U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,291.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,317.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,873.25
    +11.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.40
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.73
    +0.42 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.60
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.16
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7170
    -0.0180 (-0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.49
    -0.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.5660
    +0.0780 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,549.42
    -130.22 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    585.16
    -3.18 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.54
    +39.09 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,998.80
    -76.56 (-0.25%)
     

Amazon Is Offering Free Grocery Delivery on Orders Exceeding $100

Spencer Soper
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is offering free grocery delivery for orders exceeding $100, down from $150, as the company looks to boost its fresh-food business.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The new pricing will go into effect on Thursday at 7 p.m. New York time, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Prime subscribers will pay $6.95 for orders of $50 to $100 and $9.95 for those under $50. Shoppers who don’t subscribe to Prime will still be charged between $7.95 and $13.95, depending on the order size and delivery window.

Amazon in February started charging a delivery fee for grocery orders of less than $150, a move that coincided with efforts to cut costs and adjust to slower growth in online shopping. The company had previously offered free grocery delivery for orders of more than $35 to subscribers of the company’s $139-a-year Prime program in some locations.

Insider earlier reported the lower order threshold for free delivery.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.