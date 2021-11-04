Alexa now allows you to move music among different devices with your voice

Every month, Amazon pushes a slate of updates to its Alexa-enabled devices. One of the more noteworthy features Amazon added this month is the ability to move music between Echo devices using your voice. If you want to do so between different speakers in your home, say “Alexa, pause” to the one currently playing music, and then say “Alexa, resume music here” to the device where you want to move your tunes to. The feature also works with Echo Buds and Echo Auto, allowing you to take your music on the go.

If you’re a football fan with an Echo Show , another new feature allows you to ask Alexa to play the Two-Minute drill, an NFL pregame show that will offer expert analysis on the next match your favorite team is about to play. Amazon will release new episodes two days before a game.

Meanwhile, Fire TV device owners now have access to TikTok. You can say “Alexa, play TikTok” to open the app. Lastly, Amazon has added a new automotive hub within the Alexa app that will detail how you can use the digital assistant in your car. Available in the US, the interface allows you to see if your car can work with Alexa. Additionally, it will point you to automotive skills. All told, they’re minor additions individually but should make Alexa more helpful to those who use the digital assistant every day.