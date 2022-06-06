U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,143.50
    +36.50 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,120.00
    +232.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,693.75
    +142.75 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.40
    +17.10 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.39
    +0.52 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.20
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.40 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.34
    +0.62 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    +0.0063 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8000
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,288.54
    +1,618.52 (+5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.55
    +19.75 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,634.02
    +101.07 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Amazon is 'obstructing' congressional probe of Illinois warehouse tornado deaths, AOC and other House Dems say

Weilun Soon
·3 min read
A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill.
A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

  • Last December, a tornado tore through an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, killing six workers.

  • In March, House members launched an investigation into Amazon's severe weather safety practices.

  • But, they said, Amazon failed to comply and accused the company of "obstructing" the investigation.

Congressional Democrats have slammed Amazon, saying the company has made it difficult to investigate whether its labor practices resulted in workers' deaths after a tornado struck one of its Illinois warehouses last December.

In March, in response to the incident, House Oversight Committee members Carolyn Maloney and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri reached out to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy for information on Amazon's severe weather policies. They gave Jassy and Amazon an April 14 deadline to hand over documentation.

But weeks after the deadline, the group said they still hadn't received any documentation from Amazon. In a letter dated June 1, the Maloney, Ocasio-Cortez, and Bush reached out to Jassy again, noting that "nearly seven weeks have passed since the April 2022 deadline, yet Amazon still has not produced any of the key categories of documents identified by Committee staff."

Amazon "has failed to meaningfully comply with the Committee's requests, obstructing the Committee's investigation," the group wrote.

Amazon now has until June 8 to submit the documents. "If Amazon fails to do so, the Committee will have no choice but to consider alternative measures to obtain full compliance," the letter said.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told Bloomberg on Friday that the company was surprised by the letter because it had provided more than 1,500 pages of documents to assist in the investigation.

"As we have done from the start, we will continue to work with committee staff on further document production — which includes the most recent materials we shared on June 1," Nantel said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

A tornado ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 10, killing six workers. In the days following the deadly event, the workers' families, their coworkers, lawmakers, and investors questioned Amazon's decision not to evacuate workers prior to the storm. Two warehouse workers told Insider they were expected to report for work even though a tornado warning was in place.

The family of one worker filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon.

In response to the lawsuit, company spokesperson Nantel told Insider: "We believe our team did the right thing as soon as a warning was issued, and they worked to move people to safety as quickly as possible."

"Severe weather watches are common in this part of the country and, while precautions are taken, are not cause for most businesses to close down," she continued.

Investigators from the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in April the online retailer met "minimal federal safety guidelines" at the warehouse. However, they added, "the company should make improvements to further protect workers and contract drivers in future emergencies."

Last month, a group of Amazon investors submitted a proposal at its annual shareholder meeting requesting that the company report on workplace safety issues at its warehouses. That motion was voted down by shareholders with only 43.7% of votes in favor, according to Amazon's May 25 SEC filing.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow E

  • 3 dead, multiple wounded in shooting and car crashes outside Chattanooga bar

    A chaotic scene outside a Chattanooga, Tennessee, bar early Sunday morning left two people shot and killed and another dead after being hit by a car while trying to flee, according to police. Police responded to the scene, near Mary’s Bar and Grill downtown, around 2:45 a.m. and found 14 people who had been shot and three others who had been struck by cars driving away, Chattanooga Police ...

  • 'Change is possible': Gun laws urged in Portsmouth Wear Orange rally after deaths of kids

    "The shooting in Uvalde (Texas) and the loss of one of our own students here in Portsmouth, senseless acts of violence, made this even more vital."

  • Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

    Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Instagram/GoogleEarthIn April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions.Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems, is waging a legal brawl against the organization he founded in 1998, claiming its board of trustees staged

  • Depot fire latest to spotlight Bangladesh industrial safety

    Authorities in Bangladesh were still struggling Monday to determine the cause of a devastating fire that killed at least 49 people, including nine firefighters, and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media reported, as experts have raised concern over the safety standard in the country’s industrial sector. Efforts to extinguish the fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, continued overnight after the inferno broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. Officials said the number of casualties rose over the weekend as many workers and firefighters were unaware of chemical storage at the depot, and after the initial fire they got close to the explosive containers.

  • Legal claims shed light on founder of faith group tied to Amy Coney Barrett

    Examination of People of Praise comes as supreme court seems poised to reverse Roe v Wade

  • Witness describes 'bloodbath' at Encino hospital, says bystanders shut stabbing suspect in storage room

    A patient, whom police identified as Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, was taken into custody Friday night on suspicion of stabbing two nurses and a doctor.

  • ‘Many young victims’ injured in crash - German police

    STORY: German Police Chief Manfred Hauser said a further 44 people were injured and that a number of people were still unaccounted for. Speaking at the site of the crash, the police chief said four of the confirmed fatalities were female, adding, "among the injured are probably also young victims, because the train was on its way home after school yesterday. But I can't give you any more details on that at the moment."After several failed attempts, cranes succeeded on Saturday in hoisting up at least one of the train's carriages which had rolled off the tracks. Regional and national politicians visited the site and expressed their shock.Officials are still investigating the cause of the derailment in the picturesque mountainous region north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria.

  • IE teen arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school' on social media

    A Riverside County teen has been arrested after allegedly threatening to "shoot up a school" and "kids," police say.

  • Duggar appeals conviction following 12-year sentence for child pornography possession

    Former reality star Josh Duggar is appealing his conviction after being sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for possession of child pornography. Lawyers for Duggar filed the appeal Friday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit. Duggar was convicted in December in an Arkansas court and sentenced to 151 months…

  • Why waiters give Black customers poor service

    Some people argue the poor service is because of a stereotype that Black people tip less. PavelVinnik/iStock via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When Black diners get poorer service from wait staff and bartenders than white customers, it’s more likely because of racial bias than the well-documented fact that they tip less, according to a new survey I recently published. To reach that conclusion, my colleague Gerald Nowak and I recruite

  • Woman buoyed by support after viral pastor confrontation

    An Indiana woman says she has felt "overwhelming support" from people all over the world after she confronted her pastor

  • What We Know About The South Street Mass Shooting

    Three people were killed in the mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia. Eleven more people were shot and one person was injured due to shattered glass.

  • Worldwide study: fewer guns mean fewer gun deaths

    Why to Finland and Japan have far fewer gun deaths? One reason is fewer guns in circulation.

  • Lynching preachers: How black pastors resisted Jim Crow and white pastors incited racial violence

    A funeral held in July 1945 for two victims of the Ku Klux Klan, George Dorsey and his sister, Dorothy Dorsey Malcolm, of Walton County, Georgia, held at the Mt. Perry Baptist Church Sunday. Bettman via GettyWhite lynch mobs in America murdered at least 4,467 people between 1883 and 1941, hanging, burning, dismembering, garroting and blowtorching their victims. Their violence was widespread but not indiscriminate: About 3,300 of the lynched were black, according to the most recent count by socio

  • 1 dead, 8 injured after shooting at Arizona shopping center

    A shooting at a strip mall in Phoenix, Ariz., left one dead and eight others injured early Saturday morning. Two women are receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries, while a 14-year-old girl died from severe injuries after the attack, according to police. The injuries sustained by six other people in the shooting, including a teenage boy,…

  • Most workers who died of COVID in 2020 had something essential in common, study finds

    Most working-age Americans who died of COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic were so-called essential workers in labor, service and retail jobs that required on-site attendance and prolonged contact with others, according to a recently published study led by a University of South Florida epidemiologist.

  • 3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting on busy street

    Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in central Philadelphia at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard multiple shots. Racing to the scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street and began to render aid, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

  • Nupur Sharma: Prophet Muhammad controversy tests India-Islamic world ties

    Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran have registered protests over the remark by BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

  • Teen arrested for threatening to shoot up Long Island middle school

    A 15-year-old boy is charged with making a terroristic threat for allegedly threatening violence toward students and staff at Turtle Hook Middle School in Uniondale.