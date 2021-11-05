U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,704.56
    +24.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,289.21
    +164.98 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,016.57
    +76.26 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,402.43
    -1.85 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.04
    +1.23 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5090
    -0.0150 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3470
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5540
    -0.1960 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,613.86
    -159.09 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,531.03
    -8.99 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.02
    +30.11 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     
JUST IN:

October jobs report: Payrolls grew by 531,000 as unemployment rate fell to 4.6%

Results were better than expected

GoPro's Hero 10 sees its first Amazon discount ahead of Black Friday

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The GoPro Hero 10 Black may look the same as the previous model, but it has a lot of changes under the hood like improved image quality, a faster UI and more slow-motion and frame rate options. The main drawback has been the $500 price, but if you just want the camera alone with no subscription attached, you can now pick one up from Amazon at $450, or $50 off the regular price. 

Buy GoPro Hero 10 at Amazon - $450

The Hero 10 achieved a 92 Engadget score, thanks to 5.3K maximum resolution (up from 5K) at up to 60fps, 4K at 120 fps and 2.7K at 240fps. It also comes with the updated HyperSmooth 4.0 that stabilizes even rough jolts, along with new tone mapping and noise reduction that further boost image quality. All of that was made possible thanks to GoPro's new GP2 processor that offers double the speeds. 

As before, it has a front screen for framing yourself when looking at the camera, but it's been boosted to a smoother 30 fps, up from 20 fps. Other features include a new horizon leveling option and faster navigation. The main downside is lower battery life compared to the GoPro 9.

While Amazon has discounted the standalone Hero 10 price to $450, you can still pick one up cheaper directly from GoPro. If you're willing to sign up for a one-year subscription, you can get both the Hero 10 and the subscription for $400. As such, Amazon's deal is more for folks who really just want the camera with no strings (or forgotten subscriptions) attached. 

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

