outside of annual meetings and to the odd shareholder proposal, inevitably rebuffed by the boards and management teams. On Wednesday by contrast, stock investors ousted two Exxon Mobil Corp. directors seen as insufficiently attuned to the threat of climate change, while Chevron Corp. shareholders voted for a proposal to compel the company to reduce pollution by its customers. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered to slash emissions harder and faster than planned by a Dutch court.It was a humiliating loss for Exxon, the Western world’s biggest oil company, made worse by the fact that the the effort was championed by an activist with just a 0.02% stake. Chief executive officer and Chairman Darren Woods battled against the tiny fund for weeks, calling its nominees “unqualified,” and offering concessions just hours before the annual meeting. The board even held up the vote in a last-ditch attempt to secure more support.It was to no avail. The climate movement is now so mainstream that the world’s largest institutional investors were willing to back Engine No. 1, a group of little-known activists who only established their fund six months ago, over one of the biggest titans in corporate America. BlackRock Inc., the second-largest holder of Exxon with a 6.6% stake, voted for three of the four new directors nominated by Engine No. 1, according to a vote bulletin published Wednesday. The asset manager said it was “concerned about Exxon’s strategic direction” and could benefit from the addition of the new directors.“It’s a big deal for Exxon, but it’s a watershed moment for the oil and gas industry,” said Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund. “It’s no longer tenable for companies like Exxon Mobil to defy calls to align their business strategies with decarbonizing the economy.”A missed revolutionTuesday’s events mark a rude awakening for Big Oil’s powerful executives, who long marched to the beat of their own drum, with little need to take advice from shareholders on how to run their businesses. For much of the decade before the 2014 oil crash, energy companies were among the biggest cash cows in the stock market and the cornerstone of most major pension funds.At the heart of their power was one iron-clad macroeconomic rule of the last half-century: the developed world’s thirst for energy was growing, and Big Oil had it. But in the past decade, the U.S. shale revolution and the climate movement disrupted that trend from the supply and demand sides, respectively.For too long, Exxon -- and to a large extent, its rivals -- missed them both.It wasn’t just that the supermajors were late to shale, but that they failed to appreciate what the massive new supply meant for the global crude market. From 2008 to 2014, the world was moving from a perceived shortage of oil to an abundance of it. But as old fields in Texas were being revived by fracking, Big Oil continued to pursue capital-intensive projects in the Arctic and Canada’s oil sands.This not only damaged financial returns over the long term, but it also put Exxon and its peers firmly in the crosshairs of a movement that was increasingly targeting corporate America.“The link between climate change and financial investments are undeniable,” said Aeisha Mastagni, a fund manager at California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the second-largest U.S.-state pension fund and an early backer of Engine No. 1.While the environmental activist movement has been successful in targeting Big Oil and its allies, it has not yet solved the far bigger problem of tackling the world’s consumption of crude. Exxon, Chevron, Shell, BP Plc and Total SE together produce less than 15% of global crude supply. Even if they retreat, others may step in to fill the gap unless consumers are willing to make some hard choices about their lifestyle.Lightning rodEven compared with its peers, Exxon has long been a lightning rod for criticism. Former CEO Lee Raymond vociferously opposed the 1998 Kyoto Protocol, one of the first globally coordinated agreements to reduce carbon emissions, citing the “uncertainty” around climate science. While the company’s stance evolved over time -- it backed the 2015 Paris Agreement -- under Woods it still clung to the belief that demand for oil and gas would persist, and that Exxon would be the one to supply it.The difference between the American oil titans and their rivals in Europe grew wider over the last few years when Shell, BP and Total committed to net zero emissions targets by mid-century. In 2020, Woods famously dismissed these targets, some of which rely on asset sales, as a “beauty competition” that would do little to halt climate change. Later that year, internal Exxon documents leaked to Bloomberg News revealed that Woods’s $200 billion, seven-year expansion plan was projected to increase annual emissions 17% by 2025, equivalent to the entire output of Greece.The coronavirus pandemic forced Woods to reverse course on much of his expansion plan, cutting capital spending by about a third all the way out to 2025. But by then the damage was done. Exxon’s debt ballooned 40% to around $70 billion in 2020, and it posted its first annual loss in at least four decades, incurring the biggest writedown in its modern history. The company was also removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.Investor discontentExxon’s financial performance may have been the impetus for Engine No. 1’s campaign, but it was the company’s environmental record that loomed large over the actual vote. Environmental, social and governance investing has gained increasing importance within the country’s biggest asset managers, due in part to demand from climate-conscious clients.Vanguard Group, BlackRock and State Street Corp., Exxon’s top three investors, are all members of the Net Zero Managers Initiative, which supports the goal of eliminating net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The CEOs of BlackRock and State Street have are keen to paint themselves as catalysts for energy transition as they themselves become targets of environmental activism.None of this was lost on Engine No. 1., which seized on investor discontent over returns and used it to amplify its criticism of Exxon’s unwillingness to adapt. “A refusal to accept that fossil fuel demand may decline in decades to come has led to a failure to take even initial steps towards evolution, and to obfuscating rather than addressing long-term business risk,” the activist said in a recent presentation.To ease investor discontent, Exxon must separate the roles of CEO and Chairman and increase transparency over its future plans, according to Iancu Daramus of Legal & General Investment Management, a top 20 shareholder. The company also needs to set “ambitious emissions targets befitting an iconic company of this scale and stature,” he said.Exxon did take a series of measures, such as publishing new emissions reduction targets, talking up new low-carbon technology ventures and buying more renewable power to fund its operations. But the company still appeared tone-deaf to investor demands.“When we did meet with the company the executive management team does most of the talking,” said Mastagni of CalSTRS. “They were unwilling to listen to shareholder concerns.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After Colonial attack, energy companies rush to secure cyber insurance

    U.S. energy companies are scrambling to buy more cyber insurance after this month's attack on Colonial Pipeline disrupted the U.S. fuel supply, but they can expect to pay more as cyber insurers plan to hike rates following a slew of ransomware attacks. The Colonial ransomware attack on May 7 shut the largest fuel pipeline network in the United States for several days, crippling fuel delivery to most of the U.S. East Coast. Pipeline companies rely on electronic networks, putting them at risk of additional attacks that could hamper delivery of crude oil or other fuels.

  • ECB Expected to Keep Its Higher Bond-Buying Pace Through Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank is increasingly expected by economists and investors to extend the elevated pace of its emergency bond-buying at its next meeting, despite a likely economic rebound.HSBC Holdings Plc, UBS Group AG and ABN Amro Bank NV are among those who expect the Governing Council to prolong current stimulus settings on June 10. Economists surveyed before the previous meeting said purchases would probably be scaled back.Bloomberg Economics now forecasts buying will hold at about 85 billion euros ($103 billion) a month in the third quarter, instead of falling to the same level as in the first quarter.The predictions come after days of top officials pushing back against the idea that they’re ready to slow buying. With more-hawkish colleagues relatively quiet on the matter, the scene is set for yet more ultra-loose policy.“This tilts the likelihood to a continuation of the ‘significantly’ faster purchase pace into the third quarter, even if the decision may still be close in June and require some element of compromise,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. economist Greg Fuzesi said in a report.Investors have picked up on the mood change. German 10-year yields have fallen 10 basis points since climbing to a two-year high last week, suggesting the prospects for a slowdown in the ECB’s program have been pared.Sunnier TimesThe pandemic purchases were ramped up in March when the U.S. rebound was fueling a global rise in borrowing costs while the euro zone was in a double-dip recession. The ECB will unveil new economic projections that should confirm a far brighter outlook as vaccinations pick up.A European Commission report on Friday showed economic confidence in May at the highest level in more than three years as restaurants, hotels and shops across the region start to reopen.Yet in a sign that the recovery remains fragile, French data on Friday came in much weaker than expected. Consumer spending fell 8.3% in April from the previous month, more than twice as much as forecast, and first-quarter gross domestic product was revised to show a decline. Finland also posted an unexpected contraction.ECB board member Fabio Panetta said this week he sees no justification for slowing purchases -- arguing there’s no evidence inflation pressures will be sustained -- and President Christine Lagarde said last week it’s “far too early” to discuss plans for removing stimulus.French Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the idea of slowing purchases in the third quarter is “purely speculative.” His German counterpart Jens Weidmann, typically one of the more hawkish council members, opted not to discuss current policy in a speech on Thursday. Austria’s Robert Holzmann said buying will be determined by market conditions.Yields in the euro area have continued to rise from their March levels, and the ECB warned in its latest financial stability review that further upward surprises in U.S. inflation could lead to serious spillover risks.ECB board member Isabel Schnabel played down such concerns in an interview with Reuters published Friday, saying higher yields are a “natural development at a turning point in the recovery.” But she also said premature withdrawal of monetary or fiscal support would be a mistake, and that new data must be assessed before deciding on the pace of bond buying.Constructive Ambiguity“It would seem too early to start to reduce the pace of purchases,” HSBC economist Fabio Balboni said in a note to clients, citing “the recovery still in its early phases, inflation below target, and countries having recently increased their fiscal deficit estimates.”One factor policy makers will need to consider is thinner summer liquidity. That may force it to slow buying temporarily -- as has happened before with other programs -- but it also complicates communication. Some economists reckon the ECB will opt for vaguer language.Katharina Utermoehl at Allianz SE said a commitment to slow purchases could lead to a situation where an unexpected rise in bond yields would require a rapid policy shift. Instead, “constructive ambiguity” would see the ECB refocus on the pandemic program’s flexibility.“I don’t think the ECB will make a concrete commitment,” said Birgit Henseler, an economist at DZ Bank AG. “If yields continue to rise, the ECB may buy more. But if the recent consolidation of yields continues, we may only see purchases of 60 to 70 billion euros per month.”The central bank will “stay on the side of caution and signal ongoing accommodation,” UBS economist Reinhard Cluse said in a report. “Continued purchases at an elevated pace would also support the ECB’s aim to maintain ‘favorable financing conditions’ amid the recent rise in European yields and spreads, and the euro.”(Updates with economic confidence report in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow rise after jobless claims improve more than expected

    Stocks rose Thursday morning, reversing overnight declines after new jobless claims came in lower than expected.

  • U.S. Futures Rise With Stocks; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures advanced on Friday after solid economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a Wall Street rally in cyclical shares. Treasuries were steady and the dollar strengthened.The Stoxx Europe 600 index reached a fresh record high, boosted by expectations that the European Central Bank won’t hit the brake on stimulus measures next month. Insurers led the advance after the U.K.’s financial regulator provided clarity on new measures to bolster competition. Contracts on all three major U.S. indexes signaled gains when trading opens.U.S. data included a drop in jobless claims to a fresh pandemic low. Biden is reportedly set to unveil a budget that would take federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Investors will watch data on personal spending and the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure later Thursday for further clues on the outlook for prices.The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hovered held above 1.60% amid growth optimism and concerns of more debt supply to fund spending. The yen fell as Japan recommended extending a state of emergency that includes Tokyo to curb infections. China signaled the yuan’s recent appreciation is too rapid, with a weaker-than-expected reference rate.Global stocks are set to climb for a fourth month, supported by the economic rebound from Covid-19. Comments from Federal Reserve officials have helped temper fears that inflation could spark a faster-than-expected reduction in stimulus. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she sees the burst in prices as temporary, though likely to last through the end of 2021.“Between now and year end, we see a little more room for stocks to move up from where they are today and the highs they already achieved earlier this year,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC, wrote in a note. “But we don’t think that the path to get there will be smooth and think a short-term pullback before the year is up remains likely.”Elsewhere, oil hovered around a two-year peak but gold retreated. Bitcoin slipped toward the $35,000 level. Copper and iron ore gained as optimism about the U.S. spending plan offset concern about China’s efforts to curb price increases. The Turkish lira sank to a record low amid concern that monetary policy remains too loose to contain accelerating inflation.For more market commentary, see the MLIV blog.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 11:12 a.m. London timeFutures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4%Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.2187The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.87 per dollarThe offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.3642 per dollarThe British pound fell 0.2% to $1.4182BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.17%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.82%CommoditiesBrent crude rose 0.2% to $70 a barrelSpot gold fell 0.2% to $1,893 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock That Gained 450% in a Year Plunges on MSCI China Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong stock that had soared nearly 450% the past year plunged in its first trading day as a member of an index compiled by MSCI Inc.Perennial Energy Holdings Ltd., a coal miner based in China’s southern Guizhou province, slumped a record 69% Friday to an eight-month low. Its addition to the MSCI China Index was announced earlier in May as part of a quarterly review.Perennial dramatically pared a one-year gain of 446% through Thursday -- when trading turnover in the stock hit a record high of HK$1.3 billion ($168 million). By the close of trade on Friday, the year-over-year advance was just 68%.A company representative said they could not immediately comment on the share decline when contacted by Bloomberg. A spokesperson for MSCI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Perennial’s net income jumped 58% last year, but its free cash flow has been negative for two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It’s not the first time that a company selected by MSCI has quickly slumped upon joining one of its benchmarks. Hebei Construction Group Corp. tumbled 60% in Hong Kong on Dec. 1, the first day it was in the MSCI China All Shares Index. ArtGo Holdings Ltd., which had soared almost 3,800% in 2019, erased nearly all of that advance in minutes after MSCI dropped plans to add the stock to its measures.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • JD Logistics shares lose steam to close 3.3% higher

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -JD Logistics Inc shares closed 3.3% higher in their first session on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Friday, after trading up by as much as 18.3% on debut. JD Logistic's 15% drop from its peak to closing price was the result of intense retail investor activity late in the day, according to Kingston Securities executive director Dickie Wong. The company's securities filings showed the retail portion of the IPO was oversubscribed 715 times, making it one of the hottest IPOs of recent times in Hong Kong.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • JD Logistics Jumps 29% in Hong Kong Gray Market Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. surged in Hong Kong’s gray market trading, after its initial public offering was more than 700 times subscribed by retail investors in the city’s second-largest float this year.Shares of the delivery arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. rose to as high as HK$51.95 on an over-the-counter platform operated by Phillip Securities Group ahead of its Friday debut. That marks a 29% gain from its offering price of HK$40.36, which was at the lower end of its marketed range. The retail tranche of the company’s $3.2 billion share sale was 715.6 times subscribed, making it the third most popular IPO in the city with a size larger than $1 billion, after offerings by Kuaishou Technology and Nongfu Spring Co. The Chinese video-streaming platform operator surged 161% while the bottled water producer jumped 54% on their debuts. JD Logistics’ institutional offer was about 11 times subscribed.JD Logistics’ stock offering comes as sentiment in the city’s IPO market has cooled with the benchmark Hang Seng slumping into a correction in March. About half of stocks that debuted between March and May fell on their first day of trade, while April saw just three listings, the least in nine months, Bloomberg-compiled data show.JD Logistics attracted seven cornerstone investors to its offering, including SoftBank Vision Fund, Temasek Holdings Pte, Blackstone Group Inc. and Tiger Global.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Wall Street Bets: Redditors Scoop Up More AMC as Buy List Grows

    The Reddit crowd is on a roll and from the looks of it, they are not slowing down anytime soon.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • BHP Is in Talks With Nutrien on Giant Potash Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group is in talks with Nutrien Ltd. about a potential partnership in its massive Canadian potash venture as the world’s biggest mining company moves closer to a final decision on the project.The pair are discussing multiple options, including Nutrien becoming the operator and selling the potash through its existing channels, or the Canadian company taking a stake in the Jansen mine, according to people familiar with the matter. There is no guarantee the talks will lead to a deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.A deal would offset BHP’s financial and operational risk, said Gavin Wendt, founding director and senior resource analyst at Mine Life Pty. “It’s a large-capex project and BHP is new to the potash space. It makes sense for it therefore to utilize Nutrien’s industry knowledge, where it is the world’s biggest fertilizer distributor.”BHP has struggled with the Jansen project for years. Despite spending about $4.5 billion and digging two 1,000-meter (3,300-feet) deep shafts, it has yet to approve construction and has faced investor opposition. The miner has said it will decide around mid-year on whether to approve a further $5.7 billion in spending to bring Jansen into production.Major potash producers could expect greater price certainty if a BHP-Nutrien deal goes ahead, “and keeps new tons marketed within the existing global structure,” said Bloomberg Intelligence industry analyst Jason Miner. “A potential Nutrien deal could lift the cloud BHP’s Jansen mine has long cast over this market,” he added.BHP has repeatedly said it’s open to bringing a partner into the project, especially one with expertise in the fertilizer market or potash. While that’s a product it currently doesn’t mine, the Melbourne-based miner sees potash as a potential cornerstone of its future business, helping to feed a growing global population as the pressure on agricultural land increases.Spokespeople for BHP and Nutrien declined to comment.“We continue to like potash. We think the long-term demand and supply fundamentals for potash are attractive,” BHP Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said at a conference last week when asked about the project. “We’ve always said we’re open to partnering, but the project doesn’t need a partner to proceed.”Nutrien shares in Toronto rose 1.5% to C$73.90 ($61) on Wednesday. BHP shares rose as much as 3.4% in London on Thursday after gaining 1% in Sydney.Changing ToneShould an agreement be reached with BHP, it would mark a sharp reversal in Nutrien’s attitude. The company has been an outspoken critic of the project for years, saying its development would flood the market with unneeded potash. Yet Nutrien’s tone has changed since Mayo Schmidt replaced Chuck Magro as CEO earlier this year.Nutrien -- formed in 2018 from the merger of two large Canadian agriculture firms, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc. -- said this month that the market could cope with the tons from Jansen if mined in a “disciplined” way. The price of potash tumbled to 10-year lows in April last year amid the pandemic, but has since recovered as a global rally in food prices boosted demand.BHP’s willingness to explore partnership options with an established producer such as Nutrien would indicate that it’s working to limit potential market disruption that could be caused by Jansen, RBC Capital Markets analyst Andrew Wong said in a note. That’s “incrementally positive to the longer-term potash market outlook,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Extra tax refund money for unemployed isn't arriving soon enough for some

    Millions of early tax filers wait for a special refund that could involve a few thousand dollars, as the IRS corrects returns to reflect a new waiver.

  • ‘I am worried about day-to-day people,’ when it comes to rising inflation, warns investment manager

    It's 'easy for Wall Street and the Fed to say we are going to wait,' before moving to head off inflation, says Michelle Connell, president of Portia Capital Management.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.