U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,330.88
    -21.46 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,479.27
    -307.08 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,624.70
    -14.63 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.40
    -40.36 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.38
    -1.78 (-2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    -0.31 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    -0.0580 (-4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6700
    -0.2910 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,880.86
    +661.31 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.86
    -9.47 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.88
    -64.03 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,643.21
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Amazon is now selling its own COVID-19 test kits for $39.99 in the U.S.

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

Amazon announced this morning it would begin to sell its own brand of COVID-19 at-home tests to Amazon shoppers in the U.S. The test retails for $39.99 on the Amazon.com website and is available to any U.S. customer without a prescription. The COVID-19 PCR collection kit is shipped to the customer's home via Amazon Prime, offering everything needed to perform a nasal swab. Customers will then return the collection tube with the swab inside via the included return box. Amazon says it will be able to provide results within 24 hours of receiving the sample at its lab.

The collection kit will be processed by Amazon's in-house laboratory, which the company created during the pandemic as part of its in-house COVID-19 testing program for its frontline workers. To date, Amazon's labs in the U.S. and U.K. have processed millions of tests from over 750,000 of its employees, the company says. With the new at-home kit, Amazon is expanding its U.S. lab's capabilities to its retail shoppers.

Amazon says it's using the more accurate PT-PCR method, which means you will have to wait for the lab to process your results. It also notes the kits have received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Image Credits: Amazon

According to the Amazon.com listing for the new Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit DTC, the kit will include the swab, a collection tube with saline, a plastic bag with an absorbent pad, and the return box with shipping label. The return shipping is handled by UPS at no additional charge to the customer, and is sent to Amazon's CAP accredited and CLIA-certified lab in Hebron, Ky.

The kit additionally includes instructions on how to get your results via Amazon's secure website, AmazonDx.com, and access to documents needed for testing verification. These tests will meet any requirements for testing when traveling within the U.S. (except Hawaii), and when traveling from the U.S. to many international locations, Amazon says. And the kits are FSA and HSA eligible.

"Even as COVID-19 vaccinations continue, widespread access to reliable and affordable COVID-19 testing remains a critical tool in the fight against the spread of the virus, said Cem Sibay, the Amazon VP heading the company’s COVID-19 testing work. "The Amazon collection kit offers customers the convenience they’ve come to expect from Amazon.com by providing access to COVID-19 testing whenever and wherever they need it. The test collection kit provides highly accurate and timely results, helping customers feel more confident as they safely return to travel, work, college, and daily life," Sibay added.

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC's stalemate fuels White House worries

    U.S. oil prices reached a six-year high Tuesday morning after OPEC+ talks on production increases fell apart in recent days — a stalemate that will add more upward pressure on rising U.S. gasoline prices. The White House wants more OPEC+ barrels on the market.Driving the news: OPEC and allied producers led by Russia deadlocked on specifics of their ongoing return from joint production curbs last year when the pandemic crushed demand.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Twitter loses its legal protections in India following government order

    The Indian government said in a court filing that Twitter has lost its liability protection against user-generated content.

  • We found a hidden Amazon deal with 6 months of Disney+ for free

    Look, we can’t make the definitive claim that Disney+ is the best streaming service out there right now. It’s way too subjective. What we can state fairly conclusively, however, is that Disney+ has the highest volume of good content. Think about how many times Netflix misses for each show that hits. And think about how … The post We found a hidden Amazon deal with 6 months of Disney+ for free appeared first on BGR.

  • Taiwan's push to shortcut vaccine approval sparks debate

    At the end of May, Chen Pei-jer, a member of an expert committee in Taiwan to evaluate COVID-19 vaccines for use on the island, resigned. Chen's resignation came after he learned that Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration planned to take a regulatory shortcut in approving two vaccines being developed in Taiwan. The shortcut would allow the shots to be given to people for emergency use before the vaccines have finished the final stage of testing.

  • The Morning After: The nerve of Audacity

    Today’s headlines: Bugatti joins forces with electric hypercar maker Rimac, a nanofiber membrane that treats seawater might help solve the drinking water crisis and Bumble is opening a restaurant to help people date IRL again.

  • We can democratize finance and liberate it from the shackles of old tech: State Street Exec. VP

    Nadine Chakar, State Street Executive Vice President & State Street Digital Head joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest as State Street Digital focuses entirely on addressing the industry’s rapid shift to digital finance, including digital assets and cryptocurrency.

  • Why Amazon could be on the cusp of a ‘bullish’ breakout

    Managing director and equity strategist at Miller Tabak, Matt Maley, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Amazon’s stock rising to the upside after Jeff Bezos’ exit and what’s around the corner as the market awaits earnings.

  • End of mask mandate? Johnson to update U.K. on plans to ease pandemic restrictions

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson will provide an update Monday on plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in England, amid speculation that he will scrap rules that require people to wear masks in many public settings.

  • Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

    The Pentagon said Tuesday it canceled a disputed cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers. “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

  • 29 Cheap Bikinis That Look Anything But

    Starting at just $20.

  • Why is China cracking down on DiDi?

    Paul Triolo, Eurasia Group, Chief Global Technology Policy joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on DiDi.

  • Live in foot massage 'heaven' for $100 off, thanks to Amazon's extended 4th of July sale!

    Five performance modes plus three heat settings equals sweet relief for your feet, ankles and calves.

  • Phillies hand Cubs 10th straight loss with 13-3 romp

    Cubs manager David Ross came out of the dugout to argue after Bryce Harper drew a walk. Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies went deep five times while handing the Cubs their 10th straight loss with a 13-3 romp on Monday night.

  • ‘COVID-Free’ Dance Party Infects 160+ Revelers

    Olivia Harris via ReutersOwners of the ski-themed Aspen Valley nightclub in the city of Enschede in eastern Netherlands couldn’t wait to reopen their venue after more than a year of harsh lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. They did everything the Municipal Health Authorities told them to do before opening on June 26: require all customers to present vaccine certificates or negative COVID-19 tests. No face masks or social distancing was required for the revelers.Euro 2020: The Huge Su

  • AMC’s scuttling of share increase plan is clearest signal yet that the company’s stock now belongs to the “Planet of the Apes”

    Adam Aron is not just capitulating to retail traders on his yearning for 25 million new shares, he's telling them that they are why he's doing it.

  • 3 Biotechs to Avoid Like the Plague in July

    Biotech is an industry that has deeply enriched investors' pockets and helped numerous patients alike -- most recently in the form of coronavirus vaccine companies working to contain the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Later on in the call, chief scientific officer Taylor Eval denied all allegations the company was data-mining the study.

  • CytoSorbents Shares Are Trading Higher On Launch Of Trial On Ticagrelor Removal During Cardiothoracic Surgery

    CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) receives full FDA approval to conduct the STAR-T trial in the U.S. to support regulatory clearance of DrugSorb Antithrombotic Removal (ATR) system for intraoperative ticagrelor removal during cardiothoracic surgery. This study is being performed under the previously announced FDA Breakthrough Designation received in April 2020. STAR-T will enroll up to 120 patients, and enrollment is expected to begin soon. The study's primary endpoint will evaluate whethe

  • Chipotle is offering free burritos to vaccinated customers

    The incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine are piling up. Chipotle (CMG) has announced it will give free burritos and other entrees to customers who have been vaccinated in the latest example of companies trying to boost vaccine rates. Chipotle joins Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Anheuser-Busch, Taco Bell (YUM) and many others who are trying to entice people to get a COVID vaccine with various incentives.

  • Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections, still strong in severe illness

    Israel reported on Monday a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic illness but said it remained highly effective in preventing serious illness. Vaccine effectiveness in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% since June 6, the Health Ministry said.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. Will Release Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 3

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.